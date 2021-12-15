  1. Home
  Saudi launches bid to host World Expo-2030 in Riyadh

News Network
December 16, 2021

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has launched its bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh, Saudi media reports said.

The Kingdom took part in a virtual general assembly meeting of the Bureau International des Expositions held in Paris to start the candidature process, Arab News reported.

Fahd Al Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, said that Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Italy, Ukraine and Russia are competing to host the global event.

“Riyadh will be the perfect manifestation of what the world expo aims to achieve, to bring together the world’s best minds, ideas and solutions in order to continue humanity’s path for progress,” Al Rasheed was quoted as saying.

“Expo 2030 will coincide with the year of the coronation of Saudi Vision 2030, and it will be an exceptional opportunity to showcase the achievements of the vision and exchange valuable lessons from this unprecedented transformation,” he told the 170 member states of the BIE.

The world expo will last six months, and enable the host and participating countries to display the latest developments in science and technology, their culture and heritage, and progress made in the environmental, social and economic sectors.

Al Rasheed took member states on a virtual tour, highlighting the rich biodiversity of Saudi Arabia, which includes vast deserts, the green mountains of the Asir region, the Red Sea coast and its rare coral reefs, and the historical sites of AlUla.

“As you can see, Saudi Arabia is not just a G20 country. It has natural resources, environmental diversity, ambitious youth, wise leadership, and a great vision. By 2030, Riyadh will be a prosperous and sustainable city for the future and the preferred destination for talent and companies,” Al Rasheed said.

December 14,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 14: The proposed anti-conversion bill that the BJP government in Karnataka is likely to introduce during the ongoing Winter Session of the state legislature is expected to have penal provisions, and may also insist that the persons who wish to convert to another faith file an application with the Deputy Commissioner two months in advance.

Also, the person who wishes to convert is likely to lose the religion of his or her origin and facilities or benefits attached with it, including reservations; however, one is likely to receive the benefits entitled to in the religion he or she converts to.

"The anti-conversion law that we are bringing is not aimed at targeting any particular community, we are bringing it within the framework of law. It is there in Article 25 of the Constitution that there cannot be forced conversion, but, there was no penal clause if such conversion takes place," Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said.

Speaking to media persons in Belagavi, he said, "We are bringing punishment, penalty provisions (for forced conversion). One who wants to convert should submit an application two months prior to the Deputy Commissioner, also the person performing conversion will also have to apply. Those who are converting will have to lose the religion of their origin and facilities or benefits attached with it."

The government is likely to table the anti-conversion bill during the Winter Session of the state legislature that began on Monday in the border district of Belagavi. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the anti-conversion bill is currently with the law department's scrutiny committee.

Once cleared, it will move to the cabinet and subsequently introduced in the legislative assembly and council.

State Congress President DK Shivakumar, however, said his party is completely opposed to the proposed anti-conversion bill, calling it anti-constitutional, and warned that it will be detrimental to the interest of the state. 

December 13,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 13: Terming the BJP government latest anti-conversion bill a political gimmick, Mangaluru MLA U T Khader said that the saffron party is an expert in diverting people’s attention from real issues. 

Addressing media persons in the city, the former minister said that in the last two years, the BJP-led government in Karnataka failed to issue any BPL ration cards, sanction houses for the poor and disburse scholarships for the students. The government even failed to disburse compensation for the loss of crops. 

He said the government has failed to conduct a probe into the bitcoin scam. None of the political parties, religion will support forceful conversion. There are enough IPC sections to act against forceful conversion. There is a need to discuss the loopholes in the section if any, he said.

The MLA said “Mughals had ruled the country for several centuries and British had ruled the country for over 200 years. Inspite of it, 80 per cent of the population in the country are Hindus. If there was conversion by the Christian Missionaries, then the students who studied in the schools and colleges run by the Missionaries in Mangaluru would have been converted by now. The Christian Missionaries have rendered services in the healthcare and education sector in Mangaluru,” he said. 

The government is trying to create confusion in the minds of the people when Christmas is nearing, he alleged.

December 7,2021

New Delhi, Dec 7: Protesting farmers' unions reached a consensus on the future course of the agitation as nearly all their demands have been met, but a formal announcement of their decision will be made Wednesday, farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said Tuesday.

"Nearly all demands raised by us have been met...Letter (from government with assurances on farmers' demands) has been received. A consensus has been reached, the final decision will be announced tomorrow," Sandhu told reporters after a meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmers' unions.

Another farmer leader and SKM member said the agitation is likely to be called off on Wednesday as there have been some positive responses from the government's side on the farmers' demands. However, a final decision will be announced after another meeting of SKM on Wednesday.

The SKM, which has been spearheading the agitation, formed a five-member panel on Saturday to hold talks with the government on the pending demands of the protesting farmers, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) of crops, compensation to the kin of the farmers who died during the agitation against three agriculture laws and the withdrawal of cases against the protesters. 

