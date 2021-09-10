Saudi Arabia announces free extension of iqamas, visas of expats stranded outside

  1. Home
September 11, 2021

Riyadh, Sept 11: The Saudi General Directorate of Passports announced it has started the automatic extension of the validity of residence permits (Iqama) for stranded expatriates outside the Kingdom in addition to extending the validity of visit visas and exit and re-entry visas without fees or charges for all expats until 30/11/2021, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA)reported.

The move comes in implementation of the directives of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

The decision, which was approved by the Minister of Finance, comes in line with ongoing efforts being made by the Kingdom’s government to deal with the effects and repercussions of COVID-19 pandemic.

It also falls within precautionary measures that guarantee the safety of citizens and residents and contribute to mitigating financial and economic impacts.

The Directorate indicated that the extension will be carried out electronically in cooperation with the National Information Centre without the need to visit the departments of passports. The extension process is as follows:

First: Extending the validity of residence permits as well as exit and re-entry visas for residents who are in countries from which entry is suspended as a result of Coronavirus until 30/11/2021.

Second: Extending the validity of visit visas for visitors who are in the countries from which entry is suspended as a result of the Coronavirus until 30/11/2021.

Currently, the countries facing the travel ban are India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Brazil, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Lebanon.

Last month, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has issued directives to allow direct entry of fully vaccinated expatriates from countries facing travel ban.

The decision was applied only to those foreigners who have a valid residency permit (iqama) and left the Kingdom on exit and re-entry visa after taking two doses of vaccine against coronavirus from Saudi Arabia.

August 29,2021

fly.jpg

Kabul, Aug 29: The US has carried out a drone strike against a vehicle of suicide bombers linked to the Afghan ISIL affiliate (anti-Taliban group) that intended to target the Kabul airport, US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said.

“Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material,” CENTCOM spokesperson Bill Urban said. 

In what appeared to be a separate incident on Sunday, a rocket struck a neighbourhood just northwest of the airport, killing a child.

The US had previously warned of a “specific, credible threat” near Kabul airport as its forces rush to complete evacuations from Afghanistan by the August 31 deadline and the Taliban prepares to take charge of the key airfield.

US President Joe Biden told reporters on Saturday that his commanders had informed him another “attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours”.

At least 175 people, including 13 US soldiers, were killed on Thursday in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport. The attack was claimed by the so called Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K). 

August 30,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 30: Karnataka Minister Govind Karjol Monday said the state government will try to give permission to Sarvajanik Ganeshotsava as per the Covid guidelines.

"Sarvajanik Ganesha Utsava is a very big festival. We have been celebrating it from time immemorial from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. It is also celebrated in a big way in Belagavi, after Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra. Therefore, we will try to give permission to Ganesha Utsav according to Covid guidelines," he told reporters in Belagavi.

Many Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals across Karnataka are in a dilemma as there is no clarity from the government on installing Ganesh idols in public places.

Many Sarvajanik Ganesha mandals are waiting for clarity from the government to book the idols and kickstart preparations for setting up pandals.

A decision in this regard is expected to be made public by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the evening. He is scheduled to hold a meeting beginning at 4 pm.

"A final decision on giving permission to the Utsava will be taken by the chief minister," Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

He said no government likes to ban any festival celebrations, but the situation is bad due to Coronavirus. "Therefore, in accordance with the prevailing situation, the government will take a decision on allowing Sarvajanik Ganesha Utsava," Sudhakar said.

Basavaraj Horatti, Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council, said the government should permit Sarvajanik Ganesha Utsava and it will be inappropriate if they ban it.

However, there must be a ban on gambling and merry-making at Sarvajanik Ganesha pandals, he said.

Sri Ram Sene president Pramod Muthalik threatened to stage sit-in dharnas if the government imposes a ban on the Utsava.

He, however, did not demand for holding Ganesha rallies or conducting concerts during the festival period.

"The government can allow people to take darshan of Ganesha. We are also demanding distribution of prasada and theertha as well," he said.

ikku
 - 
Tuesday, 31 Aug 2021

Why Govt wants to give permission for ganeshutsav.. when there is threat of coming 3rd wave which is dangerous than 1st and 2nd.
FOR EID there is restrictions and for Hindu festivals no restrictions.
As In Eid there is no gatherings like Hindus festivals.
Govt. should think again

September 5,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 5: The coastal district of Dakshina Kannada, which shares its border with Kerala, has recorded 130 fatalities in August, making it the district with highest number of deaths in the state for the said month.

Bengaluru Urban registered 101 Covid deaths in August. 

One in every five Covid deaths in Karnataka has occurred in Dakshina Kannada in August. The district, in its defence, said 29 of those deaths were of patients from other districts, which if taken into account, the coastal district would still tie with the state capital on the districts with most number of deaths for the month.

According to the officials, 59 per cent of the active cases are in Mangaluru city. Also, 66 per cent of the total active cases are in home isolation. The district administration is mulling over filing FIRs against primary contacts who breach quarantine. 

Dr Ashok H, Covid nodal officer for Dakshina Kannada district, said that the positivity rate over the past seven days in the district has dropped to 2.04 per cent and case fatality rate to 1.43 per cent.

"Out of 2,248 active cases, 1,486 (66.1 per cent), are in home isolation, 544 (24.2 per cent) in hospitals and 218 (9.7 per cent) in Covid Care Centres. The reason for higher hospitalisation rate compared to other districts is that we are admitting nursing and paramedical students, who are testing positive, who don't have severe symptoms, to hospitals so that they compulsorily remain isolated," he said.

"We have 32 paramedical and eight medical colleges. We got clusters from there when we screened 7,000-odd students. Sullia also had 8 per cent positivity rate previously for one month but now has only 145 active cases," he added.

Now the focus is on Beltangady taluk which has the next highest active cases with 296.

"Deaths are high because medical colleges like Yenepoya are getting referrals from other districts under Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka. Earlier we would send them back to their districts but now with the centralised bed management system, deaths of patients from other districts occurring in Mangaluru are being recorded as Dakshina Kannada district's deaths," Dr Ashok said. 

