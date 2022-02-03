  1. Home
  2. Saudi Arabia announces fresh travel restrictions

February 3, 2022

Jeddah, Feb 3: Saudi Arabia announced new travel restrictions on Thursday that will enter into force on Feb. 9.

An official source at the Ministry of Interior stated that all Saudi citizens must take the booster dose of coronavirus vaccine to travel outside the Kingdom effective from Feb. 9 (Rajb 8).

According to the Interior Ministry, all arrivals to the Kingdom, including citizens, must submit a negative PCR result 48 hours before their departure to the Kingdom, regardless of their immunization status.

January 31,2022

Niranjan Kumar, the eldest son of a small farmer in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, was one of 1.25 crore youngsters who applied for 35,000 jobs when the railways department started recruitment examinations more than a year ago.

The mathematics graduate, 28, and his dormitory mates did not even make it to a recently released shortlist despite preparing for years, a collective setback that triggered protests by a swelling army of unemployed youth in Bihar and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh last week.

Infuriated by what they called a bungled recruitment process, tens of thousands of students, including Kumar and his friends, blocked rail traffic, while others vandalised trains and some even burned down coaches of a stationary train that had no passengers in it at the time.

"The government is playing with our lives," Kumar told Reuters, sitting cross-legged on a friend's unmade bed in the congested Kashi Lodge in Bihar's capital Patna. "They only want to privatise everything, they don't want to hire people themselves."

India has long had an unemployment problem and prized government jobs always attract huge numbers of candidates. But the widespread anger that has erupted over the railways' jobs poses a challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of crucial state elections in February and March, including in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi came to power in 2014 promising development that would create millions of jobs for the surging ranks of young, educated Indians. But national unemployment peaked at 23.5 per cent in 2020 and has stubbornly remained well above 7 per cent since, according to data from Mumbai-based the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), much higher than the global average.

As of last month, India had more than 5.2 crore unemployed people looking for work, CMIE data shows. More worryingly, the figure does not include many jobless people in the country of 135 crore who have stopped seeking employment.

India's working age population - those between 15 and 64 - is estimated at 100 crore, only 40.3 crore of whom are considered employed, CMIE data shows.

"Unemployment is a very deep crisis - it is the responsibility of the prime minister to resolve it," opposition party leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet this month. "The country is asking for answers, stop making excuses!"

The labour and finance ministries did not respond to requests for comment.

Gopal Krishna Agarwal, a spokesman for Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, said the government was aware of the jobs situation and was trying to promote manufacturing by giving production-linked incentives to industries such as defence. He said Modi himself had directed authorities to fix the problems with the railways recruitment.

"We are not in denial, we are not saying unemployment is not a problem," he said. "But we are working on finding long-term solutions."

'Only way out'

In the latest incident, Kumar and the other unsuccessful candidates accuse the Indian Railways of mismanaging the recruitment process by shortlisting many people for multiple job roles.

"Had they shortlisted one candidate for only one role, we would have made it too and who knows could have cleared the main exam later," Kumar said.

"I have not paid my rent for a year and my father has told me he won't support me financially beyond this year," added Kumar, a bearded and balding man.

"My family has always had a difficult existence," he said. "A government job for me is the only way out."

Kashi Lodge has dozens of residents, mostly from poor rural families, who have been preparing for competitive exams for government jobs for at least five years. As Kumar spoke, a young man was bathing in his underwear on a small balcony, while others cooked lunch on stoves mounted on small gas cylinders placed by their beds.

Another man in the lodge, Ajay Kumar Mishra, says he had been a big Modi devotee and cheered when he came to Patna to seek votes before the 2014 general election.

"We poured our heart out for him," said Mishra, thumping his chest as others crowded the narrow balcony by his room door. "Now he will have to listen to the same youth who are hurting so much."

"Does he want us to sell tea and pakodas (snacks)? Maybe that's what we will have to do eventually. Time is running out for us, we will soon be too old to apply for government jobs."

Mishra says he has to find a job quickly because his father will retire as a university worker next year, and the burden of taking care of his family will soon fall on him.

"It's now or never for us," he said, books of current affairs and other topics strewn across another bed in his room and on its cement shelves, watched over by a picture of the Hindu goddess of learning, Saraswati.

"We have started a leader-less revolution in which everyone is a leader because everyone is affected," Mishra said.

February 2,2022

ambani-adani.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 2: Government of India’s plans to classify data centres and energy storage as infrastructure assets allowing firms to access cheap and long-term credit, in a big boost for billionaires Gautam Adani, Sunil Mittal and Mukesh Ambani’s plans to aggressively grow in these segments.

“Data centres and energy storage systems including dense charging infrastructure and grid-scale battery systems will be included in the harmonized list of infrastructure,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Tuesday as part of the Budget speech in Parliament. “This will facilitate credit availability for digital infrastructure and clean energy storage.” 

The policy tweak, effective from April 1, comes as Asia’s no. 3 economy seeks to keep its data within its borders as well as stoke a massive boom in online payments, e-commerce and quantum computing. Roll out of ultra-speedy 5G telecom services will further increase demand for data centre services, spurring conglomerates helmed by Adani and Mittal to rapidly scale up. Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., which is developing gigafactories including one for energy storage as part of a $76 billion investment plan, is also likely to benefit from this reclassification.

The infrastructure tag “is expected to provide access to cheaper and long-term institutional funds, which will promote investments,” Radha Dhir, chief executive officer and India head at real estate consultancy JLL, said in an email. She expects India’s data centre capacity to double from 499 megawatts in the first half of 2021 to 1,008 megawatts next year.

Adani, Asia’s second-richest person, said in November that he wants his conglomerate to be a world leader in green data storage, with sites run entirely on clean power, in sync with India’s goal of turning carbon net zero by 2070. The Adani Group plans to initially build data centres in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and in and around New Delhi. 

Bharti Airtel Ltd., the country’s No. 2 wireless carrier overseen by Mittal, announced plans in September to invest Rs 5,000 crore to triple its data centre capacity to 400 megawatts by 2025. Reliance’s digital unit has also been looking to build a data centre, according to a local media report.

Representatives for Adani Group, Reliance and Bharti Airtel did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comments on the policy change announced in the Budget.

January 29,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 29: Genome sequencing analysis by the state has revealed that 67.5% of Covid-19 cases have been triggered by the Omicron variant and 26% by Delta strains.

 Beginning January 1, a total of 1,853 samples were sequenced and, of these, 1,555 were found to be of variants of concern. While 1,115 samples carried the Omicron strain, 404 had Delta and 102 were of Eta, Beta, Kappa and Pango strains together.

This is in huge contrast to the second wave, during which the dominant strain was Delta (90. 7%).

The health department said that 5,659 samples were processed till December 2021 and, of these, 4,441 were that of variants of concern. A total 4,027 were of Delta and its sub-lineages.

Claims outnumber official deaths

Meanwhile, while official government figures put the number of Covid-19 fatalities in Mysuru district at 2,465 until Thursday (January 27), the government has received at least 1,300 claims outside this figure for ex gratia and is investigating these deaths.

The Centre had announced an ex gratia of Rs 50,000 per deceased individual, while the state government will pay an additional Rs 1 lakh per bereaved BPL family.

Officials admit that people who died after being discharged from hospitals, Covid Care Centres or those who passed away while in home isolation were not officially registered as Covid-19 deaths. These fatalities do not reflect in official data under cumulative deaths.

Initially, only infected people who died within 10 days of testing positive or while in hospital (for any number of days) were officially considered Covid deaths. However, following a Supreme Court directive, the parameter was changed to 30 days and the number of applications seeking compensation dramatically increased. Though these deaths are not included in official data, a special committee is reviewing them on a case-by-case basis.

BS Manjunatha Swamy, additional deputy commissioner, who heads the district committee to review Covid deaths, said, “The district administration has received about 1,300 claims from families that are outside the official tally. Of them, 1,069 claims have been cleared after verifying details like SRF ID, hospital details and death certificates. The applications were placed before the committee which includes the district health officer among others. ”

