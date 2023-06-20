  1. Home
  Regional leaders, analysts welcomes restoration of UAE-Qatar diplomatic ties

June 20, 2023

uaeqatar.jpg

Doha, June 20: Qatar and the UAE have announced the reopening of their respective embassies and consulates with immediate effect. The detente was broadly welcomed by regional leaders and analysts.

Qatar’s embassy in Abu Dhabi and its consulate in Dubai, as well as the UAE’s embassy in Doha, will reopen on Monday, according to the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

Both sides stressed that the significant step reflects the determination of the leadership of both countries and contributes to the advancement of joint Arab initiatives, fulfilling the aspirations of the two brotherly people, QNA said.

In a phone conversation on Monday, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated each other on the resumption of their diplomatic representation, according to a separate QNA report.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) also welcomed the restoration between the two member states, Xinhua news agency reported.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi praised the “blessed step which embodies … the unity of the GCC countries and the support for the joint Gulf action,” QNA reported.

Kheir Diabat, a professor from the International Affairs Department of Qatar University, said the decision to restore diplomatic ties signifies that both sides have pushed their relations a step forward to normalisation and cooperation.

“It means there is an opportunity for the two parties to coordinate their positions and political visions towards Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Sudan. In addition, this rapprochement will also be reflected in the strength of the GCC, which has suffered in recent years from apparent weakness due to the Gulf crisis,” he said.

The thaw is yet another fruit of the wave of regional de-escalation since the Al-ula summit, Adel Abdel Ghafar, director of the Foreign Policy and Security Program of the Middle East Council on Global Affairs in Doha, told Xinhua.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt announced the severing of diplomatic ties with Qatar, citing Qatar’s alleged support for terrorism and destabilisation of the region. Qatar has denied these accusations.

In 2021, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt announced the restoration of diplomatic relations with Qatar on the sidelines of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia.

However, due to a lack of consensus on certain issues, the process of full normalisation has been delayed.

June 17,2023

shetty.jpg

Udupi, Jun 17: A student of a private engineering college in Karnataka taluk of Udupi district reportedly died by suicide by hanging himself in his bedroom on Friday, June 16.

The deceased has been identified as Amrith Shetty, a resident of Durganidhi near Hirgana church in Kukkundoor village.

It is learnt that Shetty did not go to college non Friday and stayed home for unknown reasons. Around noon, he silently went upstairs, entered his bedroom and closed the door. 

When he did not come out for a long time, the family members got suspicious and knocked on the door. There was no response from inside. The family members then broke open the door and found Shetty dead.  

A case is registered at jurisdictional police station and investigations are on.

June 12,2023

settelements.jpg

Foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have strongly condemned Israel's plans to build new settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, urging international action to stop such plans.

The foreign ministers voiced the condemnation during the body's 156th ministerial meeting in the Saudi Arabia's capital city of Riyadh on Sunday.

The ministers rejected the regime's efforts to annex the settlements or impose its sovereignty over them, saying such efforts are against the resolutions adopted by international organizations, most notably the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334.

The resolution, which was adopted in December 2016, describes Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and al-Quds as "a flagrant violation under international law."

The GCC foreign ministers also urged the international community to mount pressure on the occupying regime to reverse its settlement policies.

They reaffirmed their support for the sovereignty of the Palestinian people over the occupied territories, calling for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East al-Quds as its capital.

In late February, the UN secretary-general called for an end to Israel's settlement activities, stressing the illegality of all structures built in the occupied Palestinian territories.

"All settlement activity is illegal under international law. It must stop," Antonio Guterres said while addressing the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.

In late May, a European Union representative condemned the Israeli regime’s plans for the construction of nearly 600 new illegal settler units in the occupied West Bank, calling on Tel Aviv to reconsider the decision.

Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff, the EU’s ambassador to Palestine, made the remarks during a visit by a delegation of 20 European ambassadors and consuls to the historical town of Sebastia, north of Nablus.

He also denounced the occupying regime’s support for Israeli settlers to return to evacuated settlements in the northern West Bank.

Israel has built over 230 settlements since its 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, including East al-Quds. The settlements house more than 600,000 Israeli settlers.

Palestinians want the West Bank to serve as part of their future state, with East al-Quds as its capital.

In another part of their statement, the ministers condemned incursions into the al-Aqsa Mosque Compound by Israeli settlers and officials as an extension of the regime's plans to Judaize the occupied city of al-Quds.

The compound, which is located in the Old City of al-Quds, is Islam's third holiest site.

According to an agreement signed between Israel and the Jordanian government following the former’s occupation of East al-Quds, non-Muslim worship at the compound is prohibited.

Illegal Israeli settlers, however, regularly storm the compound amid strict protection provided for them by Israeli forces. 

June 11,2023

shaktischeme1.jpg

Bengaluru, June 11: The Congress-led Karnataka government on Sunday launched its first of the five poll guarantees, the ‘Shakti' scheme, which offers free travel to women in government buses in the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his Deputy D K Shivakumar, and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy attended the event and also launched the logo of the scheme. 

"The free bus travel scheme is for social equality. It will benefit the minorities, women, and deprived classes. Women must match alongside men if a society is to prosper. Women's participation in the workforce is low in India compared to other countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, and the US," the Chief Minister said, as he hoped the move will boost women's participation in the workforce.

Reddy promised that Road Transport Corporations (RTC) won't lose any money due to the free bus travel scheme. "The government is committed to financially supporting the RTCs," he said. He pledged the scheme would be continued for at least 10 years. "We'll return to power after five years and continue the scheme," he said. 

Authorities will paste 'Free travel for women' stickers on the windscreens of the city, ordinary and express buses that form about 94 per cent of the schedules run by the state's four Road Transport Corporations (KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC). 

The scheme is expected to benefit the large majority of 42 lakh women who travel on RTC buses every day. The overall ridership is expected to rise by at least 10 per cent.

