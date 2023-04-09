Saudi officials in Iran to discuss reopening diplomatic missions

Tehran, Apr 9: Saudi officials arrived in Iran to discuss procedures for reopening Riyadh’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to end their diplomatic rift and reopen their diplomatic missions in March, after China brokered a deal to restore relations between the two countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping helped broker the deal, which saw a restoration of ties after Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016.

The visit on Saturday was part of “implementing the tripartite agreement” reached on March 10 between the two countries, the Saudi foreign ministry added, cited by Saudi Press Agency.

“The two sides emphasised the importance of following up on the implementation of the Beijing Agreement and its activation in a way that expands mutual trust and the fields of cooperation and helps create security, stability and prosperity in the region,” a joint statement said.

When Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met in Beijing on Thursday they vowed to bring security and stability to the turbulent Gulf region.