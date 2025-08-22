  1. Home
  2. Soon, the gates of hell will open in Gaza City if Hamas rejects our conditions: Israel’s stern warning

Soon, the gates of hell will open in Gaza City if Hamas rejects our conditions: Israel’s stern warning

News Network
August 22, 2025

Gazahell.jpg

Israel’s minister of military affairs has threatened to completely destroy Gaza City if the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas does not agree to its terms, including surrendering its arms.

The threat comes as Israeli forces prepare a full-scale assault on the city—home to nearly a million displaced civilians—despite urgent United Nations appeals to halt the operation amid what aid agencies describe as “unimaginable” levels of starvation and destruction.

“Soon, the gates of hell will open” in Gaza until Hamas agrees to “Israel's conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all captives and the movement’s disarmament,” Israel Katz posted on social media on Friday.

“If they do not agree, Gaza, the capital of Hamas, will become Rafah and Beit Hanoun,” he added, invoking two cities in the territory that have already been reduced to rubble during Israel’s nearly two-year-long genocidal war.

The threat coincides with Israel’s push for the military plan to seize and occupy Gaza City with up to 60,000 reservists.

UN officials warn the offensive will trigger another wave of mass displacement, compounding a humanitarian crisis in which hundreds of thousands are already starving due to Israel’s blockade on food, fuel, and medicine.

Aid groups say the siege has turned Gaza into a “war on children,” with at least one in three children in Gaza City now malnourished.

The hawkish minister's remarks came after Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Thursday that he had ordered “immediate negotiations” to release all the remaining captives held in Gaza “on terms acceptable to Israel”.

Netanyahu claimed that the push to release the captives would accompany the invasion aimed at occupying Gaza City, the largest city in the strip.

However, Netanyahu refrained from making any official reference to the mediators’ latest ceasefire proposal, which Hamas accepted earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Hamas agreed to the latest proposal: a 60-day ceasefire that would include the return of half of the captives held in Gaza in exchange for Israel releasing a number of Palestinian prisoners.

The latest proposal also includes a path to a comprehensive deal that ends the nearly two-year genocidal war in Gaza.

While Qatar said the proposal was nearly identical to the one put forward by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and was accepted by Israel, mediators were still awaiting a response from the Israeli regime to the plan.

The UN humanitarian agency has warned that the Israeli plan to occupy Gaza City would have "a horrific humanitarian impact" on an already exhausted population.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023 after Palestinian resistance fighters waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the Zionist entity in response to the regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed more than 62,190 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 18,2025

starving.jpg

Palestinian and international organizations have once again condemned Israel's "deliberate" starvation of Palestinians in Gaza, with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) saying that humanitarian sites have become “killing fields.”

The organizations on Sunday warned that the Israeli regime is slowly killing over 2 million innocent civilians, including over a million children, by starving them. 

Gaza’s Government Media Office, in a statement, said Israel continues to block the entry of essential food supplies into the strip, with children and the sick bearing the brunt of the regime's "systematic policy of engineered starvation."

This statement, disseminated via Telegram, pointed out that the blockade has resulted in a "systematic policy of engineered starvation" affecting over 2.4 million residents, including 1.2 million children.

The Gaza media report highlighted the plight of vulnerable groups, stating, “The biggest victims of this crime are children and sick individuals.”

It added that more than 40,000 infants under one year old are experiencing severe malnutrition, while over 100,000 children and patients are at risk of death due to inadequate dietary resources.

In a related development, MSF raised concerns about the rising number of Palestinians being targeted at US-Israeli aid distribution sites.

MSF reported a threefold increase in Palestinians injured by Israeli gunfire since these sites began operating.

It described the so-called food distribution points as a “new horror” that has become "killing fields."

Dr. Mohamed Abu Mughaiseb, the deputy medical coordinator for MSF, characterized these distribution points as dangerous, remarking, “Places that are supposed to assist starving Palestinians have become killing fields,” as Israeli forces reportedly open fire on civilians gathering for aid.

Dr. Abu Mughaiseb emphasized the critical healthcare crisis: "Before October 7, 2023, Gaza’s health system was already fragile. Today, it is barely surviving, overwhelmed by overwhelming patient numbers, crumbling supply chains, deepening hunger, and targeted violence against civilians.”

MSF also highlighted the catastrophic state of Gaza’s healthcare system due to the deliberate destruction of every aspect of life, including the very institutions meant to save innocent lives.

Highlighting the urgent need for medical evacuations, Dr. Abu Mughaiseb pointed out that around 14,500 individuals require urgent specialized care unavailable in Gaza. Yet, the Israeli regime is reportedly obstructing or delaying these evacuations.

"Gaza’s healthcare system is a broken shell, barely functioning and crushed by the systematic destruction of essential services and institutions meant to save lives,” he concluded.

The situation in Gaza continues to draw international attention as humanitarian organizations and activists call for an immediate ceasefire and access to essential resources for those affected by the ongoing war.

Since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza 22 months ago, at least 61,944 Palestinians have been killed and 155,886 wounded, according to health officials. Nearly 1,938 people seeking food and aid have been killed since late May, when Israel started a US-backed aid distribution system through the controversial Global Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 8,2025

Moditrump.jpg

New York/Washington, July 8: US President Donald Trump has ruled out the possibility of trade negotiations with India, until the issue of tariffs is resolved.

“No, not until we get it resolved,” Trump said in the Oval Office in response to a question on whether he expects increased trade negotiations with India since he has announced 50 per cent tariffs on the country.

Last week, Trump had announced 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India that came into effect from August 7.

The US president also signed an executive order slapping an additional 25 per cent levy on India for New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total duties to 50 per cent, among the highest imposed by the US on any country in the world.

The additional 25 per cent duty will come into effect after 21 days or August 27.

Responding to the tariffs, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that the targeting of India is "unjustified and unreasonable".

“Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security,” it said.

On the current situation between India and the US, prominent Indian-American attorney Ravi Batra said “much more is at stake” amid Trump’s tariffs.

He described as “unfortunate” that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not accept a ceasefire with Ukraine as wanted by Trump.

"Hurting India is to hurt Russia,” Batra said in a post on X. “But it hurts us too, much more,” he said adding that America needs the Russian president to enter into a “genuine” ceasefire with Ukraine, “free-of-deception by any, and then get President Xi (Jinping of China) and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi to be American allies too, along with Putin.”

“It’s time for a mature reset, or we risk a domino effect that hurts all and unravels multilateralism and gives us unbridled chaos that even creative Wall Street and Federal Reserve can’t handle,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 13,2025

vidhanasoudha.jpg

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday witnessed an unusual debate as several lawmakers urged Speaker UT Khader to rid the Vidhana Soudha and Legislators’ Home of stray dogs, citing safety concerns and a recent Supreme Court directive to make New Delhi’s streets canine-free.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, JD(S) Legislature Party Leader C.B. Suresh Babu said, “The Supreme Court order should apply to all municipal corporations in the state. Dogs should be relocated to keep our children safe.”

BJP’s S. Suresh Kumar supported the demand, noting that in just six months, Bengaluru recorded 18,000 dog-bite cases and 18 rabies infections. “The order should be enforced across Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru and other cities,” he said.

Khader quipped that the rule should also cover the Vidhana Soudha itself, where stray dogs freely roam. “Yes, there are so many stray dogs,” agreed BJP’s C.N. Ashwath Narayan, adding, “Two lakh dog-bite cases have been reported. Let’s send them to dog lovers’ homes.” He also remarked that the chief minister had recently expressed sympathy for dogs in a tweet.

Babu accused municipal corporations of “feeding them biryani” instead of catching them. BJP’s Umanath Kotian complained that at the Legislators’ Home, “dogs pee on the footrugs. We can’t even step out.”

Khader said he was unable to take a decision as “some MLAs are for dogs, some are against.” But Ashwath Narayan pressed him to act: “Please save Vidhana Soudha and Legislators’ Home from dogs.” BJP’s H.K. Suresh also urged Khader to “make sure dogs don’t enter Legislators’ Home. Drive them away.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.