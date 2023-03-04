  1. Home
  2. Tens of thousands protest across occupied territories against Israel's 'Crime Minister' for 9th week

News Network
March 5, 2023

rally.jpg

Tens of thousands of protesters have held massive rallies for the ninth straight week across the occupied territories against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's so-called judicial reforms that seek to hobble the occupying regime's Supreme Court.

The rallies were held on Saturday in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, the occupied city of al-Quds, and the city of Karmiel, near the coastal city of Haifa, in the northern part of the occupied territories.

In addition, about 12,000 people demonstrated in Netanya, while more than 10,000 demonstrated in Herzliya, 3,000 in Beersheba, and thousands in several other areas.

In Tel Aviv, the protesters held up a large banner that read "Crime Minister" in reference to Netanyahu, with participants shouting "Shame!"

They also waved banners, some of which read, "Oh police, where were when they [Israeli settlers] burned Huwara?" in reference to the terrorist pogrom against Palestinians by Israeli settlers last week in the town of Huwara, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Demonstrators also held a banner bearing the images of two hard-line minsters of the regime and behind it a picture of the town of Huwara burning following the settlers' attack. 

Scuffles broke out in Tel Aviv at the end of the mass protest against Netanyahu’s proposed plan, when a group of protesters breached barricades and clashed with the regime’s security forces, blocking a Tel Aviv highway for a short while.

Israeli security forces on horseback confronted the demonstrators, some of whom lit up a torch, and used water cannons to hold them back.

Four people were detained in Tel Aviv protest.

Israeli media have put the number of demonstrators in various cities across the occupied territories at more than 200,000, adding that around 160,000 took part in Tel Aviv protest alone.

In Haifa, the number of demonstrators was significantly higher than previous weeks. They demanded Netanyahu step down. The protesters also waved banners with slogans written in Hebrew, English and Arabic, including: "Palestinian lives matter," "A people occupying another people cannot be free,” and “It is time to overthrow the dictator.” 

Netanyahu returned to power as the regime's prime minister in late December, heading a coalition of far-right and extremist parties.

To buy the loyalty of those parties, he has vowed to bring about major changes across the regime's judicial system. His proposed changes seek to take away the Supreme Court's ability to override decisions made by Netanyahu's extremist cabinet and the Knesset.

The so-called reforms have already received first-reading endorsement from the Knesset.

Observers say the reforms can potentially enable the Knesset to annul a set of corruption charges that Netanyahu is being tried on. The prime minister is being sued for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. 

The reforms would also empower the Knesset to amend the so-called Basic Laws -- the regime's quasi-constitution -- in any way it sees fit.

Proponents, however, allege that the changes are required to limit the court's ability to interfere in politics.

The anti-Netanyahu marches have attracted huge crowds on a weekly basis since early January, when he introduced his plan.

Similar protests were also held on Wednesday in which demonstrators denounced the planned reforms.

Dramatic footage recorded during the "day of disruption" rallies showed protesters scuffling with the police, who deployed stun grenades and water cannons to rein them in.

Around 39 people were arrested during the Wednesday protest in Tel Aviv and 11 were injured.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 22,2023

karnataka.jpg

Eight persons including six Umrah pilgrims from south Indian state of Karnataka died and 20 others were injured on Tuesday night when a bus transporting them to Madinah rammed into a trailer ahead. 

The tragic incident occurred nearly 150 km away from Madinah.

All six who died hailed from Gulbarga region of Karnataka and were travelling to Madinah from Makkah.

Among the deceased Shafid Hussain Sullad, Bebejan Sullad, Siraj Begum Sullaid and Shifa Sullaid are said to be members of a same family from Raichur district. Mohammed Zainuddin and Rehana Begum are from Gulbarga district.

The other two deceased are driver and a catering employee of a tour group, according to primary information.

All the injured were shifted to hospitals in Madinah city by Saudi Crescent, Civil defense and Emergency medical ambulance teams. Indian Consulate officials are also in touch with the bereaved families.

Gulbarga Welfare Society, a prominent Karnataka NRI organisations in Saudi Arabia, and volunteers reached Madinah city to assist pilgrims and also to complete legal formalities for their burial, said Naser Qurshid of Gulbarga Welfare Society.

News Network
March 2,2023

poll.jpg

Agartala, Mar 2: Following a couple of tense hours, the BJP appears to be back on track to retain power in Tripura. The BJP-led alliance's tally had dropped below the halfway mark after a brisk start. Currently, it is leading in 33 out of the 60 seats.

The Left-Congress alliance is leading in 15 seats, a disappointing performance considering both parties had claimed they would put up a strong challenge to the ruling party.

The big story of this election is Tipra Motha, led by former royal Pradyot Manikya Debbarma. The party, which was being seen as an x-factor in these polls, is currently leading in 11 seats.

While the BJP may stay in power, it would not be a win as comprehensive as last time. The BJP had clinched 36 seats in the 2018 state polls, unseating the CPM after a 35-year-old rule. With its ally IPFT, the count was 44.

Interestingly, the vote share of the Left party was merely 1 per cent less than that of the BJP, but it could seal victory in only 16 seats.

The BJP is contesting in alliance with the tribal party, Indigenous Progressive Front of Tripura, or IPFT. But Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that they will race to majority without needing help from the ally, like last time. The party had also reached out to Tipra Motha, but the talks fell through over the tribal-dominated party's statehood demand.

The CPM's move to join forces with the Congress, its rival in several states such as West Bengal and Kerala, appears to be seen as a desperate effort to regain numbers.

Over the past five years, both parties have suffered a massive erosion of support base. The CPM is contesting 47 of the state's 60 seats, leaving 13 for the Congress.

News Network
March 5,2023

BearyMela.jpg

Mangaluru: Speakers at the women entrepreneurs’ meet organised as part of the ‘Beary Mela 2023’ at Town Hall in Mangaluru on March 4, sought to inspire the new generation, especially women folk, to play a prominent role in the overall development of the community. 

Inaugurating the meet, Asma Mohammed Asaf, administrator of Thaqwa Academy of Islamic Education, pointed out that the Beary community of coastal Karnataka is surging ahead in all fields, including business, education, medicine and technology.

She said that the rise of entrepreneurs in India has shown that women are capable of matching their male counterparts in business.

Ruba Fathima of Aligarh Muslim University, laid emphasis on the importance of maintaining balance between family life and profession. She exhorted the women to set priorities and plan their days. “It is important to give time to our families. No one will regret the lack of time to spend in office, so differentiate between work and family time,” she said.

Jameela Ruhi, co-founder of Kunafa World, explained on how to expand business. She pointed out that a strong foundation and constant effort are must for a business to be recognized globally. She advised the women to follow their passions, to be confident in their own products and to surge ahead, but with patience.

She advised the women to follow their passions, to be confident in their own products and to surge ahead, but with patience.

Shahida, co-founder of Hamd Foods, called upon the entrepreneurs to follow the prophetic model of honesty.  

Dr Mariam Anjum Ifthikar, the first gynaecological oncologist in coastal district of Dakshina Kannada, created awareness about health among women and explained briefly the symptoms of different types of cancer.

“Bring in a difference in your life by working to build your own identity as an individual in society,” she told the women, reminding them to get their health checked once in a while in order to stay healthy.

