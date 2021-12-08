  1. Home
  Saudi Crown Prince's Qatar visit a boost for bilateral ties

Saudi Crown Prince’s Qatar visit a boost for bilateral ties

News Network
December 9, 2021



Doha, Dec 9: Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, arrived in Doha on Wednesday in an official visit during his Gulf tour.

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, emir of the State of Qatar, received the Crown prince at the Amiri Diwan, where an official reception was held for him

The Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council, held its sixth meeting, where the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and means to develop them in all fields.

His visit to Doha is the third of his Gulf tour after he concluded his second stop in the United Arab Emirates after meeting with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai on Wednesday.

Prince Muhammad bin Salman will also visit Bahrain, and Kuwait. The tour comes ahead of the annual GCC summit, which will be held in Riyadh in mid-December.

News Network
November 25,2021

Riyadh, Nov 25: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has finally given green signal to people from six countries including India to directly enter the country without having to spend 14-day in quarantine in third country.

The other five countries are Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Brazil and Vietnam.

The Saudi Press Agency reported quoting an official source at the Ministry of Interior that the new directive will come into effect from December 1, 2021.

All those who come from these countries are required to spend five days in institutional quarantine, regardless of their immunization status outside the Kingdom, the report said.

News Network
November 29,2021

The Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a "very high" global risk where Covid-19 surges could have "severe consequences" in some areas, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.

The UN agency, in technical advice to its 194 member states, urged them to accelerate vaccination of high-priority groups and to "ensure mitigation plans are in place" to maintain essential health services.

"Omicron has an unprecedented number of spike mutations, some of which are concerning for their potential impact on the trajectory of the pandemic," the WHO said. "The overall global risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron is assessed as very high."

Further research is needed to better understand Omicron's potential to escape protection against immunity induced by vaccines and previous infections, it said, adding that more data was expected in coming weeks.

"Covid -19 cases and infections are expected in vaccinated persons, albeit in a small and predictable proportion", it added. 

News Network
December 9,2021

Banda, Dec 9: The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended an official in connection with the alleged burying alive of 50 cows and other cattle from a 'gaushala' in Naraini here.

The action against Amar Bahadur, the executive officer of Naraini Nagar Panchayat was taken on Wednesday night after chief development officer Ved Prakash Maurya, who was asked to investigate the case, submitted his report to the district magistrate.

Rajkaran Kabir, the BJP MLA from Naraini constituency, who had alleged that 50 cows and other cattle from the gaushala were buried alive in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, said the probe report was "misleading".

He said the executive officer was made a scapegoat and alleged the involvement of the sub-divisional magistrate.

Banda District Magistrate Anurag Patel had earlier said 134 cows and other cattle were taken from the temporary gaushala in Naraini and shifted to four other temporary gaushalas on Saturday.

On Monday, a report of these animals being buried alive in the forest of Madhya Pradesh was published in a newspaper. 

