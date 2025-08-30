  1. Home
  Qatar issues a high-level cyber-security alert, urges users to update WhatsApp immediately

Qatar issues high-level cyber-security alert, urges users to update WhatsApp immediately

August 30, 2025

Doha, Aug 30: The National Cybersecurity Agency (NCSA) in Qatar has issued a high-level security alert urging WhatsApp users to immediately update their applications. 

In a statement issued on social media, the agency highlighted that Meta, the parent company of 'WhatsApp', had identified a critical vulnerability in the app.

"The severity of this flaw lies in the mechanism for processing synchronization messages between linked devices, allowing an attacker to send a crafted synchronization message containing a malicious link, which could provide them with initial access to a victim’s device," the statement said.

It further noted that the risk is heightened when this flaw is combined with another recently disclosed vulnerability affecting Apple devices, which has been exploited in sophisticated attacks targeting specific individuals.

The NCSA has therefore strongly recommended that all users of affected devices urgently update their WhatsApp applications without delay.

August 18,2025

HEAL Palestine, a US-based humanitarian organization that has been evacuating severely wounded Palestinian children from Gaza, strongly condemned the US decision to halt their visas.

In a statement on Sunday, the group emphasized that it provides urgent medical aid and ensures that treated children and their accompanying family members are safely returned to Palestine.

“Our mission gives children a renewed chance at life, whether through life-saving surgery or the ability to walk again. US tax dollars do not fund this treatment,” the statement read.

The US State Department announced on Saturday that it would stop issuing visas to children from Gaza in desperate need of medical care after an online pressure campaign was launched by Laura Loomer, a far-right influencer close to Donald Trump who describes herself as “a proud Islamophobe”.

Without providing any supporting evidence, Loomer claimed on social media that HEAL Palestine "is mass importing GAZANS into the US" under the "false claim" of humanitarian aid.

The humanitarian group refuted the false claim saying, “This is a medical treatment programme, not a refugee resettlement programme.”

Humanitarian organizations and aid groups have slammed the decision, saying it blocks critically ill children from receiving lifesaving treatment in the US.

The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, a US-based charity, also called on the Trump administration to “reverse this dangerous and inhumane decision.”

“Medical evacuations are a lifeline for the children of Gaza who would otherwise face unimaginable suffering or death due to the collapse of medical infrastructure in Gaza.”

The Council on Islamic-American Relations said the block on visas was “the latest sign that the intentional cruelty of President Trump’s ‘Israel First’ administration knows no bounds” and added that it was “deeply ironic” that the Trump administration was meanwhile “rolling out the red carpet for racists and indicted war criminals from the Israeli government.”

“This ban is just the latest example of our government’s complicity with Israel’s genocide, which is increasingly rejected by the American people,” it continued.

Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland and ex-UN high commissioner for human rights, recently said that Trump must realize that his country is the most complicit in the genocide in Gaza.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, the death toll has exceeded 61,900, the majority of them women and children.

August 24,2025

Mandya, Aug 24: C N Chinnayya, the Mandya native who shot into the spotlight as the key witness and complainant in the sensational Dharmasthala mass burial case, is now facing serious allegations from his ex-wife and villagers, who have described him as a “habitual liar” willing to do anything for money.

Rathnamma, a civic worker from Nagamangala and Chinnayya’s divorced wife, went public on Sunday, dismissing his claims as fabricated. “He has always been a liar. Even in court during our divorce proceedings, he falsely claimed he was unemployed to avoid paying alimony,” she said.

Married in 1999, the couple had two children before divorcing in 2006. Rathnamma alleged that she endured harassment and assault during the marriage. “I never got justice. My mother raised me, and later my children supported me,” she said.

She added that Chinnayya, also known as ‘Bheema’, never once mentioned incidents of rape, murder, or mass burials during their marriage. “I suspect he created a controversy just to make some money,” she said.

Villagers in Chikkaballi, his native place, echoed similar doubts. Chikkaballi Balu, a former schoolmate, recalled that after his father’s death, Chinnayya’s elder brother took him to Dharmasthala in 1994, where he started working as a sweeper.

According to locals, Chinnayya married thrice during his stay in Dharmasthala, but none of the marriages lasted. Despite this, he remained well-known in the area for helping visitors from his village arrange darshan at the temple.

“Chinnayya has always been ready to do anything for money. So, when we heard about his claims of mass burials, we were convinced they were baseless,” another villager said.

Chinnayya, who was recently arrested by the Special Investigation Team probing the case, had reportedly claimed that he was forced to secretly bury hundreds of bodies in Dharmasthala. Backed by a group of lawyers, he projected himself as the key witness and complainant. But as contradictions began surfacing in his account, the SIT took him into custody. With his own ex-wife and villagers now discrediting him, Chinnayya’s credibility in the Dharmasthala mass burial case has come under sharp scrutiny.

August 18,2025

Palestinian and international organizations have once again condemned Israel's "deliberate" starvation of Palestinians in Gaza, with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) saying that humanitarian sites have become “killing fields.”

The organizations on Sunday warned that the Israeli regime is slowly killing over 2 million innocent civilians, including over a million children, by starving them. 

Gaza’s Government Media Office, in a statement, said Israel continues to block the entry of essential food supplies into the strip, with children and the sick bearing the brunt of the regime's "systematic policy of engineered starvation."

This statement, disseminated via Telegram, pointed out that the blockade has resulted in a "systematic policy of engineered starvation" affecting over 2.4 million residents, including 1.2 million children.

The Gaza media report highlighted the plight of vulnerable groups, stating, “The biggest victims of this crime are children and sick individuals.”

It added that more than 40,000 infants under one year old are experiencing severe malnutrition, while over 100,000 children and patients are at risk of death due to inadequate dietary resources.

In a related development, MSF raised concerns about the rising number of Palestinians being targeted at US-Israeli aid distribution sites.

MSF reported a threefold increase in Palestinians injured by Israeli gunfire since these sites began operating.

It described the so-called food distribution points as a “new horror” that has become "killing fields."

Dr. Mohamed Abu Mughaiseb, the deputy medical coordinator for MSF, characterized these distribution points as dangerous, remarking, “Places that are supposed to assist starving Palestinians have become killing fields,” as Israeli forces reportedly open fire on civilians gathering for aid.

Dr. Abu Mughaiseb emphasized the critical healthcare crisis: "Before October 7, 2023, Gaza’s health system was already fragile. Today, it is barely surviving, overwhelmed by overwhelming patient numbers, crumbling supply chains, deepening hunger, and targeted violence against civilians.”

MSF also highlighted the catastrophic state of Gaza’s healthcare system due to the deliberate destruction of every aspect of life, including the very institutions meant to save innocent lives.

Highlighting the urgent need for medical evacuations, Dr. Abu Mughaiseb pointed out that around 14,500 individuals require urgent specialized care unavailable in Gaza. Yet, the Israeli regime is reportedly obstructing or delaying these evacuations.

"Gaza’s healthcare system is a broken shell, barely functioning and crushed by the systematic destruction of essential services and institutions meant to save lives,” he concluded.

The situation in Gaza continues to draw international attention as humanitarian organizations and activists call for an immediate ceasefire and access to essential resources for those affected by the ongoing war.

Since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza 22 months ago, at least 61,944 Palestinians have been killed and 155,886 wounded, according to health officials. Nearly 1,938 people seeking food and aid have been killed since late May, when Israel started a US-backed aid distribution system through the controversial Global Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

