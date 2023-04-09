  1. Home
  2. Saudi officials in Iran to discuss reopening diplomatic missions

Saudi officials in Iran to discuss reopening diplomatic missions

News Network
April 9, 2023

saudiiran.jpg

Tehran, Apr 9: Saudi officials arrived in Iran to discuss procedures for reopening Riyadh’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to end their diplomatic rift and reopen their diplomatic missions in March, after China brokered a deal to restore relations between the two countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping helped broker the deal, which saw a restoration of ties after Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016.

The visit on Saturday was part of “implementing the tripartite agreement” reached on March 10 between the two countries, the Saudi foreign ministry added, cited by Saudi Press Agency.

“The two sides emphasised the importance of following up on the implementation of the Beijing Agreement and its activation in a way that expands mutual trust and the fields of cooperation and helps create security, stability and prosperity in the region,” a joint statement said.

When Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met in Beijing on Thursday they vowed to bring security and stability to the turbulent Gulf region. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 6,2023

iran.jpg

Dubai, Apr 6: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian have issued a joint statement at the end of their meeting in Beijing on Thursday.

This was the first formal meeting of the countries’ most senior diplomats in more than seven years.

The joint statement mentioned, among other things, the resumption of flights between the two countries and the facilitation of granting of visas for citizens including Umrah visas; the start of arrangements to reopen their respective embassies and consulates Jeddah and Mashhad; as well as the resumption of visits by officials and private sector delegations.

Videos posted on Saudi state TV Al-Ekhbariya’s Twitter account earlier showed the two diplomats standing side-by-side before greeting each other and shaking hands before their meeting. Subsequent footages showed the countries’ delegations getting ready for their discussions.

Both countries in their statement expressed appreciation to the Chinese government for hosting the meeting, and also thanked the Swiss government for ‘its endeavors and appreciated efforts to take care of Saudi and Iranian interests.’

Saudi Arabia and Iran early last month agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies following years of uneasy tension between the two countries, in talks brokered by China.

Riyadh and Tehran also agreed to activate the security cooperation agreement signed in 2001 and the trade, economy and investment agreement signed in 1998, according to the trilateral statement issued on March 10.

The agreement to renew ties was signed by Saudi Arabia’s national security adviser Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban and Iran’s top security official Ali Shamkhani.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 9,2023

chandrappa.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 9: Days ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress on Sunday appointed B N Chandrappa as working president of its state unit.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Chandrappa working president in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, a party statement said.

The Karnataka unit is headed by D K Shivakumar.

The appointment of Chandrappa comes after Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana passed away last month.

The Congress has so far declared 142 candidates for the polls.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Karnataka, the only southern state where the saffron party is in power

The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 28,2023

shivamogga.jpg

Shivamogga, Mar 28: The Banjaras' protest against the state government's decision to recommend the Centre to implement justice A J Sadashiva panel report on internal reservation among SCs has spread across the district. 

The vehicular movement between Shivamogga and Shikaripur was disrupted as Banjaras staged 'rasta roko' at Kunchenahalli in the taluk on Tuesday.

Vehicles were stranded on the road connecting Shivamogga with Savalanga. The protesters burnt tyres on the road and raised slogans against the state government.

Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra said in Shikaripur that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is ready to resolve the issues related to reservation by holding talks with the people of the community, hence they should not take law into their hands.

He said the government has taken a step to provide justice to the people of all communities. Nobody should get provoked by rumours. Efforts are on to provide reservation to people of all communities. So, all communities must understand, he added.

Referring to the attack on police, he said some people are trying to take political advantage from the protest. He has information that some parties are using the situation for political gains. Police personnel were injured and the department has taken the case seriously.

The Minister held a meeting with SP G K Mithun Kumar. MP B Y Raghavendra, son of B S Yediyurappa, was also present at the meeting. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.