Smriti Irani interacts with Hajj volunteers, Umrah pilgrims as she pays historic visit to Madinah

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Irani, who is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, met Indian volunteers who provide service to Hajj pilgrims and interacted with Umrah pilgrims from India in Madinah on Monday.

Irani, who is also the Minister of Women and Child Development, travelled to Madinah along with Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and other senior officials.

"Undertook a historic journey to Madinah today, one of Islam's holiest cities, included a visit to the periphery of the revered Prophet's Mosque, Al Masjid Al Nabwi, the mountain of Uhud, and periphery of the Quba Mosque – the first Mosque of Islam," Irani tweeted and posted images with Indian pilgrims.

"The significance of the visit to these sites courtesy Saudi officials, intertwined with early Islamic history, underscores the depth of our cultural and spiritual engagement," she further said.

The visit to Madinah was followed by a visit to the mountain of Uhud and the Quba Mosque.

According to an official statement, the visit will give an idea of the arrangements required to be made for the Haj pilgrimage this year.

"The Government of India is deeply committed to assist in providing facilities and services to Indian Muslims who undertake the Haj pilgrimage, thereby providing them with a comfortable and fulfilling experience," the statement said.

"India and Saudi Arabia share warm and cordial ties and the Government of India deeply appreciates the special gesture of Saudi's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in facilitating this visit of the Indian delegation to Madinah," the statement further said.

During her visit, the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 was signed between India and Saudi Arabia. As per the agreement, India has been allocated a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims for the 2024 Haj pilgrimage.

Around 1,40,020 seats have been reserved for pilgrims who will proceed through the Haj Committee of India and 35,005 pilgrims will be permitted to travel through Haj Group Operators.