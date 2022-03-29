  1. Home
  2. Saudi Arabia announces Yemen ceasefire ahead of Ramadan

March 30, 2022

Saudi Arabia has announced a halt to all military operations in Yemen, with the eye of reaching a permanent solution to the conflict in the neighboring country, the spokesman for the Riyadh-led coalition announced on Tuesday evening. Yemen’s Houthi rebels had offered a three-day armistice earlier, which they said could be permanent if the Saudis agreed.

“The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition hereby announces cessation of military operations in Yemen beginning at (0600) Wednesday, March 30 2022,” the coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki announced just before midnight.

Al-Maliki said this was done on request of Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), “with the view of creating propitious conditions needed for successful consultations and a favorable environment for the Holy Month of Ramadan to make peace, and achieve security and stability in Yemen.”

The coalition will “abide by this cessation, and undertake all necessary steps and procedures to ensure its success,” the general added.

Al-Maliki’s announcement comes three days after the Houthi rebels in control of the Yemeni capital offered a three-day truce they said could become permanent if the Saudi-led coalition was willing. 

“This is a sincere invitation and practical steps to rebuild trust and take all the sides from the arena of talks to the arena of acts,” the Houthis’ Supreme Political Council president, Mahdi al-Mashat Mashat, said on Saturday in a speech broadcast on Yemeni television. The Houthis would stop their their missile and drone strikes and expect the Saudis to halt their bombing campaign and unblock Yemeni ports, Mashat said.

His proposal came after a devastating Houthi attack on Saudi Aramco oil depots in Jeddah on March 25, and a reprisal coalition bombing of the Yemeni capital Sanaa and the port of Hodeidah.
In the ceasefire announcement, Al-Maliki pointed out that the Saudi-led coalition “reaffirms its steadfast position in supporting the legitimate government of Yemen in both its political positions and military procedures and measures,” referring to the Riyadh-backed rival of the Houthis. So while it is possible that the Ramadan truce can become permanent, the dispute underlying the seven-year conflict remains unresolved.

Riyadh and its allies launched an air war in Yemen in March 2015, followed up by a ground campaign later, seeking to restore the Saudi-backed president Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, who had been ousted by the Houthis. The coalition has accused the Shia group of being proxies of Iran, which Tehran has denied.

The UN has estimated over 400,000 Yemenis have died due to the war, many of them children under the age of five who perished due to starvation and disease caused by the blockade.

March 19,2022

Ten ministers, including a woman, were inducted in the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab on Saturday, March 19. They were administered the oath by Punjab Governor B L Purohit.

Among the 10 ministers, eight are first-time MLAs. The swearing-in ceremony of the Mann's cabinet was held at the Punjab Raj Bhawan.

After their oath-taking, the newly inducted ministers will assume charge in the Punjab Civil Secretariat and the first cabinet meeting of the AAP government will likely be held in the afternoon.

Of the ten, five MLAs represent Malwa region, four Majha and one legislator is from Doaba.

Four MLAs sworn in as ministers represent reserve constituencies--Dirba, Jandiala, Malout and Bhoa.

Among the ministers is Harpal Singh Cheema, second-time legislator from Dirba and the party's Dalit face. He was also the Leader of the Opposition in the previous Assembly.

Two-time Barnala MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will also find a berth in the Mann-led cabinet.

Other MLAs inducted in the cabinet are Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh from Jandiala, Dr Vijay Singla from Mansa, Lal Chand from Bhoa, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti, Brahm Shanker from Hoshiarpur and Harjot Bains from Anandpur Sahib. 

March 29,2022

A Delhi court has granted bail to the 'Bulli Bai' app case accused Niraj Bishnoi and 'Sulli Deals' app creator Omkareshwar Thakur on "humanitarian" grounds.

The court considered that the accused are first time offenders and continued incarceration would be detrimental to their overall wellbeing.

The court had imposed strict conditions on the accused persons so that they could not threaten any witness and temper any evidence.

The conditions include that the accused person would not try to contact, influence, induce any victim.

The accused person would not tamper with evidence, would provide his contact details to Investigation Officer and would keep his phone switched on and would provide his location to the investigating officer, said the order.

The accused persons would not leave the country and would appear before the court on each and every date, would not commit a similar offence while on bail, stated the order.  

March 29,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 29: A large number of Muslim girls who wished to appear for their Class 10 board examination wearing hijab were denied entry in Karnataka on Monday citing the recent High Court verdict. 

However, majority of Muslim girl students helplessly chose to write the exam without hijab with the fear of being targeted by the government. 

Authorities of an exam centre in a school in Hubballi district sent back Muslim girls, who came to write exams sporting the hijab. 

A similar scene was witnessed in a government school in Ilkal town of Bagalkote district where Muslim students were denied entry to write the SSLC board exams. 

In Bengaluru, a Muslim supervisor was suspended for wearing hijab on duty. '

The full bench of Karnataka High Court had recently ruled that hijab is not an essential religious practice and everyone should abide by the uniform dress rule. The Karnataka government had made it clear that everyone has to follow the High Court ruling or else they will not be allowed to write the exam.

According to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), over 8.69 lakh students had enrolled for the exam but 20,994 students did not turn up or not allowed to write exams. 

Last year, the absentees were only 3,769. Last year, the attendance was 99.54 per cent, which came down to 97.59 per cent this year. Among the 8.48 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 8.11 lakh were fresh candidates, 35,509 were private fresh ones and 1,701 were repeaters.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said the exam took place smoothly in the state. “After two years, full-scale SSLC exams took place. Children came to the exam centres excited and wrote the exam. Parents too happily sent their children to write the exam while teachers too were happy to conduct the exam,” Nagesh said in a statement.

