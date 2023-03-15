  1. Home
  'Saudi Arabia open to quickly making investments in Iran'

March 16, 2023

Riyadh, Mar 16: Saudi Arabia is open to “quickly” investing in Iran following the restoration of diplomatic relations, according to the Kingdom’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan. 

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed last Friday to reassert their diplomatic ties and will reopen their respective embassies within two months.  

Speaking at the Financial Sector Conference in Riyadh, Al-Jadaan was asked when Saudi Arabia could start making “significant” investments in Iran.

“I would say quickly,” he replied, later adding: “Our aim is to have a region that is stable, able to provide for its people, and prosper, and there is no reason for that not to happen, Iran is our neighbor and has been and will continue to be for hundreds of years.”

“There are a lot of opportunities in Iran, and we provide a lot of opportunities, as long as goodwill continues,” Al-Jadaan said. 

The finance minister added that as long as both sides “stick to agreements” around sovereignty and non-interference, there is no reason the relationship between the countries cannot see a “ normalization.”

“I don’t see any impediments,” Al-Jadaan added.

March 9,2023

Amidst the rise in concerns over the cardiac health of youth in the country, a wrestler in Pune died due to a heart attack in his talim (traditional wrestling and associated gyms) in Pune. He died after working out in Marunji's Mamasaheb Mohal Kusti Sankul on Wednesday, March 8, in the early hours. 

As per the report, the name of the wrestler is Swapnil Padale (31). He was taken to hospital after he collapsed in the gym. However, he was declared dead by the doctors. He was a renowned name in the wrestling circle in Pune and recently was awarded the 'Maharashtra Campion'.

Pune is becoming a rising hub for wrestlers in Maharashtra after Kolhapur. Wrestling enthusiasts from the state join several Talims in the city. The wrestling industry is morning the death of the young wrestler. 

This is not the first case of a heart attack in the recent past. Several videos of youth collapsing and dying due to heart attacks are doing rounds on social media. Last week former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen shared her health status on Thursday in an Instagram post informing her fans about a heart attack she suffered a few days ago.

Since Covid, the cases of heart attack are increasing rapidly. Along with the elderly, there has also been an increase in cases of heart attack and sudden cardiac death among the youth, said doctors at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.

Dr Tarun Kumar, Professor, Department of Cardiology, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi, said, "Many cases of sudden cardiac death have been seen, in which many cases of sudden fainting or heart attack while doing gym have come to the fore. Many such videos have also come to the fore, in which people suddenly fell and died while dancing or walking. Such cases are heart attack patients only, in which there are cases of sudden cardiac death. The cause of sudden cardiac death is heart attack only." 

The doctor also highlighted that earlier heart attack was mostly seen in people of 60 years of age, but now cases of heart attack are also coming in the youth of 20 to 30 years of age and the important reason behind this can be your bad lifestyle, unhealthy food, smoking and consumption of alcohol etc.

March 2,2023

The BJP-led coalition is set for a landslide victory in Nagaland, suggest early trends as the counting of votes has begun for the February 27 assembly elections. The BJP and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are ahead in 41 out of 60 seats, where the majority mark is 31.

The Naga People's Front (NPF) is ahead in five seats and the Congress is leading in just one.

The BJP is a junior partner in the leading coalition, which contested 20 seats, while ally NDPP fought in 40, as per a seat-sharing agreement.

The NDPP, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, has been in an alliance with the BJP since the last elections in 2018. The alliance had won 30 seats in the previous elections while NPF won 26.

The Congress, which ruled the state till 2003 but does not have any member in the current House, and NPF contested in 23 and 22 seats respectively.

Elections to 59 seats were held on February 27 as one seat - Akuluto in Zunheboto district - was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.

March 7,2023

Doha, Mar 7: Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was sworn in as Prime Minister of Qatar at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday, Qatar news agency (QNA) reported. 

He will replace Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, who had served as prime minister and interior minister — responsible for domestic security — since 2020.

This took place in the precense of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Emir of the country.

Sheikh Mohammed served as foreign minister of Qatar since 2016 and will be replaced as interior minister on Tuesday by Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

In his current capacity as Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed's responsibilities include planning and implementing Qatar's foreign policy, maintaining and extending the country's strategic bilateral/multilateral relations, leading mediation efforts, and consolidating international peace and security by encouraging the peaceful settlement of international disputes.

Sheikh Mohammed also serves as Chairman of Qatar Fund for Development, since 2014, Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority, since 2018, and is a member of Qatar's Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investments.

Sheikh Mohammed was born and raised in Doha, Qatar. He is part of the Qatari royal family as a member of the House of Thani. He has a bachelor's degree in economics and business administration from Qatar University (2003).

Sheikh Mohammed joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2013 as Assistant Foreign Minister for International Cooperation Affairs.

Prior to joining the ministry, Sheikh Mohammed served as economic researcher and then later Director of Economic Affairs at the Supreme Council of Family Affairs from 2005 to 2009.

He later became the director of the Department of Public and Private Sectors Partnership at the Ministry of Business and Trade in 2009 and launched “Enterprise Qatar” – an organization that provides technical and financial support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

A year later, in 2010, Sheikh Mohammed served as Secretary of the Personal Representative of His Highness the Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani for follow-up affairs at the Amiri Diwan in 2010.

Between 2011 and 2012, Sheikh Mohammed attained the rank of undersecretary and became the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aspire – Katara Investment Company.

Sheikh Mohammed’s responsibilities as Minister of Foreign Affairs included planning and implementing Qatar’s foreign policy, maintaining and extending the country’s strategic bilateral/multilateral relations, leading mediation efforts, and consolidating international peace and security by encouraging the peaceful settlement of international disputes. 

