Qatari PM condemns Israeli strike on Doha as ‘state terrorism’; warns of right to respond

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has condemned the Israeli strike on Doha as “state terrorism”, warning that Qatar will not tolerate violations of its sovereignty.

He made the comments during a televised press conference.

Israel struck the headquarters of Hamas’ political leadership in Qatar on Tuesday as the group’s top figures gathered to consider a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to sources.

Hamas said in a statement its top leaders survived the strike but that five lower-level members were killed, including the son of Khalil al-Hayya — Hamas’ leader for Gaza and its top negotiator — three bodyguards, and the head of al-Hayya’s office, according to sources.

The surprise strike will not be “overlooked,” and Qatar “reserves the right to respond to this blatant attack,” the prime minister told a press conference, according to RT.

“Today, we have reached a turning point for there to be a response from the entire region against such barbaric conduct,” he stressed. He accused Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu of disrupting regional stability for the sake of “narcissistic delusions” and personal gains. The Qatari PM added that his country will not abandon the role of a mediator in the region.