  2. ‘Sacrifices illuminate our path’: Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar’s death in Israeli strike

October 18, 2024

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been martyred in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza's Rafah city, a senior Hamas official confirmed.

Khalil Hayya, head of Hamas in Gaza, delivered a statement on Friday, a day after reports of Sinwar's martyrdom. 

"We mourn the great national leader, the Mujahid Martyr Brother Yahya Al-Sinwar (Abu Ibrahim), Head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Commander of Al-Aqsa Storm Operation," he said.

He remembered Sinwar as "one of the noblest and bravest men, a man who dedicated his life to Palestine and gave his soul for the sake of Allah on the path to its liberation."

"He rose as a heroic martyr, advancing and never retreating, wielding his weapon, engaging and confronting the occupation army at the frontlines. He moved between all combat positions, steadfast and stationed on the honored land of Gaza, defending the land of Palestine and its holy sites, inspiring the spirit of endurance, patience, steadfastness, and resistance."

Referring to the history of Sinwar's struggle against the Israeli regime, Hayya noted that the fallen leader "attained the highest rank and the noblest medal, ascending as a witness and a martyr, content with the jihad and sacrifice he offered."

Naming a host of other resistance leaders assassinated by the Israeli regime in the past years, the Hamas official noted that "these sacrifices will continue to illuminate our path and drive us to more resilience and steadfastness."

"Hamas remains committed to the promise of its founding leaders and martyrs until the aspirations of our people are fully realized: the complete liberation and return, and the establishment of the Palestinian state on the entire national soil with Al-Quds as its capital, by Allah’s will," he said, adding, "This will become a curse upon the invading occupiers who are strangers to this land."

He underlined that the martyrdom of leaders "only strengthens Hamas and our resistance, making us more determined and steadfast in following their path, honoring their blood and sacrifices."

He highlighted that Israeli captives held in Gaza "will not return except with the cessation of aggression on Gaza, its withdrawal, and the release of our heroic prisoners from the occupation’s jails."

The charismatic leader of the Palestinian resistance movement had escaped many assassination attempts before and after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on Oct. 7, 2023.

Sinwar, 62, played an instrumental role in coordinating and supervising the landmark operation that jolted the Zionist regime. 

Before becoming the Hamas leader in Gaza in 2017, Sinwar spent 22 years in an Israeli prison. He was released as part of a prisoner swap in 2011.

“Hamas will never abandon the path of resistance… Our resistance will continue until the liberation of all of Palestine,” he declared during a speech in Gaza in late October 2017.

Sinwar had been chosen as the overall Hamas leader after Israel assassinated Ismail Haniyeh in July.

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, where he was to attend the inauguration ceremony of new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

October 15,2024

The international charity Save the Children has described the conditions in Gaza as akin to the “depths of hell,” saying the aggression on the besieged territory is in fact a “war on children” as nowhere is safe.

The Middle East regional director for Save the Children, Jeremy Stoner, in a statement on Monday said, “What we’re seeing now in Gaza looks like the depths of hell with reports day after day of attacks on children and families. Nowhere is safe.”

The British NGO issued a grave warning about the escalating crisis in Gaza, stating that “evacuation orders” could soon turn into “execution orders” as children face severe deprivation of essential resources for survival.

Stoner made the remarks while explaining about the dire humanitarian situation across Gaza. He noted that in the north of Gaza Strip, a desperate population has been deprived of food for two weeks, trapped in a perilous kill zone while trying to escape relentless bombings and gunfire.

Meanwhile, in the south, where families from the north sought refuge, Israeli airstrikes have ignited a devastating fire that is engulfing Al-Aqsa Hospital and surrounding tents, with reports of rescuers discovering the remains of burned victims.

“Never has it been clearer that this is a war on children, their protection only upheld if they’re deemed a risk to those beyond their borders,” the statement said.

It added that Save the Children begun a second round of polio vaccines for children in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza , as "children face bombs and fire just 500 meter away."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Stoner underlined the need for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza and said that the absence of a ceasefire means that vaccinations for children merely delay their suffering instead of eliminating it.

“Without immediate international action, children and families across the Gaza Strip face a death sentence – today, tomorrow, in a week, in a month, by bombs, bullets, fire, disease or starvation. Anywhere, any time,” he said.

Stoner further raised concerns about humanity's moral compass, arguing those with the power and legal responsibility to intervene in this violence opt to remain passive, regretting that some member states have only responded by supplying weapons used to kill children and burn patients and families in hospitals and tents.

“Gaza is what can happen without the rules of war. Except there are rules – for parties to the conflict, and for the international community – which are not being respected,” the NGO said.

The Israeli aggression against Gaza which began in October last year has so far 42,289 people. Over 98,689 Gazans have also been injured since then.

October 12,2024

Udupi: In a significant operation, the Malpe police have arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally residing in India using forged Aadhaar cards. Udupi Superintendent of Police, Dr. Arun K, stated that the arrests followed after an immigration incident involving one of the group's members.

Muhammed Manik, one of the arrested individuals, was caught attempting to travel to Dubai via Mangaluru International Airport with a fake passport. Alert immigration officers at the airport detained him and handed him over to the Bajpe police, who registered a case. Following this, the Udupi police, acting on the information provided by the Bajpe police and immigration authorities, conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of the seven individuals in Hoode village, Paduthonse, Udupi.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Hakeem Ali (24), Sujon S K alias Farooq (19), Ismail S K (30), Kareem S K (20), Salam S K (22), Rajikul S K (20), and Mohammed Sojib (20), all hailing from Bangladesh.

The group entered India without any valid documentation and managed to acquire fake Aadhaar cards, which they used to stay in the country illegally. According to police sources, a person named Kajol from Agartala assisted them in obtaining the fraudulent Aadhaar cards, while a Bangladeshi named Usman facilitated their illegal entry into India under the guise of employment. Both Kajol and Usman are currently at large.

The Malpe police have registered cases under several sections, including Sections 19(2), 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 340(2), and 190 of the BNS, related to fraud and illegal entry. Interrogations are ongoing as the police seek further details in connection with the case.

October 8,2024

Mangaluru, Oct 8: The city of Mangaluru mourns the loss of M Ahmed, a pioneering businessman, philanthropist, and the Founder Chairman of the AK Group. He passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 76, leaving behind a legacy that spans decades of service, innovation, and community building.

M Ahmed, also fondly known as A K Ahmed, was a man of humble beginnings who grew into one of the most respected entrepreneurs in South India. He founded the AK Group in 1984, which has since flourished into a multi-faceted business empire. The company, which began as a small frame manufacturing unit, now encompasses a wide range of industries, including plywood, formaldehyde, particle boards, fire-rated products, and more. AK Group's growth extended beyond India, with manufacturing units established in Myanmar and Vietnam.

What began with 18 employees in 1984 has today expanded to provide employment to approximately 3,000 people in India and 400 abroad. M Ahmed’s dedication and vision were instrumental in transforming the company into a market leader, recognized for its high-quality products and innovation. AK Plywood is now one of India’s top plywood manufacturers, and the largest in South India. The company was Karnataka’s first plywood manufacturer to receive ISO certification and has garnered prestigious awards, including the Rising Stars Power Brands Award in London (2017) and the Best Manufacturer Award from MSME Karnataka (2018).

Ahmed’s business success was deeply rooted in values instilled in him during his early years. He worked alongside his father, the late Abdul Khader Moopa, loading sawn timber, and it was from these humble beginnings that he developed his work ethic, pioneering spirit, and respect for time—values that remained the cornerstone of his remarkable career.

His foresight was evident when he recognized the potential of timber from Perumbavoor, Kerala, for plywood and blockboards at a time when it was merely being used as firewood. This strategic move led to the establishment of one of the first frame manufacturing and peeling units there, and soon after, Ahmed launched his own company in Mangaluru, swiftly earning national and international recognition.

Beyond plywood, the AK Group has diversified into multiple industries, including marine food, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, hypermarkets in India and the UAE, and food industries in Indonesia. Under Ahmed’s leadership, the company’s reach expanded, ensuring its position as a formidable player in various sectors.

Ahmed was not only an extraordinary businessman but also a deeply compassionate individual, dedicated to social and religious causes. He served as the founding president of the managing committee of Ihsan Masjid in Mangaluru and established the Highland Educational and Cultural Centre. His philanthropic efforts were as vast as his business ventures, benefiting countless communities both in India and abroad.

His kindness, simplicity, and punctuality were hallmarks of his character. Those who knew him admired his unyielding commitment to excellence, as well as his warmth and generosity. M Ahmed is survived by his wife, three daughters, and four sons, who continue his legacy of philanthropy and social service.

As news of his passing spread, tributes poured in from all sectors of society. Social, religious, and political leaders in Mangaluru expressed their deep sorrow over the loss of a man who dedicated his life to improving the lives of others.

M Ahmed’s journey from humble beginnings to massive success will continue to inspire generations. His life serves as a testament to the power of vision, perseverance, and, above all, integrity.

