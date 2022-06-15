Saudi Arabia’s new visa scheme to allow visa-free travel for GCC residents

Saudi Arabia is set to announce a new visa scheme allowing visa-free travel for GCC residents, according to reliable sources.

This facility will be applicable to GCC residents with a valid resident and work visa issued by the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qataris immigration authorities.

They are expected be allowed entry into Saudi Arabia for business, tourism, and umrah purposes, with the exception of Hajj.

Sources from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Tourism was quoted as saying by multiple news portals the draft law for the new scheme is ready and will be officially announced within days.

However, according to the report, there might be some exceptions for certain visa categories, such as maid’s visa or construction worker’s visa. Professionals, white-collar workers, and other residents with regular income will likely be allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia visa-free.

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb announced during a TV interview that Saudi Arabia will soon introduce a new visa scheme for GCC residents.

Al Khateeb stressed that the tourist visas launched by the Kingdom in 2019 still exist and there were no specific restrictions for those coming for tourism.