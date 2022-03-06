  1. Home
  2. Saudi Arabia returns to almost normalcy as it scraps all covid restrictions

March 6, 2022

Jeddah, Mar 6: Saudi Arabia has retuned to almost complete normalcy as the government ended on Saturday all coronavirus restrictions in the country including following social distance and wearing masks outdoor.

It will also end social distancing in the Two Holy Mosques and all mosques in the Kingdom but worshipers still have to wear masks. It is not mandatory to wear masks at open places, but required to wear masks indoors.

The new decisions announced by an official source at the ministry of interior will come into force starting from Saturday March. 5, 2022. It also suspended social distancing measures at all closed and open places, activities and events.

Also, the country will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival to the kingdom. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival.

All arrivals to the Kingdom on visit visas of all kinds required to get an insurance that covers the costs of treatment from coronavirus infection.

The Kingdom lifted the suspension of direct flights and arrival to the Kingdom from the following countries (South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, United Republic of Comoros, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Afghanistan).

The source stressed the importance of continuing to complete the implementation of the national plan for immunization, which includes taking the booster dose, and applying procedures to verify health status in the “Tawakkalna” application to enter facilities, activities, events, planes and public transportation.

The source explained that the measures taken above are subject to continuous evaluation by the competent health authorities in the Kingdom, according to the developments in the epidemiological situation.

March 3,2022

hyderabad.jpg

Hyderabad, Mar 2: A 15-year-old boy, a Class-10 student, died on Wednesday after allegedly being hit by two of his classmates following an argument in a classroom of a private school here, police said.

The deceased, who suffered head injuries in the incident, was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they added.

An official of the Jubilee Hills police station said during the lunch hour, the victim had thrown a paper ball on one of his classmates, which led to a fight.

The victim was also hit by another student during the quarrel and he fell on a bench.

Whether he died of the fist-blows or after hitting the bench will be known after the post-mortem examination, the official said.

The two classmates of the victim are absconding, police said.

Police are examining the CCTV footage of the classroom. A case of murder has been registered.

February 26,2022

kiev.jpg

Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital on Saturday as authorities urged citizens to help defend the city from advancing Russian forces in the worst European security crisis in decades.

Heavy, frequent artillery fire and intense gunfire, apparently some distance from the city centre, could be heard in Kyiv in the early hours, a Reuters witness said. The Ukrainian military said Russian troops attacked an army base on a main Kyiv avenue but the assault was repelled.

But even as the fighting grew more intense, the Russian and Ukrainian governments signalled an openness to negotiations, offering the first glimmer of hope for diplomacy since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on Thursday.

"The fate of Ukraine is being decided right now," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday in a video address posted to his Telegram channel. "Tonight, they will launch an assault. All of us must understand what awaits us. We must withstand this night."

The air force command reported heavy fighting near the air base at Vasylkiv southwest of the capital, which it said was under attack from Russian paratroopers.

It also said one of its fighters had shot down a Russian transport plane. Reuters could not independently verify the claims.

Kyiv residents were told by the defence ministry to make petrol bombs to repel the invaders, as witnesses reported hearing artillery rounds and intense gunfire from the western part of the city.

Some families cowered in shelters after Kyiv was pounded on Thursday night by Russian missiles. Others tried desperately to get on packed trains headed west, some of the hundreds of thousands who have left their homes to find safety, according to the United Nations' aid chief.

After weeks of warnings from Western leaders, Putin unleashed a three-pronged invasion of Ukraine from the north, east and south on Thursday, in an attack that threatened to upend Europe's post-Cold War order.

"I once again appeal to the military personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine: do not allow neo-Nazis and (Ukrainian radical nationalists) to use your children, wives and elders as human shields," Putin said at a televised meeting with Russia's Security Council on Friday. "Take power into your own hands."

Putin has cited the need to "denazify" Ukraine's leadership as one of his main reasons for invasion, accusing it of genocide against Russian-speakers in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies dismiss the accusations as baseless propaganda.

Ukrainians voted overwhelmingly for independence at the fall of the Soviet Union and Kyiv hopes to join NATO and the EU - aspirations that infuriate Moscow.

Putin says Ukraine, a democratic nation of 44 million people, is an illegitimate state carved out of Russia, a view Ukrainians see as aimed at erasing their more than thousand-year history.

'Ready to talk'

Western countries have announced a barrage of sanctions on Russia, including blacklisting its banks and banning technology exports. But they have so far stopped short of forcing it out of the SWIFT system for international bank payments.

The United States imposed sanctions on Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov. The European Union and Britain earlier froze any assets Putin and Lavrov held in their territory. Canada took similar steps.

However, the steady ramping-up of economic restrictions has not deterred Putin.

Moscow said on Friday it had captured the Hostomel airfield northwest of the capital - a potential staging post for an assault on Kyiv that has been fought over since Russian paratroopers landed there in the first hours of the war.

This could not be confirmed and Ukrainian authorities reported heavy fighting there.

But amid the chaos of war came a ray of hope.

A spokesman for Zelenskyy said Ukraine and Russia would consult in coming hours on a time and place for talks.

The Kremlin said earlier it offered to meet in the Belarusian capital Minsk after Ukraine expressed a willingness to discuss declaring itself a neutral country while Ukraine had proposed Warsaw as the venue. That, according to Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov, resulted in a "pause" in contacts.

"Ukraine was and remains ready to talk about a ceasefire and peace," Zelenskyy's spokesman, Sergii Nykyforov, said in a post on Facebook. "We agreed to the proposal of the President of the Russian Federation."

But US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Russia's offer was an attempt to conduct diplomacy "at the barrel of a gun" and that Putin's military must stop bombing Ukraine if it was serious about negotiations.

Isolation

At the UN, Russia vetoed a draft Security Council resolution that would have deplored its invasion, while China abstained, a move Western countries viewed as proof of Russia's isolation. The United Arab Emirates and India also abstained while the remaining 11 members voted in favour.

A picture of what was happening on the ground across Ukraine - the largest country in Europe after Russia - was slow to emerge.

Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter that there had been heavy fighting with deaths at the entrance to the eastern cities of Chernihiv and Melitopol, as well as at Hostomel.

Witnesses said they had heard explosions and gunfire near the airport in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, close to Russia's border. Ukraine's military said Russian troops had been stopped with heavy losses near the northeastern city of Konotop.

There were also have reports of fighting near an air base some 30 km (20 miles) southwest of Kyiv.

Britain's defence ministry said Russian armoured forces had opened a new route of advance towards the capital after failing to take Chernihiv.

Ukraine said more than 1,000 Russian soldiers had been killed. Russia did not release casualty figures. Zelenskyy said late on Thursday that 137 soldiers and civilians been killed in the fighting, with hundreds wounded.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart and condemned reported civilian deaths, including those of Ukrainian children, in attacks around Kyiv, the State Department said.

The White House asked Congress for $6.4 billion in security and humanitarian aid for the crisis, officials said.

Air raid sirens wailed over Kyiv for a second day on Friday as residents sheltered in underground metro stations.

Windows were blasted out of a 10-storey apartment block near the main airport.

"How can we be living through this in our time? Putin should burn in hell along with his whole family," said Oxana Gulenko, sweeping broken glass from her room.

February 25,2022

ukrain.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 25: Forty Indian students have managed to walk to the Ukraine-Poland border after they were dropped off by their college bus some 8 km from the border, a news agency reported.

The students of a medical college in Lviv, 70 km from the border with Poland, are waiting to be evacuated from Ukraine's neighbouring countries as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut amid the Russian invasion.

Saboteur elements of the main Russian assault force are already fighting Ukrainian defenders in the capital Kyiv. Western observers say the city is likely to fall into Russian control in a couple of hours.

Visuals shared by one of the Indian students who made the long walk to the Poland-Ukraine border show them move in a single file on the side of an empty road.

There are some 16,000 Indians in Ukraine, mostly students. Many have shared posts on social media from shelters like underground metro stations and basements amid bombings and missile attacks by Russian forces.

The External Affairs Ministry, or MEA, has opened camp offices in western Ukraine's Lviv and Chernivtsi. Most of the fighting is taking place in eastern Ukraine, near the border with Russia.

The MEA has sent more Russian-speaking officials to these camp offices to help Indian students who are going to Poland. A group of students have also left for the Ukraine-Romania border.

The government is organising evacuation flights for Indians who have managed to reach Ukraine's neighbours, sources said, adding that the cost will be completely borne by the government. Two chartered flights are likely to leave for Bucharest today and one flight will head to Budapest tomorrow.

Those closest to the border check points in Hungary and Romania have been advised to leave first. The foreign ministry urged the students to be in touch with student contractors "for orderly movement".

