  1. Home
  2. Smriti Irani interacts with Hajj volunteers, Umrah pilgrims as she pays historic visit to Madinah

Smriti Irani interacts with Hajj volunteers, Umrah pilgrims as she pays historic visit to Madinah

News Network
January 9, 2024

smritiirani.jpg

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Irani, who is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, met Indian volunteers who provide service to Hajj pilgrims and interacted with Umrah pilgrims from India in Madinah on Monday.

Irani, who is also the Minister of Women and Child Development, travelled to Madinah along with Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and other senior officials.

"Undertook a historic journey to Madinah today, one of Islam's holiest cities, included a visit to the periphery of the revered Prophet's Mosque, Al Masjid Al Nabwi, the mountain of Uhud, and periphery of the Quba Mosque – the first Mosque of Islam," Irani tweeted and posted images with Indian pilgrims.

"The significance of the visit to these sites courtesy Saudi officials, intertwined with early Islamic history, underscores the depth of our cultural and spiritual engagement," she further said.

The visit to Madinah was followed by a visit to the mountain of Uhud and the Quba Mosque.

According to an official statement, the visit will give an idea of the arrangements required to be made for the Haj pilgrimage this year.

"The Government of India is deeply committed to assist in providing facilities and services to Indian Muslims who undertake the Haj pilgrimage, thereby providing them with a comfortable and fulfilling experience," the statement said.

"India and Saudi Arabia share warm and cordial ties and the Government of India deeply appreciates the special gesture of Saudi's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in facilitating this visit of the Indian delegation to Madinah," the statement further said.

During her visit, the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 was signed between India and Saudi Arabia. As per the agreement, India has been allocated a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims for the 2024 Haj pilgrimage.

Around 1,40,020 seats have been reserved for pilgrims who will proceed through the Haj Committee of India and 35,005 pilgrims will be permitted to travel through Haj Group Operators.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 2,2024

ramlalla.jpg

Mysuru: The Ram Lalla idol carved by distinguished sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka’s Mysuru has been chosen for installation at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple during the auspicious ‘Prana Prathistapana Muhurtham’ on January 22.

Of the three idols shortlisted, the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust on Monday, January 1, selected Yogiraj’s Ram Lalla through voting, according to his family members here. 

Yogiraj, who hails from a family of sculptors, used a unique Krishna shila (stone) from Bujjegoudanapura village in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district to sculpt the idol along with his team.

One of the most sought-after sculptors in the country, Yogiraj sculpted the 30-foot statue of Subhash Chandra Bose installed at Amar Jawan Jyoti behind India Gate in New Delhi. He is also known for his works such as the 12-foot statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath, the 21-foot statue of Lord Hanuman at Chunchanakatte in Mysuru district, the 15-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar and the statue of Swami Ramakrishna Paramahamsa in Mysuru.

Yogiraj’s wife Vijetha, who expressed her happiness for the selection of her husband’s Ram Lalla, told The New Indian Express that he has been working tirelessly for the past six months. “He did not even meet me or other members of our family during this period. We feel very happy that his work has been selected,” she said.

Many prominent leaders from Mysuru and politicians have congratulated Yogiraj on his achievement. Sharing his happiness on ‘X’, Yediyurappa said, “The idol of Lord Rama sculpted by Arun Yogiraj of Mysuru has been selected for installation in the magnificent Sri Rama Mandir of Ayodhya, which has doubled the pride and happiness of the entire Rama devotees of the state. Heartfelt congratulations to ‘Shilpi @yogiraj_arun’.”

Yediyurappa’s son and BJP state president BY Vijayendra too hailed Yogiraj for making the state and Mysuru proud. “It is the pride of Mysuru, the pride of Karnataka that the idol of Ram Lalla carved by Arun Yogiraj will be enshrined in Ayodhya on January 22,” Vijayendra said. MP PC Mohan and former minister B Sreeramulu also congratulated Yogiraj on social media. 

Yogiraj’s reaction

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj said he has not yet received any official communication about the selection of his idol to be installed in Ayodhya.

However, senior BJP leaders’ posts on ‘X’ made him believe that his work has been selected.“I am happy that I was among the three sculptors from the country selected to carve the idol of Ram Lalla,” Yogiraj said.

The challenge was not easy for him. “The idol should be of a child, who is divine too because it is the statue of the incarnation of God. People who look at the statue should feel the divinity,” Yogiraj said.

“Keeping the divinity aspect along with the child-like face in mind, I started my work about seven months ago. Now, I am extremely happy. More than selection, people should appreciate it. Only then, I will be happy,” he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 29,2023

chaitra.jpg

Bantwal, Dec 29: A 22-year-old woman lost her life after a speeding car struck her as she walked along the footpath with her mother at Pacchinadka near in B C Road Kaikamba in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kananda. 

The victim has been identified as Chaitra, 22, a local resident employed in a private cloth shop in Mangaluru. Daughter of late makeup artist Bhaskar Acharya, she was engaged to a man from Kodyadka, with their wedding scheduled for March 3.

It is learnt that Chaitra had taken leave on December 28 to attend the Roce ceremony of her friend. Accompanied by her mother, she was en route to her friend's house when a speeding car hit her, causing severe injuries at around 8 pm. Traffic ASI Suresh Padar and head constable Ramesh rushed her to a private hospital in Mangaluru, but she succumbed to her injuries around 1 am on December 29.

The car, having lost control after hitting Chaitra, collided with an electricity pole and the compound wall of a nearby house before coming to a stop. All four occupants, including the driver, fled the scene, heading towards Mallur.

Local residents suspect that the car's occupants may have been under the influence of ganja. The relatives of the deceased have filed a complaint with the police.

The Melkar traffic police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 28,2023

childrensmarch.jpg

A diverse group of protesters, including children and their families, have gathered outside The Hague headquarters of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to express their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, calling for an immediate investigation into Israeli atrocities against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Participants in the protest rally, dubbed the “Children’s March”, set off from The Hague train station on Wednesday, December 27, chanting slogans such as “ICC, do your job,” “Free Palestine,” and “Ceasefire now” as they waved Palestinian flags.

The crowd further urged the ICC to fulfill its mandate and address the ongoing crisis in Gaza, while carrying placards with messages like “Justice for the 9,000 Palestinian children killed” and “Stop killing children.”

The demonstrators pointed out that the toll on children in the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza is particularly devastating, with thousands of them killed and tens of thousands injured since the beginning of the offensive.

Bilal Riani, president of the Endulus Foundation and one of the protest organizers, said what is happening in Gaza is not merely a war but a genocide.

“The ICC must do its job and investigate the genocide. Those who constantly speak in the case of Ukraine remain silent when it comes to Palestine,” he said.

Larissa-Mae Hartkamp, a participant in the march, voiced concern about the Netherlands providing F-35 parts to Israel, stressing that the occupying regime should be seen as the aggressor, not the defender.

She also called on Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to “stop supporting genocide,” adding, “We marched to the ICC because we want a ceasefire, justice to be served, and the ICC to do its job.”

Hartkamp further underscored the importance of transparency and the need for the ICC to proceed based on facts, saying the alarming number of journalists who have lost their lives in the past 80 days is “an attempt to conceal the truth.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.