Refugee camp, bakeries bombed, hospitals hit as bloodthirsty Israel’s war on Gaza knows no end

News Network
November 2, 2023

bakery.jpg

Gaza/Jerusalem: More foreigners prepared to leave the besieged Gaza Strip on Thursday as its Hamas-run government said at least 195 Palestinians died in Israel’s attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp, strikes that UN human rights officials said could be war crimes.

Explosions were heard in the early hours of Thursday around the Al-Quds hospital in densely populated Gaza City, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. Israeli authorities had previously warned the hospital to evacuate immediately, which UN officials said was impossible without endangering patients.

Israeli military has targeted an UNRWA school in al-Shati Camp in Gaza. Thousands of displaced people in Gaza are currently taking shelter in the school.

The attacks comes after five Palestinians were killed in an earlier raid targeting areas around that school.

Meanwhile, Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, Gaza’s only medical facility serving cancer patients, forced to shut down after running out of fuel. The Indonesian Hospital running on backup generator.

At least 320 foreign citizens on an initial list of 500, as well as dozens of severely injured Gazans, crossed into Egypt on Wednesday under a deal among Israel, Egypt and Hamas.

Passport holders from Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Jordan, the United Kingdom and the United States were in the evacuation.

Gaza border officials said the border crossing would reopen on Thursday so more foreigners could exit. A diplomatic source said some 7,500 foreign passport holders would leave Gaza over about two weeks.

More than 20,000 wounded people are still trapped in the Gaza Strip, according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF), despite initial evacuations of foreign passport holders and badly injured Palestinians across the border to Egypt.

MSF noted the evacuations of “a number of severely injured” people in a statement on Wednesday, saying that its 22 international staff members in Gaza had also been among those who left the territory via the Rafah border crossing.

“However, there are still over 20,000 injured people in Gaza with limited access to health care due to the siege,” it said.

MSF’s Palestinian staff were still offering care in the territory, it added, and another international team was waiting to enter the territory to replace those who left “as soon as the situation allows.”

The organization went on to call for a greater number of people to be evacuated, as well as for a cease-fire and for more critical aid to be allowed in.

“Those who wish to leave Gaza must be allowed to do so without further delay. They must also be allowed the right to return,” the statement said.

Pressing an offensive against defenceless civilians under the pretext of hunting Hamas, Israel has bombed Gaza by land, sea and air.

The Gaza health ministry says at least 8,808 Palestinians in the narrow coastal enclave, including 3,648 children, have been killed by Israeli strikes since Oct. 7.

11 bakeries bombed 

Eleven bakeries in Gaza have been struck and destroyed since 7 October, according to an update from the UN Relief Agency (UNOCHA).

Six of the destroyed bakeries were in Gaza City, two in Jabalia, two in the Middle Area and one in Khan Younis, UNOCHA added.

With only nine bakeries left operating in Gaza as of Wednesday, people are being “exposed to air strikes” while standing in “hours-long queues”, UNOCHA said.

The bakeries are receiving flour from UNOCHA, but are struggling to continue operating due to fuel shortages, the relief agency added.

News Network
October 19,2023

gazza.jpg

Keeping up the occupying regime's ongoing indiscriminate onslaught against the Gaza Strip, the Israeli war machine has killed tens of others across the besieged Palestinian territory.

Dozens off innocent Palestinians including children were killed as Israeli air raids continue to target Gaza overnight, according to Palestinian and Arab media reports, as residents mourn the deadly strike at al-Ahli Arab Hospital.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces also killed at least five Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The continuation of massacre comes after US President Joe Biden visited Israel and reiterated his support to Zionist regime’s brutal war against Palestinians.  

Israel has been raining bombs on coastal sliver for the past 12 days since Gaza-based resistance movements of Hamas and Islamic Jihad launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm against the regime in response to its campaign of aggression, violation, and bloodshed against Palestinians. 

Around 3,500 people have died and over 12,000 others been injured so far as a result of the warfare.

A deadly Israeli attacks came on Wednesday, with the regime targeting a house in the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported. The strike killed 10 people and wounded 22 others. "Search efforts are still underway to rescue around 18 more from under the rubble," the agency said.

Citing medical sources, the report also said that continued Israeli shillings of homes and other structures in the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza had killed another 31 people and injured 82 others.

The bloodshed followed the regime's killing of more than 500 people by hitting al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday. Thousands of Palestinians were present at the facility when the attack took place.

The death toll marks the highest to be caused by the regime in a single attack since the war began.

Numerous world leaders have vehemently denounced the massacre.

Major cities across the world have also turned into the scene of angry demonstrations against Tel Aviv's campaign of bloodshed and destruction against the Palestinian territory.

News Network
October 29,2023

hamasbrigade.jpg

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has warned Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu against any plans to expand the regime’s ground invasion of the Gaza Strip after more than three weeks of incessant bombardments in the besieged area.

Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the Gaza-based movement's military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, issued the warning after Netanyahu announced what he claimed to be the “second stage” of a ground incursion by the Israeli occupation army into Gaza.

"We are still waiting for him,” Abu Ubaida said in a video statement. "We will make him taste, by the strength of God, a defeat greater than what he expects or fears.”

The al-Qassam spokesman also hit out at Arab countries for a lack of humanitarian assistance to the besieged Gaza Strip and said the occupying regime was to blame for the failure to achieve an agreement over a prisoner swap with Palestinians.

"To the leaders of our Arab nations...We do not ask you to mobilize your armies and tanks, God forbid, to defend the children of Arabs and Islam in Gaza," Abu Ubaida said. "But have you reached the point where you cannot send relief and humanitarian aid?"

The spokesman stressed that there were "numerous contacts regarding the prisoner issue," and a chance to strike a deal; however, Israel was not willing to agree to the terms of the agreement, which focused on the release of 200 Israeli captives being held by the brigades, as well the rest who were kept by other Palestinian resistance factions.

The al-Qassam Brigades previously announced that around 50 of the captives had been killed in the Israeli war on Gaza.

Israel has been waging a barbaric war against Gaza since October 7, when Hamas-led Palestinian resistance groups launched their biggest operation against Israel in years. The sneak attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, came in response to the regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

The Israeli war has so far claimed the lives of over 8,000 innocent Palestinians, including more than 3,000 children, and left upwards of 20,500 others wounded.

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution on Friday, calling for the implementation of an immediate "humanitarian truce" in Gaza.

The vote at the General Assembly came after the United Nations Security Council failed four times in the past two weeks to take action due to the US's recurrently casting its veto against relevant resolutions.

The assembly stressed the "importance of preventing further destabilization and escalation of violence in the region," calling on "all parties to exercise maximum restraint and upon all those with influence on them to work toward this objective."

Israel has rejected all calls for a ceasefire, claiming it would benefit Hamas.

News Network
October 23,2023

gazzz.jpg

The Israeli occupation forces have stepped up strikes on Gaza which is suffering a "catastrophic" humanitarian situation as the Palestinian death toll has neared 5000.

Some 400 Palestinians killed by Israeli air attacks on Gaza in the last 24 hours, according to Palestinian health officials.

Israel bombarded residential areas in Gaza including the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp and locations close to Gaza’s Al-Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals.

The Israeli regime has also said that it will prevent "uncontrolled" humanitarian aid supplies into Gaza from other countries. 

Israeli troops are massed on the border with Gaza ahead of an expected ground invasion that officials have pledged will begin "soon". 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a late-night meeting of his top generals and war cabinet to assess the escalating conflict.

With the violence raging unchecked, Iran said the region could spiral "out of control". Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian cautioned that if the US and Israel did not "immediately stop the genocide in Gaza or the region will go out of control".

There were fresh exchanges of fire over Israel's northern border with Lebanon as fears grew that Iran-backed Hezbollah, a close ally of Hamas, could enter the conflict, prompting Netanyahu to warn it would be "the mistake of its life".

The US warned it wouldn't hesitate to act in the event of any "escalation", just hours after the Pentagon moved to step up military readiness in the region. "No one should take advantage of this moment to escalate to further attacks on Israel or, for that matter, attacks on us on our personnel," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

