Saudi govt lifts immunization check at two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah

News Network
March 10, 2022

Jeddha, Mar 10: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah scrapped the immunization status check for people entering the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah from Thursday.

The ministry reviewed the most important developments related to the Covid-19 pandemic before lifting the precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.

The ministry also cancelled the requirement of registering immunization data to obtain an Umrah permit for pilgrims from outside the Kingdom.

Permits are no longer required to pray at the Grand Mosque or visit the Prophet’s Mosque but it is still mandatory to obtain permits for performing Umrah and visit AlRawdah AlSharifa in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

All social distancing measures in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque are cancelled but wearing masks is still mandatory.

The ministry also noted the abolition of the requirement to submit a PCR test upon arrival for foreign pilgrims and the abolition of the requirement of institutional quarantine and home quarantine for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom.

News Network
March 1,2022

Haveri, Mar 1: No one from the Indian Embassy reached out to stranded Indian students in Kharkiv in Ukraine, where a Karnataka native pursuing medicine was killed in shelling amid a Russian military offensive, the victim's father alleged on Tuesday.

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar from the district was killed when he stepped out of his bunker to exchange currency and fetch some food, his uncle Ujjanagouda claimed.

The victim's residence in Chalageri in this district slipped into gloom upon receiving the news of their child killed in the faraway European nation, with a large number of people thronging the house to console the bereaved family.

The boy's father Gyanagoudar complained that no one from the Indian embassy reached the students stuck in Kharkiv, which is witnessing hostilities. His family members said Naveen was in the fourth year of his course in the Kharkiv medical college.

Ujjanagouda said Naveen along with others from Karnataka was stuck in a bunker in Kharkiv. He had gone out in the morning to exchange currency and to fetch some food when he was caught shelling happened, in which he was killed instantaneously.

On Tuesday when he rang up his father, Naveen said there was no food and water in the bunker, Ujjanagouda stated. Learning about the tragedy, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called up Gyanagoudar over the phone and expressed his sorrow.

Bommai assured Gyanagoudar he would make every effort to bring back his son's body to India. He also told him that he is in touch with the officials in the external affairs ministry.

The bereaved father told Bommai that Naveen had called him in the morning as well. Daily the son used to ring him up at least two to three times, he told the Chief Minister.

News Network
March 8,2022

gasPutin.jpg

Russia has threatened to close a major gas pipeline to Germany and warned of $300 oil prices if the West goes ahead with a ban on its energy exports.

“It is absolutely clear that a rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Monday in an address on state television.

“The surge in prices would be unpredictable. It would be $300 per barrel if not more.”

Novak also cited Germany’s decision last month to halt the certification of the highly contentious Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, saying: “We have every right to take a matching decision and impose an embargo on gas pumping through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.”

“So far, we are not taking such a decision,” Novak said. “But European politicians with their statements and accusations against Russia push us towards that.”

His comments come with Russia’s onslaught of Ukraine well into its second week, with the already dire humanitarian crisis expected to worsen as the Kremlin continues its invasion.

The U.N. has said 1.7 million refugees have left Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of the country began on Feb. 24, describing it as “the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.”

The U.S. has been considering whether to impose a ban on Russia’s oil and gas exports as a way of punishing Moscow.

Germany, the Netherlands and the U.K. have appeared to back away from a coordinated Western embargo on Russian energy exports, however.

Energy analysts have warned that a ban on Russia’s oil and gas would have seismic repercussions for energy markets and the world economy.

Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer, behind the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, and the world’s largest exporter of crude to global markets. It is also a major producer and exporter of natural gas.

The European Union receives around 40% of its gas via Russian pipelines, several of which run through Ukraine.

Novak: ‘We are ready for it’
“European politicians need to honestly warn their citizens and consumers what to expect,” Novak said.

“If you want to reject energy supplies from Russia, go ahead. We are ready for it. We know where we could redirect the volumes to,” he added, without providing further details.

Oil prices soared to 14-year highs on Monday, as energy market participants focused on the prospect of full sanctions on Russia’s energy exports.

International benchmark Brent crude futures rose 2.1% to trade at $125.75 a barrel on Tuesday morning in London, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were 2% higher at $121.83.

European policymakers are under immense pressure to bring a swift end to their dependence on Russian fossil fuels, particularly as energy-importing countries continue to refill President Vladimir Putin’s war chest with oil and gas revenue on a daily basis.

Indeed, revenue from Russian oil and gas was seen to be responsible for roughly 43% of the Kremlin’s federal budget between 2011 and 2020, highlighting how fossil fuels play a central role for the Russian government.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on Western allies to impose a “full embargo” on Russian oil and gas, saying via Twitter that “buying them now means paying for the murder of Ukrainian men, women and children.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC on Sunday that President Joe Biden’s administration was in “very active discussions” with European governments about banning imports of Russian crude and natural gas.

Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the invasion have so far been carefully constructed to avoid directly hitting the country’s energy exports, although there are already signs the measures are inadvertently prompting banks and traders to shun Russian crude.

News Network
March 9,2022

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has said that his country's relations with Türkiye are important to enhance stability in the region. “Good relations with Türkiye are important to Israel and to the entire Middle East," Herzog said upon departure to Türkiye from Ben Gurion Airport.

“We won't agree on everything [...] relations between Israel and Türkiye had some difficult moments over the years,” Herzog said.

Herzog, who landed in Ankara Wednesday afternoon, is set to meet Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his two-day visit.

The two leaders will have a meeting at the presidential complex following an official welcoming ceremony in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan and Herzog are expected to discuss several bilateral issues, including Israeli-Turkish ties, and the potential to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Herzog also will meet with members of the Jewish community in Istanbul, before returning to Israel on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Turkish and Israeli trade missions gathered in Tel Aviv to sign a memorandum of understanding ahead of the visit.

Moving on from years of tension

Israeli officials have said that Herzog and Erdogan may discuss prospects of exporting Israeli gas to Europe through Türkiye, a notion raised by Erdogan in January, amid fears of impaired supply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As the US administration withdrew support from the EastMed gas pipeline project that was signed by Israel, Greece, and the Greek-administered Cyprus on January 2, 2020, for the transport of Israeli natural gas to the European market via the Mediterranean Sea and Greece, Ankara reiterated over and over its readiness on cooperation to carry Israeli gas to Europe via Türkiye.

Last month, President Erdogan emphasised on his way back from Ukraine visit that "we can use Israeli natural gas in our country, and beyond using it, we can also engage in a joint effort on its passage to Europe." He added that these issues will be on their agenda with Herzog during his visit.

In 2018, Türkiye had recalled its ambassador in Tel Aviv over the deadly attacks against Palestinians in the blockaded Gaza, who were protesting the US administration's decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Many experts consider the Israeli president's two-day historic visit to Türkiye as a turning point for the Ankara-Tel Aviv relations, which have seen ups and downs for nearly a decade.

