  2. Pregnant women and newborns face trauma, infection, starvation in Gaza amidst Israeli barbarism

Pregnant women and newborns face trauma, infection, starvation in Gaza amidst Israeli barbarism

November 18, 2023

London: What should have been a time of great joy and excitement has become a living nightmare for thousands of new and expectant mothers living under siege and constant Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip.

For Layla, 28, whose name has been changed for her safety, bringing a new life into the world at a time of so much death and destruction fills her with dread. “What worries me most is falling in love with life, amid all the death, once I hold my baby,” she said.

Like 5,500 other pregnant women in the Gaza Strip, Layla is due to give birth very soon amid an inhuman Israeli aggression that has devastated healthcare infrastructure and deprived the population of access to nutritious food, clean water and public sanitation.

The closure of hospitals and clinics under the intense bombardment and chronic shortages of electricity, fuel and medicine are among the biggest challenges faced by the roughly 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza.

As of Nov. 10, some 18 hospitals and 51 primary care centers across the embattled enclave are no longer operational, meaning fewer than 60 percent of hospitals and 30 percent of public health centers are operating to some degree.

Fikr Shalltoot, Gaza director for Medical Aid for Palestinians, or MAP, a British charity operating in the Palestinian enclave, said that pregnant women in Gaza “face a dire reality, with limited access to essential health services amid a near-total humanitarian disaster.”

“With over 180 births daily and a staggering 235 attacks on healthcare infrastructure since Oct. 7, the situation is critical,” Shalltoot told Arab News. This leaves women deprived of emergency obstetric services and forces many to give birth in unsafe conditions.

“Closed hospitals force births in shelters, homes and streets amid rubble, raising infection risks,” she said. “Maternity hospitals, like Al-Hilo, face attacks.”

Hospitals in Gaza have been on the frontline of the conflict, overwhelmed by wounded civilians since the start of Israel’s genocide campaign.

Some 135 health facilities across Gaza have been damaged or destroyed. Although these facilities are protected under international humanitarian law, Israel claims Hamas has been using hospitals, particularly Gaza’s largest, Al-Shifa, to host underground command centers.

Hamas and medical staff deny these facilities are being used to store weaponry, conceal hostages, or move fighters along a sophisticated network of tunnels. Israeli forces who took control of Al-Shifa on Wednesday failed to provide evidence to support their claim.

There are at least 650 patients, including 22 in intensive care and 36 premature babies, at Al-Shifa, according to local media, in addition to some 400 medical staff. More than 2,000 Gazans have also taken refuge within the facility.

Amid the destruction and shortages, made worse by Israel’s restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, physicians have been forced to take extreme measures, such as performing cesareans without anesthetic or pain relief.

“Some women face complications while giving birth, and to stop the problem and because there are no (capabilities), tools, (or) time, (physicians) are faced with the extreme option to take out the uterus,” Soraida Hussein-Sabbah, gender and advocacy specialist at ActionAid Spain, said.

At Al-Awda Hospital, the only provider of maternity services in northern Gaza, doctors performed 16 cesarean C-sections last weekend under extremely challenging circumstances, according to local media.

Hussein-Sabbah said that although there are many trained and specialized obstetrics physicians and nurses in the Gaza Strip, as well as private and public maternity hospitals, “these cannot operate normally right now.”

Despite this, “any specialized person found in a shelter, or any place… will continue serving as much as possible,” she added.

Elaborating on the dangers of conducting cesareans under such extreme circumstances, Zaher Sahloul, head of MedGlobal, a US-based medical NGO, said that while “doctors typically try to deliver as fast as possible,” performing such surgery requires them to “cut through multiple layers” and then “suture multiple layers.”

Performing such an operation without anesthetic, or even a partial dosage of pain relief, would be agonizing.

“It is, as you can imagine, an extremely traumatic experience, something that would be associated with PTSD,” Sahloul told Arab News. Medical professionals are also forced to discharge new mothers within three hours, which poses additional risks.

New mothers are typically monitored for a minimum of 24 hours because the postpartum period is associated with various complications, including hemorrhage. Even before the latest outbreak of violence in Gaza, “the two biggest causes of (maternal) deaths were bleeding and sepsis,” said Sahloul.

“The lack of water and sanitation puts them at an even higher risk of infection and sepsis. (Hospitals) do not (even) have any blood to transfuse these patients if they start to have complications.”

Even if they survive the ordeal of childbirth in these conditions, mother and baby are not out of danger. The lack of hygiene facilities, nutritious food, clean drinking water, safe sleeping spaces, and other basic comforts and necessities threaten health and development.

Fatty acid and vitamin deficiencies in lactating mothers can compromise newborns’ immune systems, putting them at risk of communicable diseases as well as cognitive development challenges, said Sahloul.

Fatema, another woman trapped inside Gaza, has resorted to using clean clothes to manage discharge as she lacks access to sanitary towels. Embarrassed, and with limited privacy, she has then buried those clothes, she told ActionAid.

More than 1.4 million Palestinians have been displaced since Oct. 7, according to the UN’s humanitarian office, OCHA. Many have set up makeshift tents outside hospitals, while others have squeezed into the corridors of schools or have slept out in the open.

MedGlobal’s Sahloul warned that with limited access to food and water, malnourished women face the risk of “preterm delivery,” which is also associated with fetal and neonatal morbidity and mortality.

Shalltoot of MAP, meanwhile, cautioned that as access to obstetrics services becomes increasingly difficult, “maternal deaths will rise, stress-induced complications soar, and malnutrition worsen, affecting childhood survival.” Moreover, “without fuel, premature babies relying on neonatal care face a life-threatening crisis.”

She added: “Maternity care at Al-Awda Hospital hangs in the balance. Doctors report a surge in premature births due to the bombing of homes, a heartbreaking crisis where premature deliveries are performed while mothers lay dying.”

Three premature babies at Al-Shifa died on Tuesday after the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit was knocked out of operation. The lives of at least 36 others are in danger amid a lack of electricity and fuel for incubators, according to the facility’s director.

With women and children making up more than 70 percent of the casualties — one in four of them women of reproductive age — access to maternal health services is critical, said Shalltoot.

“Gaza is in urgent need of support to protect the lives of mothers and newborns,” she said, adding that “a ceasefire is imperative for pregnant women and infants.”

She said: “Without immediate access to fuel, aid, and medical experts, we face the looming threat of infectious diseases. Mass starvation, treatable deaths and a healthcare system in ruins are imminent unless swift action is taken.

“Opening multiple crossings is crucial to prevent a humanitarian freefall. Our plea is clear — act now to avert a catastrophic crisis.”

MAP has delivered a range of items, including medications and medical disposables that can be used to support delivery and the treatment of women and babies. “With our partner in Gaza, Ard El Insan, we have released all of our medications and food items for malnourished children and their families,” Shalltoot added.

Save the Children and ActionAid have also called for an immediate ceasefire and the opening of a humanitarian aid corridor.

“For this to happen, there is a need for a unified and coordinated call and pressure for the Rafah crossing to open, and the Israeli occupation forces to comply with international humanitarian law and allow for aid to come and civilians to be saved,” said ActionAid’s Hussein-Sabbah.

As of Nov. 17, over 12,000 people, including 5,000 children, according to officials in Gaza. There are also more than 30,000 injuries, 75 percent of which are women and children.

There are 3,750 missing persons, including 1,800 children who are still under the rubble, it said as the official death toll in Gaza had not been updated for days due to the collapse of the its health system.

Earlier this month, Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, described Gaza as “a graveyard for children” and “a crisis of humanity.”

In a statement, Save the Children said: “During this humanitarian catastrophe, civilians, especially children, continue to pay the heaviest price for the ongoing violence.

“Children are being killed at a devastating rate, whole families are being wiped from the registry, and a growing number of people, including children, are being left with no surviving family members.”

Attacks on schools and hospitals are considered “a grave violation against children by the UN and may amount to violations of international humanitarian law.”

Calling for an end to “the continued, systematic assaults,” the NGO said that “hospitals and schools cannot be battlegrounds, and children cannot be targets. Yet in Gaza, all three are attacked on a daily basis.

“Even during wartime, basic elements of humanity must prevail.”

November 11,2023

Riyadh, Nov 11: Muslim and Arab leaders have gathered in Saudi Arabia for an extraordinary Islamic-Arab summit to discuss the dire situation in the besieged Gaza Strip amid Israel’s savagery against the Palestinians.

Leaders from Iran, Turkey, Syria, Egypt, Iraq and other countries attended the summit in Riyadh on Saturday.

In his opening speech, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reiterated the kingdom’s call for an “immediate cessation” of military operations in Gaza, holding Israel responsible for “crimes” against civilians in the blockaded territory.

“This is a humanitarian catastrophe that has proved the failure of the international community and the UN Security Council to put an end to Israel’s gross violations of international humanitarian laws, and prove the dual standards adopted by the world,” the Saudi crown prince said.

Bin Salman further called for unified efforts to end the siege on Gaza and deliver aid, adding that the “only solution” to achieve stability in the region is through “ending occupation and settlement [policies].”

“Israel’s flagrant violations of international laws must be stopped,” he said.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas also noted that in addition to Gaza, Israel has intensified its raids in the occupied West Bank.

He urged the US administration to put an end to “Israel’s aggression, occupation, violation and desecration” of Palestine’s holy sites.”

“No military and security solutions are acceptable as they have all failed. We categorically reject any efforts to displace our people from Gaza or the West Bank,” Abbas said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi also emphasized that the policy of “collective punishment” by killing, siege and forcible transfer are unacceptable.

“This cannot be interpreted as self-defense and must be stopped immediately,” Sisi said, calling for “an immediate sustainable ceasefire in Gaza.”

The extraordinary joint summit come as Israel is continuing its deadly bombing campaign in Gaza despite growing calls to end the regime’s atrocities.

Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

The regime has killed over 11,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

November 7,2023

As the Israeli killing machine continues to wreak havoc in the besieged Gaza Strip, the arms manufacturers in the United States are making merry, expecting a big boost in their profits.

The United States has vowed unconditional and unwavering support to the Israeli regime in its genocidal campaign in the besieged coastal strip with top US officials dashing off to Tel Aviv in recent weeks.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is again in Tel Aviv, the second time in less than a month, as the Joe Biden administration seeks to assure the beleaguered regime of its support and solidarity.

One of the means of support is the supply of lethal weapons to the Tel Aviv regime, which has spread cheer on Wall Street as arms companies look for ways to maximize profits from the Gaza war.

According to a report published by The Guardian and Responsible Statecraft, major military firms in the US are eyeing big gains from the war that the Israeli regime has imposed on the people of Palestine.

After the Israeli regime launched its bombing campaign on Gaza on October 7, the stock prices of major American and European arms manufacturers have seen substantial increases.

Israel has been bombing the densely-populated civilian areas in Gaza since October 7 when the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched an unprecedented operation in response to the Israeli regime’s relentless crimes against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen over 9,500, including over 3,800 children and 2,400 women, besides leaving more than 23,500 people wounded.

It has significantly depleted the regime’s military arsenal. The refilling of these stockpiles means huge new orders of arms funded by Washington and supplied by Wall Street arms corporations.

Leading American weapons firms

Major US weapons manufacturers, such as Lockheed Martin, RTX (formerly Raytheon), Northrop Grumman, Boeing, and General Dynamics, have been singled out in a report by Eyes on the Ties.

These firms collectively reported $196.5 billion in military-related revenue last year, according to the report. All five arms corporations have a history of providing weapons to Israel for use against Palestinians and have recently been linked to weapons sales during the current Gaza assault.

"The top shareholders in these five defense companies largely consist of big asset managers, or big banks with asset management wings, that include BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street, Fidelity, Capital Group, Wellington, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Newport Trust Company, Longview Asset Management, Massachusetts Financial Services Company, Geode Capital, and Bank of America," the news outlet noted.

Notably, US President Joe Biden has asked the US Congress for $106 billion in military aid for Israel and Ukraine. This financial support could be a windfall for the aerospace and weapons sector, which saw a 7 percent increase in value in the immediate aftermath of Israel's attack on October 7.
Managing director and senior research analyst at TD Cowen, Cai von Rumohr was quoted as saying that the “additional demand” has been created as a result of Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza, noting that they “have this $106 billion request from the president.”

“The Israel situation obviously is a terrible one, frankly, and one that’s just evolving as we speak,” said Jason Aiken, the company’s executive vice president of technologies and chief financial officer, during General Dynamics’ earnings call on October 25.

“But I think if you look at the incremental demand potential coming out of that, the biggest one to highlight, and that really sticks out is probably on the artillery side.”

Aiken was quoted as saying by media outlets that they have been under pressure amid the Ukraine war, and now the Israeli war on Gaza is going to only increase that pressure.

"Obviously that's been a big pressure point up to now with Ukraine, one that we've been doing everything we can to support our Army customer,” he noted.

“We've gone from 14,000 rounds per month to 20,000 very quickly. We're working ahead of schedule to accelerate that production capacity up to 85,000, even as high as 100,000 rounds per month, and I think the Israel situation is only going to put upward pressure on that demand.”

Gaza genocide and US arms firms

The remarks were followed by protests by pro-Palestine activists outside of General Dynamics' weapons plant in Pittsfield, Massachusetts last week, with hundreds of people gathering to call for a ceasefire, holding signs with slogans like, "Genocide: Brought To You By General Dynamics."

During Raytheon's earnings call on October 24, Kristine Liwag, the Head of Aerospace and Defense Equity Research at Morgan Stanley, discussed the financial implications of the White House's $106 billion supplemental funding request about the ongoing war.

“Looking at [the White House’s $106 billion supplemental funding request], you’ve got equipment for Ukraine, air and missile defense for Israel, and replenishment of stockpiles for both. And this seems to fit quite nicely with the Raytheon Defense portfolio,” said Liwag.

Liwag also noted that the war against Palestine appeared to be an “opportunity” that “fits quite nicely” with the company’s product offerings.

It's noteworthy that Morgan Stanley owns over $3 billion worth of Raytheon stock, constituting a 2.1 percent ownership share in the weapons company.

Ignoring the earlier warnings by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the leaders of major weapons corporations made statements that contradict their own "statements on human rights" and their commitment to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

In the early days of the Israeli war against Palestinians, the UNHCR issued a warning that “there is already clear evidence that war crimes may have been committed” in Gaza, adding that those who have violated international law and targeted civilians “must be held accountable for their crimes.”

“[The UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human rights] are clear in their expectation of companies to respect human rights throughout their value chain,” said Cor Oudes, program leader of humanitarian disarmament, business conflict and human rights at PAX for Peace, a Netherland based non-governmental organization advocating for the protection of civilians against acts of war.

US, Europe arms exports to Israel

A report from SIPRI sheds light on the arms sales from Europe to Israel from 2013 to 2022. Italy and Germany have been significant suppliers of crucial weapons and equipment to the Israeli regime, which are currently being used on the ground in Gaza.

The United Kingdom, on the other hand, has lucrative deals involving the supply of equipment to the regime’s Air Force, as highlighted by the Campaign Against the Arms Trade (CAAT).

More recently, Biden requested over $14 billion in military aid for Israel's ongoing war against Palestinians. It is in addition to the $877 billion the US government allocates annually to its military.

The United States has been the all-weather supporter of the Israeli regime, providing guided missile carriers, F-35 fighters, and various other military equipment. Israel stands as the largest recipient of US foreign aid, having received approximately $263 billion between 1946 and 2023.

In 2023, US military funding to Israel reached $3.8 billion, as part of a record-breaking $38 billion deal over ten years, initially signed during the tenure of former US President Barack Obama in 2016.

Notably, half a billion of the military aid provided this year is designated for the Israeli regime's missile systems, with the commitment from Washington to replace Israeli munitions used in the ongoing war against Gaza.

Shana Marshall, an expert on finance and arms trade and the associate director of the Institute for Middle East Studies at George Washington University emphasized that the interpretation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights largely depends on the host government.
“The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is only as good as how it’s interpreted by the host government, which in this case would be the US,” Marshall explained.

“These analysts can feel safe in the knowledge that the US government is never going to interpret that law in such a way that they will be prevented from exporting weapons to a country that the US doesn’t have an outright embargo on, which probably won’t have anything to do with human rights law anyways.”

The Leahy Law prohibits the export of US defense articles to military units complicit in human rights abuses. However, as of now, no Israeli unit has faced penalties under this law.

Pertinently, the substantial military assistance provided by the US to Israel has significant implications not only for the region but also for workers in the United States.

The effects of this support are felt across the US, impacting concerns such as healthcare, infrastructure, wages, environmental issues, and housing insecurity.

US lawmaker Summer Lee (D-Pa.) recently slammed the US arms exports to the occupied territories, stressing that it doesn't address the broader challenges faced by Americans.

Unlike the CEOs of firms like Lockheed Martin and RTX, "moms who can't afford childcare, young folks who can't pay off their debt, veterans who can't keep up with housing costs, and children who go to school hungry don't have million-dollar lobbying budgets," stated Lee. 

November 12,2023

The deputy health minister in the Gaza Strip says an Israeli aerial assault has destroyed the cardiac department of Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical complex in the besieged enclave.

Youssef Abu Rish said the facility was flattened as fighting raged around it.

"The occupier (Israel) completely destroyed the cardiac ward of Al-Shifa hospital... The two-story building has been completely destroyed in an air strike," he told AFP on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses confirmed Sunday’s airstrike by the Tel Aviv regime on the building.

Al-Shifa Hospital, situated in northern Gaza, is currently surrounded by Israeli tanks and faces a blackout as its last generator ran out of fuel.

Hospital director Muhammad Abu Salmiya said that up to 15,000 people, who are either patients in need of treatment or those who are seeking shelter, are now trapped.

"Patients are dying by the minute, victims and wounded are also dying, even babies in incubators," he told Al Jazeera.

Abu Salmiya further said that two premature babies have died after the neonatal intensive care unit stopped working due to a lack of electricity, warning that 37 other babies are also at risk.

Israeli troops were “shooting at anyone outside or inside the hospital,” and prevented movement between the buildings in the compound, he noted.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it had lost communication with its contacts in the hospital, expressing “grave concerns” for the safety of those trapped there due to Israel’s relentless attacks.

Israel waged the bloody war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity.

Since the start of the war, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 11,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured about 27,500 others.

It has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

