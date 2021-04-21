  1. Home
  2. Saudi Arabia: Ban on flights from 20 countries including India, UAE to continue beyond May 17

Saudi Arabia: Ban on flights from 20 countries including India, UAE to continue beyond May 17

News Network
April 21, 2021

Jeddah, Apr 21: Saudi Arabian Airlines has clarified that the decision to resume international flights from May 17 is not applicable to 20 countries Saudi Arabia imposed a travel ban on in early February.

The Saudia sources said this in a statement on its Twitter account while replying to queries of a citizen whether the travel suspension will be lifted for all countries, including the banned ones.

The statement said: “Welcome, our dear guest, the suspension of all international flights will be lifted starting from 1 a.m. on Monday, May 17. But this won’t be applicable to countries where the relevant official committee decided to suspend travel to or from due to the outbreak of coronavirus,” the national carrier said.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Interior announced the suspension of entry of expatriates from 20 countries into the Kingdom as part of measures to combat coronavirus, effective from Feb. 3. The move exempted Saudi citizens, as well as foreign diplomats, health practitioners, and their families.

The countries facing the ban are Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Indonesia, India, Japan, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Swiss Confederation, France, Lebanon, and Egypt.

The decision included those coming from other countries if they had passed through any of these 20 countries during the 14 days preceding their application to enter the Kingdom.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 13,2021

jaleel.jpg

Kozhikode, Apr 13: Kerala Higher Education and Minorities Welfare Minister K T Jaleel has resigned in the wake of Kerala Lok Ayukta finding him guilty of nepotism.

The term of the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala is ending shortly. Jaleel is the second minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan government to quit over nepotism. Industries Minister E P Jayarajan had to quit from the ministry during the initial months of the government following allegation of back-door appointment of a close relative.

The Kerala Lok Ayukta last week found Jaleel guilty of nepotism and declared that the minister should not continue as a member of the council of ministers.

The allegation against Jaleel was that his second cousin K T Adeeb was appointed as general manager of Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation by altering the qualifications required for the post. Following the allegations, Adeeb had resigned from the post in November 2018.

Jaleel had even moved the Kerala High Court on Monday against the Lok Ayukta order. While a section of CPM leaders tried to defend him, there was strong resentment within the LDF over allowing Jaleel to continue.

Jaleel announced his decision to resign through the social media on Tuesday maintaining that he was resigning on moral grounds and he was not involved in any corruption.

Jaleel was elected to Kerala Assembly from Thavanur in Malappuram as CPM (Independent) and he had contested in this election also. He was a former Indian Union Muslim League leader and also worked with Students Islamic Movement of India earlier. He also faced allegations of nexus with gold smuggling accused and smuggling religious books.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 9,2021

couple1.jpg

New Jersey, Apr 9: An Indian couple was found dead at their home in the US after neighbours saw their four-year-old daughter crying alone in the balcony of their house, family sources said on Friday.

Some US media outlets said the couple died of an apparent stabbing in their North Arlington apartment.

The husband apparently stabbed and sliced his wife in the abdomen as she unsuccessfully tried to fight him off in their living room, a US media report said.

The bodies of Balaji Bharat Rudrawar (32) and his wife Arati Balaji Rudrawar (30) were found at their 21 Garden Terrace apartment in the Riverview Gardens complex of North Arlington borough in New Jersey which has just over 15,000 residents.

"The bodies were found on Wednesday after neighbours saw my granddaughter crying in the balcony and informed the local police who then entered the house," Balaji's father Bharat Rudrawar told media.

Some local US newspapers quoted a press release from the county prosecutor's office which said officers forced their way inside the apartment and found the couple dead.

"Investigators were waiting for the medical examiner to determine the cause and circumstances of the death, but confirmed both victims had been stabbed," the report said.

"The local police there informed me of the tragedy on Thursday. There is no clarity yet on the cause of the death. The US police said they will share findings of the autopsy report," Rudrawar said.

"My daughter-in-law was seven months pregnant," he said. "We had been to their house and were planning another trip to the US to be with them again," he said.

"I am not aware of any possible motive. They were a happy family and had lovely neighbours," he said when asked if he suspected foul play.

"I was informed by the US authorities that it will take at least 8 to 10 days for the bodies to reach India after necessary formalities," he said.

"My granddaughter is now with a friend of my son. He had several friends in the local Indian community, which has a 60 per cent population in New Jersey," he said.

Balaji Rudrawar, an IT professional from Ambajogai in Maharashtra's Beed district had moved with his wife to the US in August 2015 after they got married in December 2014, said his father, a businessman from the temple town, around 500 km from Mumbai.

While Balaji was working there for a prominent Indian infotech company, his wife was a homemaker, Rudrawar said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 7,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 7: Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy is planning to hold a Vishwa Beary Sammelana (World Beary Convention) in Dubai in September 2021, according to the academy president Rahim Uchil. 

A final decision in this regard would be taken only after the formation of a reception committee which would take stock of the covid situation before obtaining formal green signal from the government, he said. 

He said the reception committee would comprise of prominent Beary personalities from around the world.  

Mr Uchil clarified that the Academy doesn’t intend to obtain funds for the proposed event from the government amid covid crisis. Instead, the convention would be organised in association with private organisations. 

The annual awards of the Academy would also be conferred in the same event. 

Comments

Abdul Gaffar Bolar
 - 
Thursday, 8 Apr 2021

It never benefits the middle class and poor people

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.