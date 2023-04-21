  1. Home
  2. Saudi rulers pray for global peace and security as they perform Eid al-Fitr prayers

April 21, 2023

Jeddah, Apr 21: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attended Eid Al-Fitr prayers on Friday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

King Salman performed the prayers with dignitaries at Jeddah’s Al-Salam Palace, while the crown prince joined worshippers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Earlier, the king conveyed Eid wishes to Arab and Muslim nations around the world on Twitter, sending hopes of prosperity and stability.  

“May Allah accept from all of us the fasting of Ramadan month, the prayers, and good deeds. May Allah return to all of us Eid, as our country, the Arab and Muslim nations, and all the countries of the world enjoy security, peace, and tranquility,” he tweeted.

On Thursday, King Salman offered a speech on the eve of Eid Al-Fitr delivered by the Minister of Media, Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari.

He said the Kingdom had the honor of serving Umrah pilgrims during Ramadan.

“Sensing the sacred duty and fulfilling this honorable responsibility, we exert every effort and provide thought and money, and we continue day and night, since the foundation of the state by the founder, the late King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, through his sons, the kings. We are proud and honored to continue the mission and will always remain on that path.”

He added, “Millions of Umrah performers were able to perform Umrah rituals during Ramadan this year, thanks to Allah the Almighty's uncountable blessings. This would not have been possible without the grace of Allah and the tireless efforts of numerous government sectors to serve Umrah performers and enable them to perform Umrah with ease and comfort.”

April 12,2023

Mangaluru, Apr 12: As part of the implementation of the model code of conduct in Dakshina Kannada, teams of officials have seized Rs 27 lakh in cash, and campaign materials worth Rs 14 lakh (Rs 41 lakh in total) since March 29.

The flying squads, static surveillance teams, excise and police have also seized drugs worth Rs 8.2 lakh and liquor worth Rs 4.2 lakh in the district, after the declaration of the poll code. While teams have so far seized Rs 27.1 lakh in cash, nearly Rs 6.4 lakh has been returned after documents were submitted by those who were carrying it.

The flying squad that was checking vehicles as part of the model code of conduct in Punjalkatte police station limits, found an ATM cash delivery vehicle carrying Rs 10 lakh without proper documents, late on Monday. Dakshina Kannada SP Vikram Amathe said that the case has been referred to the cash seizures redressal committee.

Officials said that the district has 72 flying squads, 81 static surveillance teams and 11 excise teams, apart from police squads. Between March 29 and April 10, the teams had seized Rs 17.1 lakh. While two expenditure related cases were registered during the period, three cases have been registered for excise law violations in the district.

The Election Commission has already appointed nodal officers for the implementation of the model code of conduct in each constituency in the district. Dakshina Kannada zilla panchayat CEO Kumar is the district level nodal officer for the model code of conduct in the district.

Kumar, who is also the head of the cash seizures redressal committee, said that teams of officials should deposit the cash seized in the government treasury, and that the cases need to be referred to the committee.

“After verification of documents submitted by those who were carrying the money, the committee will take an appropriate decision. There is an SOP issued by the Election Commission for seizure of money during the implementation of Model Code of Conduct.

As per the SOP, the vehicle carrying the money without proper documents needs to be videographed, to show the details of the vehicle, as well as the cash recovered from it. Vehicles carrying money, above Rs 50,000 and below Rs 10 lakh, can be released, if sufficient documents are produced,” Kumar said.

April 14,2023

Upset that the bus she was travelling in did not stop near her college despite multiple requests to the crew, a 20-year-old engineering student jumped off the vehicle at Huligudda in Vijayanagara district and succumbed to head injuries at a hospital in neighbouring Davanagere on Wednesdsay evening.

Shweta Shanthappanavar was from Holalu village in Huvina Hadagali taluk in Vijayanagara district, about 320km from Bengaluru. She was a first-semester student at Government Engineering College, Huligudda, 6km from Hadagali where she was staying in a hostel.

According to the FIR, Shweta boarded a KSRTC Vijayanagara-Ranebennur bus at Hadagali to go to her college. When the bus was nearing the college around 12.45pm, she reportedly requested the driver and conductor to stop the bus near her institution, but they didn't oblige her.

They allegedly asked her to "jump out" if she so wanted to alight from the bus. As the bus was speeding near the college, the student, frustrated and angry that she would miss her classes, jumped out only to land with severe head injuries.
She succumbed to her injuries at a private facility in Davanagere around 5pm on Wednesday. The girl was taken to government hospital in Hadagali and later shifted to a private facility in Davanagere where she succumbed to her injuries around 5pm on Wednesday.

After the incident, students staged a protest, holding the bus crew responsible for the death of Shweta and seeking action against the duo. Police had a tough time pacifying the students. Following assurances by tahsildar K Sharanamma, the students withdrew their protest.

Chalapathy, KSRTC depot manager in Hadagali, said the bus involved in the incident belongs to Haveri and they have sent a report to their counterparts.

April 13,2023

Bengaluru: A little over 24 hours after announcing its first list of 189 candidates, BJP on Wednesday released a second list of 23 candidates. It denied tickets to seven sitting MLAs, including Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who is in jail on charges of corruption. There are two women in the second list.

The party denied a ticket to MP Kumaraswamy, who was keen on contesting from Mudigere again. However, party workers and people of the constituency were unhappy with the MLA, who shrugged off the attacks by saying he was targeted because he is a Dalit. 

Other sitting MLAs who were denied tickets are: CM Nimbannavar (Kalaghatagi), SA Ravindranath (Davanagere North), Nehru Olekar (Haveri), N Lingana (Mayakonda), and Sukumar Shetty (Byndoor). 

RSS leader Gururaj Shetty Gantihole has been given ticket from Byndoor constituency.

With this, the number of sitting MLAs who have failed to get re-nominated rose to 18.

 The party also poured water on housing minister V Somanna’s wish to field his son Arun from Gubbi in Tumakuru district. But Arun is still in with a chance to land the ticket for Govindaraj Nagar, currently represented by Somanna. G Karunakar Reddy, the elder brother of mining baron Janardhana Reddy, was given the ticket for Harapanahalli seat, which he currently represents.

Hubballi seat

The list made no mention of the candidate for Hubballi seat, from where former CM Jagadish Shettar is hoping to recontest. Shettar has threatened to contest as an independent if he is not given a ticket. He met with party national president JP Nadda in Delhi earlier in the day.

With this list, the party has now announced candidates for 212 of the 224 seats. The final list of 12 can didates is likely to be released on Friday.

