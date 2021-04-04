  1. Home
Saud Arabia becomes more vigilant amid drastic rise in covid cases 

News Network
April 5, 2021

Jeddah, Apr 5: Saudi Arabia’s critical COVID-19 cases have risen in the past few weeks, prompting calls from relevant authorities for the public to adhere to measures designed to limit the spread of the virus.

At a press conference on Sunday, Interior Ministry spokesman Lt. Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub said the “unfortunate rise in daily cases” is due to “individuals who have been lax in following precautionary measures.” He added: “Each violation adds to the frightening rise in numbers.”

Al-Shalhoub warned that field inspectors in coordination with relevant authorities will remain vigilant, and will issue fines and closures when necessary.

He issued a reminder that infected individuals could be fined up to SR200,000 (Rs 40 lakh), jailed for up to two years, or both, if they violate quarantine measures.

Those spreading misinformation about COVID-19 on social media face fines from SR100,000 to SR1 million, jail time of no less than a year and no more than five, or both.

Last week, 27,083 violations were reported, 32 percent of them in the Riyadh region.

At the press conference, Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said there are nearly 800 cases in intensive care units (ICUs) across the Kingdom.

“Authorities noted a drastic increase in daily cases in the past two days, most of which were reported in … Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province. The numbers we’re recording today are the same that were reported last year,” he added.

“We all remember, painfully, the various leaps in numbers that led to stricter measures. Will we repeat last year’s scenario and reach last year’s peak?”

Al-Abd Al-Aly reminded the public of the importance of adhering to the rules. “Many sacrifices and painful moments were seen and felt in this journey, strict measures and procedures to control the spread — there’s more left to do,” he said. “We surely don’t want to repeat the sacrifices again.”

Regarding the newest update on the Health Ministry’s Tawakkalna app, he said three new icons will show users’ immunization status: Immune (user received both vaccine doses), immune recovered (user recovered from COVID-19 but has not received the vaccine), and immunized with first dose.

Almost 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the Kingdom, at a rate of 124,158 doses per day as of Sunday. More than 14.3 percent of the population has been inoculated so far.

On Sunday, 673 new cases were reported, raising the total number of those infected to 392,682.

There are 6,169 active cases, 782 of which are in ICUs. The number of recoveries has risen to 379,816, with 504 new ones reported in the past 24 hours, leading to a slight rise in the Kingdom’s recovery rate to 96.7 percent. Seven new deaths were reported, raising the tally to 6,697. In the past 24 hours, 51,414 polymerase chain reaction tests were conducted, raising the total number to 15.3 million.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 28,2021

Kasargod, Mar 28: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an absconding accused Sudeer Muhammed Cheriya Vannarakkal, an economic offender, at Delhi who was deported from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He was involved in five cases registered in CBI at Chennai.

CBI had got issued a Red Notice through Interpol against the accused. The accused was located in Saudi Arabia and with the close assistance and coordination with the authorities in Saudi Arabia through Interpol channels, he was deported back to India.

The arrested accused will be produced before a court at Ernakulam (Kerala).

CBI had registered five cases on the Orders of Kerala High Court and taken over the investigation of the cases, earlier registered at Police Station Kasargod (Kerala).

In four cases, it was alleged that the accused and others floated a private company based at Kasargod, made false promises and representations to the public at large with the assurance to return of investment with exorbitant rate of interest after 61 days of their investments and also promised to pay commission of 2 per cent per month to the agents who had mobilized the investments for the said company.

During investigation, it was found that from 2009-11, all the accused had entered into conspiracy at Kasargod and other places, floated a fraudulent scheme called Forex trade (trading with foreign currencies). They promised monthly returns of 7% on principal to the depositors and 2% to the agents for mobilizing the depositors.

They collected huge deposits in cash to the tune of around Rs 9,93,68,000 from depositors and cheated them by not repaying the assured returns as well as the principal amount, thereby causing huge loss to the depositors.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam. The accused were declared as Proclaimed Offenders by the Court.

The fifth case was registered on the allegations that the accused induced the complainant to arrange Rs 50 lakh as deposit and promised to give monthly returns arising out of his business to the depositors. The Complainant allegedly invested Rs 19 Lakh in the year 2011 in the said company and the accused did not pay returns or the principal amount to the complainant.

Agencies
April 4,2021

luggage.jpg

Dubai, Apr 4: People flying into the UAE have been advised not to receive luggage from unknown people without knowing the content in the bags as this could land them in trouble.

The UAE’s Federal Customs Authority (FCA) has advised travellers not to exchange luggage with friends under good faith without confirming the content of the goods.

This was announced by the FCA recently in an elaborate advisory and tips for travellers to ensure a safe and risk-free journey.

It urged the UAE-bound passengers to refrain “from receiving luggage or bags from unknown persons in the country of departure without knowing their contents, not to exchange luggage with friends under good faith without verifying their contents.”

Like all countries across the globe, the customs authorities have also banned many items that passengers cannot carry when flying into the UAE. Items that are prohibited to carry can put travellers in jeopardy.

Some of the prohibited and restricted items include narcotics, gambling tools/machines, nylon fishing nets, live animals of pig species, raw ivory, laser pens with the red-light package, fake and counterfeited currency, substances contaminated nuclear rays and dust, publications, pictures, religiously offensive or immoral drawings and stone sculptures, as well as chewing substances, including betel leaves.

While a number of restricted commodities may be allowed following competent authorities’ consent including live animals, plants, fertilisers and pesticides, weapons, ammunition, explosives and fireworks, medicines, drugs and medical equipment and instruments, media publications and products, new vehicle tyres, transmission and wireless devices, alcoholic drinks, cosmetics and personal care products, raw diamonds and cigarettes manufactured and processed from tobacco.

The FCA emphasised that travellers, who are caught smuggling, would be subject to a fine, imprisonment or both penalties could run concurrently.

It also asked travellers to declare cash sums and precious items upon arrival in the UAE.

Passengers who are bringing their medicines into the UAE have been asked to carry a certified prescription for medications, follow the guidelines and instructions issued by airlines and forwarding companies.

Travellers have been urged not to conceal information on prohibited or restricted substances and articles. 

News Network
March 22,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 22: Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi should be booked for rape in connection with the sex scandal that became public earlier this month, said Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka legislative assembly.

Raising the sex scandal in the Assembly, the Congress veteran said that the sex scandal should be brought under an “independent inquiry” monitored by the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

“The government and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is only focussing on the ‘conspiracy’ behind the sex scandal. But, what about the victim? She stands humiliated in front of society. A grave injustice has been caused to the victim,” said Siddaramaiah. 

The Congress leader brought up the woman’s video statement in which she sought protection and that she had attempted to end her life. “She has said that she was used by Ramesh Jarkiholi for a job that she sought. There's no consent of the victim, which means it amounts to rape. Why wasn’t Ramesh booked under IPC Section 376,” Siddaramaiah asked, blaming the police for having failed in their duty by not taking cognisance of the woman’s video statement? 

“There are three complaints: One filed by Ramesh, second by the woman’s father saying she’s missing and then by the woman herself,” Siddaramaiah said. “All of this should be comprehensively probed.” 

Siddaramaiah moved an adjournment motion on the sex scandal, which Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri converted into a short-duration discussion on a matter of urgent public importance. 

Former Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar sought to know if the government was concerned at all about the woman. “In 1973, a woman named Sumitra Kulkarni went to the then minister RD Kittur’s house and then disappeared. No one knew anything about this woman. Still, he was sacked,” Kumar said. 

“Who is this woman? Where is she? Does she even exist? Have you tried to find out and locate who this complainant is? Can the government be so helpless,” Kumar asked. “Isn’t she our daughter? What right do we have to arrive at a conclusion? In the interest of justice, everything should be brought under the SIT,” he said. 

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceded that authorities were yet to locate the woman. “We’re searching for the woman in order to give her protection. After all, she addressed a video to me and sought protection, so it’s my duty. But, she’s not coming forward. We’re ready to go wherever she is with a lady police constable to record her statement,” he said. 

“We have the same enthusiasm when it comes to that woman's complaint. We have not left any stone unturned. We're trying everything. We've many leads,” Bommai said, adding that the SIT had been asked to cover “all aspects” of the sex scandal. 

