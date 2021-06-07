  1. Home
  2. Saudi Arabia to announce Haj, Umrah plans amidst covid scare

News Network
June 7, 2021

Riyadh, June 7: Announcements about this year’s Haj could be made in the coming days as the Kingdom completes its assessments of the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, said the acting Saudi minister of media, Dr Majid Al Qasabi.

At a press conference held in Riyadh on Sunday, Al Qasabi said the Saudi authorities are following up on (the pandemic) updates and the ministers of Haj and Umrah and health will soon announce a decision.

He said that, due to Covid variants, it was important to evaluate the damage from the spread of the virus carefully and correctly: “We don’t want this year’s Haj to be an epicentre for the spread of the disease in the Kingdom or the Muslim world.”

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has worked hard to improve the services provided in the Haj and Umrah sector, amid the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic.

The Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Services for Haj and Umrah performers, Eng. Hesham Abdulmonem Saeed, told the press conference that the safe Umrah model aims to protect people by managing the crowds going to the Grand Mosque through booked time slots and improving the services provided for pilgrims through the application of the most modern techniques to meet their personal needs.

He noted that the Eatmarna app developed by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) also verifies the health of permit applicants.

He said that the work to serve the pilgrims was a joint operation involving the public, private and voluntary sectors.

He said: “There is continued cooperation between the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Health, the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques and all relevant authorities to help pilgrims and visitors perform Hajj and Umrah with ease.”

Last year’s Haj and the gradual return of Umrah in October was permitted after a safe model had been developed, focusing on modern technology and digitizing the procedures to provide pilgrims with the services they needed through different options provided by the ministry.

These tech-focused models included the Eatmarna application, which allowed users to request permits (praying permits, Umrah permits and Rawdah praying permits) in Makkah and Madinah’s mosques. More than 20 million people have benefitted from the app and more than 30,000 have used the services provided by Inaya (care) centres in Makkah and Madinah, established to serve pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also provided safe transportation services by setting up four sites to transport worshippers and pilgrims to and from the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

News Network
June 1,2021

Bengaluru, June 1: The total number of active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka fell below the three lakh mark, as the state on Tuesday reported a further decline in fresh infections at 14,304 and 464 fatalities.

While the total number of cases stood at 26,18,735, the toll was 29,554. The day also saw 29,271 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

Out of the 14,304 new cases reported on Tuesday, 3,418 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 5,483 discharges and 276 deaths. Cumulatively 26,18,735 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 29,554 deaths and 22,90,861 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases is 2,98,299. While the positivity rate stood at 12.30 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 3.24 per cent.

Of the 464 deaths reported on Tuesday, 276 were from Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi (19), Mysuru (15), Ballari (14), Shivamogga (13), Bengaluru Rural and Hassan (11), followed by others.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,418, Mysuru 1,153, Hassan 1,127, Belagavi 891, Tumakuru 769, Udupi 735, Dakshina Kannada 536, followed by others. While DK recorded five deaths, Udupi reported three deaths.

Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,66,647, followed by Mysuru 1,43,968 and Tumakuru 1,04,134. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 10,09,322, followed by Mysuru 1,27,723 and Tumakuru 91,392.

A total of over 2,98,53,184 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,16,224 were done on Tuesday alone. 

News Network
June 1,2021

New Delhi, June 1: The Centre on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 examinations citing the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision to cancel the CBSE exams was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening.

“In view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The CBSE will now take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

“Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation,” the Prime Minister said, noting that the Covid-19 situation was dynamic across the country.

However, if some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

The meeting convened by the prime minister came close on the heels of consultations by the Centre with state governments on May 23, where there was a “broad consensus” on holding the Class 12 exam for fewer subjects and a shorter duration.

At Tuesday’s meeting, officials made a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultation held so far and views received from all stakeholders, including state governments.

News Network
May 24,2021

Dhaka/Jerusalem, May 24: Bangladesh on Sunday made it clear that it has dropped the phrase "all countries except Israel" from passport to maintain international standards of the document and there was no change in its decades-long policy of travel ban to the Jewish state.

Bangladeshi passports earlier had a clause written on them that said "This Passport is valid for all countries of the world except Israel", but the government on Saturday decided to remove "except Israel" from the document making it valid for the entire world.

Israel welcomed Bangladesh's decision and called upon Dhaka to establish diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

"Great news! #Bangladesh has removed the travel ban to Israel. This is a welcome step & I call on the Bangladeshi government to move forward and establish diplomatic ties with #Israel so both our peoples could benefit & prosper," Deputy Director General at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Gilad Cohen tweeted.

However, hours later Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen told the media in Dhaka that "the changes have been made to maintain global standards."

He said that it "does not mean that there has been a change in Bangladesh's position" regarding Israel.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement that said the holders of Bangladeshi passports are still banned from travelling to Israel.

The country's position on Israel remained unchanged, the ministry said, reiterating Bangladesh's support for a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

"The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recently been drawn to a tweet issued from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel that welcomes the removal of the ban on travel to Israel on E-passports issued by Bangladesh," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The confusion appears to have emanated from the new booklets of E-passports, which do not contain the phrase "all countries except Israel," it added.

The phrase has been removed to maintain international e-passport standards and does not imply any change to Bangladesh’s foreign policy towards the Middle East, it further said.

"The ban on travel of Bangladeshi passport holders to Israel remains unchanged. The Government of Bangladesh has not deviated from its position on Israel and remains firm in its longstanding position," the statement said.

It said that Bangladesh has condemned "the recent atrocities inflicted upon the civilians by the occupation forces of Israel in al-Aqsa mosque compound and at Gaza".

"Bangladesh reiterates its principled position concerning the two-State Solution of the Palestine-Israel conflict in light of the UN resolutions recognizing pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine," it added.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal earlier said they are bringing the changes to ensure that the passports meet the "international standards".

"No country uses the words (except Israel) anymore, not even the Arab nations," he said.

In the Israel-Palestine conflict of eight decades, Bangladesh has all along stridently supported the Palestinians’ cause. It has never recognised the existence of Israel, and so the two countries do not have diplomatic relations.

Kamal said that the move "does not mean that there has been a change in Bangladesh's position" regarding Israel.

The decision to change the declaration was taken more than a year ago, and it is now being implemented, according to Department of Immigration and Passports Director General Mohammad Ayub Chowdhury.

"Passports only carry important information pertaining to the holder. That applies to immigration in all countries of the world. Nothing is more important than that,” he said.

Israel has normalised its ties with the Muslim-majority UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan between September and December of 2020.

