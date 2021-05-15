  1. Home
  2. Saudi Arabia to host meeting of OIC foreign ministers over Israeli aggression

Saudi Arabia to host meeting of OIC foreign ministers over Israeli aggression

News Network
May 15, 2021

Riyadh, May 15: Saudi Arabia has called for foreign ministers of the world's largest body of Muslim nations to hold a meeting Sunday. The gathering is to discuss Israeli acts of violence against Palestinians and the Israeli police's use of force against protesters at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

The kingdom will host the virtual summit, gathering ministers of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation “to discuss the Israeli aggression in the Palestinian territory,” particularly acts of violence in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the body said Saturday.

The Saudi-headquartered OIC includes countries Iran, Turkey, Indonesia and a range of Muslim majority nations.

The sanctity of Al-Aqsa mosque, one of Islam's holiest sites, is a sensitive and emotive issue for Muslims around the world. The OIC was formed 51 years ago in response to a Jewish extremist arson attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in east Jerusalem.

The hilltop on which the mosque stands is also sacred to Jews, who revere it as the Temple Mount because it was the site of the biblical temples. Some Jews and evangelical Christians support building a new Jewish temple on the site, an idea that Muslims find alarming because they fear it would lead to the mosque being partitioned or demolished. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 2,2021

May 2: The ruling Communist Party of India (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala is set to break the four-decade-old jinx as it inched towards victory by securing a lead in 99 of the 140 assembly seats. 

The ongoing counting which began at around 8am is expected to give final results by 5pm.

For over four decades in the southern state, the LDF and Congress-led United Democratic Front are leading the government alternatively. This year as well, the Congress was hoping that the state will stick to its tradition of booting out incumbents. However, as per the early trends, it is trailing with 41 seats. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party has scored a duck in Kerala. 'Metroman' E Sreedharan in Palakkad, BJP state president K Surendran in Manjeshwar and Konni, actor and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi Thrissur have tasted defeat. 

As per the latest trends, the left front is far ahead of its rivals in 10 of the 14 districts including Dharmadam, where state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting. He is ahead with 33104 votes, while Vijayan's opponent C Raghunathan of Congress is following with 19659 votes.

At least four of his cabinet colleagues, including T P Ramakrishnan (Perambra), M M Mani (Udumbanchola), K Krishnankutty (Chittur) and Kadannappally Ramachandran (Kannur) have already ensured their victory. However, the Election Commission is yet to call the victory.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
May 2,2021

Manjeshwar, May 2: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)’s AKM Ashraf is facing competition from Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) K Surendran and Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s VV Rameshan.

After a single phase of polling on April 6, amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, counting of votes is underway in Kerala. Trends suggest that Ashraf is leading Surendran by 1,355 votes in Manjeshwar assembly constituency.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway

IUML’s PB Abdul Razak had defeated BJP’s Surendran by a narrow margin of just 89 votes in the 2016 Assembly elections in Kerala. Abdul Razak had polled 56,870 votes in 2016 as against K Surendran’s 56,781 votes. After Razak passed away, by-polls were held and UDF had managed to retain the seat.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Surendran, who is the Kerala BJP president, is facing IUML’s Ashraf, who is representing the United Democratic Front.

Notably, Manjeshwaram is considered an IUML stronghold; LDF had won the seat once in 2006.

A total of six candidates contested from the Manjeshwaram Assembly constituency, including Ashraf and Surendran. The remaining four are VV Rameshan of the Communist Party of India CPI(M), Praveen Kumar S of the Anna Democratic Human Rights Movement Party of India, and independent candidates John D Souza and Surendran M.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

K Surendran trailing in both constituencies

BJP State president KSurendran who contested from Manjeshwaram and Konni, is trailing in both seats. The saffron party hoped for positive results from Konni as it was majorly impacted by the Sabarimala protests in 2018. The BJP had also made significant gains from the seat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sabarimala was a focus point in campaigning in Kerala by all parties.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Mafazah Sharafuddin
May 10,2021

Mangaluru, May 10: The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have caused a great hit to daily wage laborers. This lockdown is no different. For the past week, daily wage laborers from outside Mangaluru who come to Mangaluru seeking employment have found themselves without jobs. 

While the current COVID situation makes it important to impose such measures, the daily wage workers are bearing the brunt of this decision. Every single day that a lockdown is in place is another day of work and pay lost for them. Many of them work in agriculture, and daily wage work is what they do when there is no agricultural work in their hometowns. They come to Mangaluru as the pay for daily wage workers is higher than it is in their hometowns. 

They work as coolies, house cleaning staff, gardeners, etc. Since the lockdown has been in place, they have been unable to find people willing to hire them. The workers wait at bus stands, hoping that people will see them, interact with them and give them work, but most of the time they return empty handed. 

Although the current lockdown is to end soon, there is uncertainty surrounding whether or not another will be imposed. The livelihoods of these daily wage laborers have been completely derailed by this uncertainty. They are unsure when they will be able to have anything close to steady employment. 

The workers say that they have already sent their children back to their hometowns. Earning somewhere from ₹500-700 a day, they do not have much room for savings, and the money goes towards necessary expenditure like feeding them, their children, and rent. As long as these repeated lockdown keep occurring, the more likely a prospect starvation becomes. The situation is dire.

While celebrities from all over the world call COVID a unifying experience, it does not take away from the reality of the situation. While it is true, the grief, fear, loss and isolation caused due to COVID is something everyone is experiencing, that isn’t all there is to it. The choice to isolate and social distance is simply not available to everyone. 

Despite the severity of the COVID situation in India, the daily wage workers have no choice but to continually seek work. For most of them, their daily income does not come from just one place, and requires them to work in multiple places by the end of the day. This increases the number of people they interact with, making them more vulnerable to infection and transmission. This in turn puts their children and all their employers at risk. Because of this fear, at the moment, many people are avoiding hiring maids, gardeners etc. to minimize interaction and in fear of getting infected. 

With the lockdown in place, the workers are still looking for work, with no avail. Since most of them are from outside Mangaluru, the live in rented rooms. Because of the draught in daily wage work, they are now struggling to pay rent and unsure of how long they will have a place to live. 

As the cases increase, the desperation becomes worse. If lockdowns continue, it is highly likely that the workers will be unable to afford rent and have no choice but to return to their hometowns.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.