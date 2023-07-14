  1. Home
PM Modi gets a royal welcome in UAE; focus on bilateral ties, defence, energy security

News Network
July 15, 2023

ModiUAE1.jpg

Abu Dhabi, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi today on a day-long visit to the UAE during which he will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and review the burgeoning bilateral ties between the two strategic partners.

PM Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi following his successful two-day visit to Paris where he joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour and signed several agreements to bolster bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with Sheikh Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

"I look forward to meeting my friend, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," Prime Minister Modi had said in his departure statement at the start of his 2-nation visit.

"Our two countries are engaged across a wide range of sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties," he said.

Energy, food security, and defence are expected to be the focus areas of PM Modi's visit to the UAE during which the two countries will review the progress in bilateral relations after they inked a landmark trade agreement.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which gave a new thrust to the economic engagement between the two countries, was signed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

India and the UAE are engaged across various sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties.

The Indian expatriate community is the largest ethnic community in UAE constituting roughly 30 per cent of the country's population. The number of resident Indian Nationals was estimated to be 3.5 million in 2021 as per the UAE records.

ModiUAE.jpg

News Network
July 10,2023

umrah.jpg

Riyadh, July 10: The Hajj and Umrah Ministry has stressed that all Umrah companies and establishments must adhere to the services controls' document of the pilgrims, and visitors of the Prophet’s Mosque who are coming from outside Saudi Arabia in the new Umrah season of 1445 AH.

The document has revealed that the pilgrims in the age category under 18-years-old must be with a companion.

The reservation of the contracted services should be within the program, provided that it includes the main required services to issue the Umrah permit, which is the residency place, transportation inside Saudi Arabia, insurance, and the ground services.

The duration of the program must be compatible with the actual residence period of the pilgrims inside the Kingdom, provided that the validity of the residency (Iqama) does not exceed 90 days from the date of entering Saudi Arabia, or with a maximum of the following date 29/11/1445 AH.

The document has classified the newly licensed companies and establishments, whose number has reached 350 and might reach 550 by the end of the upcoming two weeks, into 3 categories (A, B, and C) according to their numerical inputs in the past two years.

The companies and establishments who were licensed for the first time are in the category C have also the right to move to a higher classification according to its numerical inputs during the first operational period specified by 90 days.

The classified companies are obligated to enter the specified numbers for them to move to a higher classification, except for the companies and establishments in category A.

The companies in the category B and C who were not able to achieve the required numbers will not be able to continue entering new numbers, except of what is based to its real inputs during this season according to the entry and exit system that applied during the late of last season.

This obliges them to let 75% from the pilgrims who are inside Saudi Arabia to depart to their countries, therefore, they then will be allowed to enter new numbers.

This classification will contribute in improving the inputs of the emerging establishments and companies, as well as reducing the costs of the Umrah programs to reach new numbers.

The document also requires the Umrah companies, after issuing the visa, to make an actual reservation to perform Umrah or to pray in the Prophet's Mosque via the Nusuk app, in a way that is suitable with the pilgrims' program.

It must be taken into account that the permits in Nusuk app are approved and active permits, unless the entry of the pilgrim to Saudi Arabia has not been proven before 6 hours from the start of the permit, otherwise, the permit will automatically be canceled.

In the event that the pilgrims' program has been amended, then, the previous permits in Nusuk app should be deleted, and to re-issue them in accordance with the updated dates of the program.

It is necessary that the pre-readiness data be entered before the arrival of pilgrims with a maximum of 24 hours. The companies must abide by requesting the buses through the grouping orders from and to the land, sea and air ports, and those in between the cities.

The companies should take into account that the grouping orders are in accordance with the latest update for the pilgrim's program.

In the event that one group of Umrah pilgrims comes in multiple batches and at separate times, then the companies must take into account the approved policies of the General Syndicate of Cars (GSC) in this regard.

Moreover, the companies are the ones who are responsible for the pilgrims' transportation and their services inside Saudi Arabia after the end of the contracted program. Also before the expiration of the validity period of stay in the visa.

They must follow up the updates for the air carriers' requirements according to the pilgrim country when they depart from Saudi Arabia and before boarding the plane in case the staff in the airport did not allow the pilgrim to travel. The authorized company is responsible for hosting the pilgrims.

Grouping the pilgrims and guiding them must be through groups from the residency place to the Two Holy Mosques to perform the Umrah or for a visiting purpose.

Each group must have a leader based on the time and the approved program, who also takes responsibility for any violation of the organization and the consequences that may occur.

The companies and establishments are obligated to enter the data of pilgrims, who want to depart, through the platform in the pre-entered grouping order, also to print a list of passengers’ names on each bus and hand it over to the driver.

They have also to guide the buses to the grouping centers to complete the departure procedure, and to ensure that the external agencies inform the pilgrims with the necessity of following up the regulations and guides related to not carrying any prohibited items upon their arrival.

Companies should notify the external agencies to ensure that no prohibited materials are entered, as they must guide the pilgrims the importance of their adherence to customs disclosure instructions at the ports upon arrival or departure

The document said that it is important for companies and establishments to provide the necessary services for the pilgrims upon their presence inside Saudi Arabia, noting that a representative must accompany the pilgrims when they visit the historical sites.

The document required them also to make a plan for grouping the pilgrims in rainy conditions in order to ensure their safety.

The establishments and companies should be obligated by providing management and field cadres to serve the pilgrims and introducing them with the electronic path, in addition to the contact data.

They are also asked to employ a number of representatives that is appropriate with the number of pilgrims, and in accordance with what the Ministry decides in this regard.

News Network
July 6,2023

Indiangirl.jpg

Melbourne, July 6: In a horrific act of vengeance, a 21-year-old Indian nursing student in Australia was abducted by her jilted ex-boyfriend from India, driven nearly 650 km and buried alive in South Australia state's remote Flinders Ranges, a court has heard.

Jasmeen Kaur from Adelaide City was killed by Tarikjot Singh in March 2021, a month after reporting him to the police for stalking.

Kaur was abducted from her workplace on March 5, 2021, and driven more than 400 miles (644 km) while bound with cable ties in the boot of a car Singh had borrowed from his flatmate, news.com.au portal and other websites reported on Wednesday.

He buried Kaur in a shallow grave after making “superficial” cuts to her throat which were not enough to kill her and she was aware of her surroundings when she died at some point on March 6.

Singh pleaded guilty to the murder but the horrific details of his crime came to light during sentencing submissions at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Carmen Matteo said the murder was “not efficient” and Kaur was “made to suffer”.

“She had to have been consciously suffering what could only be described as the absolute terror of breathing in and swallowing soil and dying in that way,” Matteo said.

Kaur’s family, including her mother, were in the court to hear the sentencing submissions.

The court heard Singh planned the killing because he was unable to get over the breakdown of their relationship.

“The way in which Kaur was killed involved, really, an uncommon level of cruelty,” Matteo said.

“It’s not known when her throat was cut, it’s not known when or how she got into or was placed into that burial grave, and it’s not known when that was dug, other than the prosecution says it had to have been while she was still alive and in preparation for her burial.

“[It was] a killing that was committed as an act of vengeance or as an act of revenge,” she said.

Singh wrote several messages to Kaur in the lead-up to her death that he never ended up sending.

“Your bad luck that I am still alive, cheap, wait and watch, will get the answer, each and every single one will get the answer,” one message said.

Singh initially denied murder, saying Kaur had committed suicide and that he had buried the body, but pleaded guilty before he was due to stand trial earlier this year.

He took officers to her burial site where they found Kaur's shoes, glasses, and work name badge in a bin, alongside looped cable ties.

He was caught on CCTV hours before the murder at a Bunnings in Mile End buying gloves, cable ties, and a shovel.

He faces a mandatory life sentence, with the court to impose a non-parole period next month.

His lawyer wants him to be given a more merciful sentence, partly because they labelled it a "crime of passion".

News Network
July 5,2023

ajit.jpg

Mumbai, July 5: As many as 35 of 53 NCP MLAs were present at the party meeting convened by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday, party sources said. The number will increase further, the sources said. Five of eight NCP MLCs are also attending the meeting taking place in suburban Bandra, they said.

According to former principal secretary of Maharashtra Legislature Anant Kalse, Ajit Pawar camp needs the support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disqualification.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s supporters thronged his residence in south Mumbai on Wednesday, hours ahead of the show of strength meetings convened by him and Ajit Pawar who parted ways to become the deputy chief minister.

The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party are holding their meetings in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and in Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively.

Outside Silver Oak, the senior Pawar’s residence in south Mumbai, a party worker was seen carrying a banner which read: '83-year-old warrior waging a fight alone'. Supporters of Ajit Pawar also gathered outside his Devgiri official residence, also in south Mumbai, before he left to attend the meeting at Bandra.

“We are hard core Dada (as Ajit Pawar is called) supporters. We have come all the way from Baramati,” an NCP worker told the media outside Devgiri. MLA Anil Patil claimed that as many as 40 of the 53 party MLAs are with Ajit Pawar.

These are the first meetings involving party functionaries for both factions since Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif, joined the Eknath Shinde government on Sunday. Both factions have claimed that they have most MLAs with them. 

