Saudi rulers pray for global peace and security as they perform Eid al-Fitr prayers

Jeddah, Apr 21: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attended Eid Al-Fitr prayers on Friday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

King Salman performed the prayers with dignitaries at Jeddah’s Al-Salam Palace, while the crown prince joined worshippers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Earlier, the king conveyed Eid wishes to Arab and Muslim nations around the world on Twitter, sending hopes of prosperity and stability.

“May Allah accept from all of us the fasting of Ramadan month, the prayers, and good deeds. May Allah return to all of us Eid, as our country, the Arab and Muslim nations, and all the countries of the world enjoy security, peace, and tranquility,” he tweeted.

On Thursday, King Salman offered a speech on the eve of Eid Al-Fitr delivered by the Minister of Media, Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari.

He said the Kingdom had the honor of serving Umrah pilgrims during Ramadan.

“Sensing the sacred duty and fulfilling this honorable responsibility, we exert every effort and provide thought and money, and we continue day and night, since the foundation of the state by the founder, the late King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, through his sons, the kings. We are proud and honored to continue the mission and will always remain on that path.”

He added, “Millions of Umrah performers were able to perform Umrah rituals during Ramadan this year, thanks to Allah the Almighty's uncountable blessings. This would not have been possible without the grace of Allah and the tireless efforts of numerous government sectors to serve Umrah performers and enable them to perform Umrah with ease and comfort.”