  Thousands of Palestinians including children swept up in Israel's random arrest campaign

Thousands of Palestinians including children swept up in Israel’s random arrest campaign

June 30, 2021

Israel continues to carry out a wave of arrests of Palestinians, including children, in an effort to crush Palestinian resistance and political opposition to the occupation.

In May 2021, at least 3,100 Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and 1948 occupied territories were arrested during random and organised Israeli arrest campaigns, reported the Palestinian prisoners’ association Addameer in its report for the month.

The largest proportion of those arrests, 2,000, took place within Israel’s internationally recognised Green Line boundary following mass protests against Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque, the eviction of Palestinian residents from their homes in East Jerusalem, and clashes with Israeli settlers and forces.

“Similarly, in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem a campaign of arbitrary arrests led to over 1,100 arrests, including 180 children, and 42 women and girls. The highest of these arrests took place in Jerusalem, with 677 arrests,” reported Addameer.

At the beginning of May, 60 freed Palestinian prisoners, activists and politicians were targeted with 25 of those arrested transferred to administrative detention, or detention without trial.

Kaed Rajabi, 43, from Silwan in East Jerusalem, was one of those arrested and then subsequently freed several weeks ago after one week in Jerusalem’s notorious Moskobiya jail in West Jerusalem.

Israeli jails have become a second home for Rajabi, a married father of eight children whose life has involved a revolving door of various Israeli jails since he was 14 years old.

His jail terms have ranged from years, to months, and sometimes only days and he has experienced prison life in several Israeli detention facilities, including the Nafha, Gilboa, Shatta and Hasharon prisons.

He estimated he has spent a total of at least eight years in Israeli prisons because of his anti-occupation activity.

“My first arrest in 1992 was when I was 14 when I was sent to jail for five years for throwing Molotov cocktails and stones at Israeli settlers and organising protests,” Rajabi said.

“I was interrogated for 70 days straight in a chair with my handcuffed hands tied behind the back of the chair and my ankles tied to the legs of the chair. I was repeatedly punched, kicked and hit with clubs during hours of interrogation each day with some of the assaults causing me to bleed.

“Toilet breaks were limited and only when I was given food were my hands uncuffed, resulting in pain in my back and legs,” said Rajabi.
 

June 21,2021

New Delhi, June 21: The central government has made the big switch to take on the responsibility of vaccinating the country’s adults starting Monday (June 21), relieving states of the financial burden of procuring the jabs.

The central government has made the big switch to take on the responsibility of vaccinating the country's adults starting Monday, relieving states of the financial burden of procuring the jabs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the change in vaccine policy in his June 7 address to the nation, a little over a month after the Centre had split the onus of vaccination equally between the Centre and states. The move also came after several states voiced concerns over the previous vaccine policy and pushed for a centralised drive.

The centralised strategy of vaccination could also provide a much-needed boost for the country’s rate of vaccination, which has so far lagged behind most other major countries despite administering the greatest number of first doses in absolute terms.

Here is everything to know about the centralized vaccination drive starting June 21:

> All citizens of the country will receive free jabs at any government vaccination centre Monday onwards.

> The Centre will procure three-quarters of all vaccines for those aged 18 and above, including the one-fourth that states were required to buy so far, and hand them over to states free of cost. States will continue to facilitate the vaccination drive by gauging demand, while setting up common service centres and call centres to assist citizens in booking slots for vaccination.

> It will no longer be compulsory for people to register on the Co-WIN or Aarogya Setu app, and can register on-site at both government and private facilities at the time of vaccination.

> Private players will continue buying the remaining 25 per cent of doses from manufacturers for administration at a price. The service charge they are allowed to charge per dose has been capped at Rs 150 over the fixed price of the vaccines.

> The fixed prices of the three vaccines currently available in India have also been capped at Rs 780 for Covishield, Rs 1,410 for Covaxin and Rs 1,145 for Sputnik V.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Tuesday, 22 Jun 2021

FREE VACCINE
The Government of India aims to vaccinate the whole population forthwith to reduce massive death caused by Covid-19.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

June 22,2021

Fairozabanu.jpg

Riyadh/ Bengaluru, June 22: After rigorous efforts by P A Hameed Padubidri, Riyadh based pro-bono lawyer, social worker and Saleem Kodangalluru Kerala, a social worker based in AlQurayath, and Yasin Kalaburgi, social worker, based in Dammam, for more than a month, finally Fairoza Banu, who was in Sakakah and then in AlQurayat, northern parts of Saudi Arabia, touched down in Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on Saturday (19/06/2021). She reached her hometown Davanagere, Karnataka safely. Her relatives warmly welcomed her in the Airport after two years. 

She, along with another woman from Tumakuru, Sabiha Khan, was brought to the KSA on visit visa by one Saad Rahil Mukhlef Al-Anazi in AlQurayat 2 and 3 years ago respectively. A Mumbai visa agent with the assistance of the duo's relatives in Davanagere arranged the visa for Sa'ad Al-Anazi. As such, Sabiha & Fairoza Banu had landed in King Abdulaziz International Airport in August 2018 and August 2019 respectively and then they reached AlQurayath on the same day.   

The problems started when the sponsor (Kafeel) tried to send Fairoza Banu and Sabiha to another family's houses and they were forced to work as housemaids for others by the Kafeel. Inevitably, they had to agree his diktat.

Fairoza Banu was initially sent to other parts of AlQurayath and finally was sent to Sakakah, around 300 Kms from AlQurayath, to work for another family. Sabiha was also sent to work for others, but after few months, she came back to her Kafeel and working as a housemaid in his house. 

Both were being maltreated and harassed by him without the salaries being paid for 8 & 9 months respectively. He neither legalized the status of the visit visa nor sent them to India despite of their cries. 

Since Sabiha was directly working at his house, she was very vulnerable to his ill-treatments. She was not even provided with food for few days as she decided not to work at his house. The duo faced a lot of problems & harassments from him. Their dire situations were telecast in Kannada TV channels and Prajavani News Paper in Karnataka. 

After reading the news in Prajavani daily and after exerting good efforts, finally Adv. P.A.Hameed found Fairoza Banu's whereabouts and through her, he also found out Sabiha from Tumakuru in AlQurayat.

Initially, Adv P A Hameed tried to sort out the issue  through amicable settlement with Saad Al-Anazi, but he seemed to be very adamant and rough. So, Adv Padubidri approached with his petitions & tweets to the Indian Embassy in RIYADH, Ministry of External Affairs, Delhi and more importantly Human Rights Commission (HRC) in the KSA at AlJouf Province. After more than a month's endeavours and with the intervention of the HRC & their directives to the local police station, he agreed to send them to India after settling their dues & flight tickets. However, he had to comply with the provisions & procedures of the Passport Directorate (Jawazaath). 

He was heavily fined to the tune of the Saudi Riyals 30k (SR.15k each) for violating the KSA's visa rule as he forced them to work as a housemaid without legalizing the visa status (from visit visa to Iqama visa), which was valid only for 90 days. Persons on visit visa are not allowed to work nor overstay in the KSA without extending the visa. Finally, he sent Mrs. Fairoza Banu to India by paying one month's salary & flight ticket via Riyadh-Qatar-Bengaluru.

However, he sent Mrs. Sabiha from AlQurayath to Jeddah Intl.Airport by bus by making her to believe that she would be flied from the Airport to Bengaluru.When she reached the Jeddah Intl. Airport, she found out that the ticket she was given by him was old expired dummy one that too without exit visa. 

When she became panic & helpless, she called Adv. Padubidri to help out her. He advised her to directly approach the Indian Consulate in Jeddah, where she was provided with the shelter until the exit process is complete by the Consulate.She is presently waiting for the green signal from the Consulate to exit from the KSA to India.

Adv.Padubidri is doing his best efforts with the coordination & cooperation of the Consulate to repatriate her soon. Besides, he again approached the HRC describing her situation & cheating by her sponsor without settlements. Besides, he forced her to sign a paper, which was said to be a settlement of all dues owed by him to her.  

Adv. P.A.Hameed extended his heartfelt thanks mainly to the head of the HRC in AlJouf, Mr. Sulaiman Al-Rasheed & his staffs, who were very responsive & cooperative  throughout his efforts. So also, he thanked the Indian Ambassador to the KSA, Indian Embassy & its officer, Mr. Rajesh Kumar as well as Ministry of External Affairs, Delhi & its Gulf Division Directors, Mr. Avtar Singh & Mr. JS Vipul. Besides, he expressed his very good appreciation & thankfulness to Mr. Saleem Kodangalluru -Kerala, a social & community worker in AlQurayat, who was very supportive & actively involved in this case even at the cost of risks.

hamedpadubidri.jpg

P A Hameed Padubidri, Riyadh based pro-bono lawyer and Saleem Kodangalluru Kerala, based in AlQurayath

THREAT TO ADV P A HAMEED & SALEEM K. BY THE SPONSOR OF THE TWO WOMEN

The sponsor reportedly called Adv Padubidri and intimidated him by saying that he would lodge a false complaint against Adv. Padubidri & teach a bitter lesson to him. He also used bad languages against Adv. Padubidri saying- "you are the one you supported these ladies & complained against me in the police station (Shurtha) & HRC; none was daring to touch me so far; you annoyed me & I will not leave you that easily...." 

Adv Padubidri already lodged complaints against him in the HRC, Indian Embassy & Ministry of External Affairs, Delhi, asking protection in case he translate his threat into action.The MEA already registered his (Adv.Padubidri)complaint on MADAD app.created by the MEA & sent it to the Mission for the necessary action. 

Besides, he scolded & threatened Saleem Kodangalluru-Kerala with dire consequences for supporting in this case. 

Sa'ad AlAnazi's job is to bringing the women from India, Bangladesh, Srilanka, Indonesia etc.on visit visa, which is costed very cheap, & forcing them to work as housemaids for other families for meagre salaries in different parts of the KSA. It's said that he neither extend such visa before they get expired nor they are legalized into residence permit visa by paying govt. prescribed fees to the Jawazaath. Not only that, if anyone raises their voice against him, he used to shout & sometimes attack on them. Both Fairoza Banu & Sabiha were out of connection and any communication for about two weeks as he forcibly took away their mobile phones and removed its sim cards. 

Also Read: Two NRI women from Karnataka being tortured by sponsor in Saudi Arabia; official intervention sought

Naushiba
 - 
Tuesday, 22 Jun 2021

Ma Sha Allah Mr.P.A Hameed(my dearest Uncle) & Mr.Saleem u both have done such a wonderful and great
Service to needy people 👍🏻❣️ may Allah accept all our good deeds 🤲🏻

June 30,2021

Nalapad.jpg

Bengaluru, June 30: The Congress high command has reportedly intervened to end the confusions over the post of the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) president. If sources are to be believed incumbent president Raksha Ramaiah is likely to be replaced.

Raksha became the KPYCC president in February in a controversial election in which his rival Mohammed Haris Nalapad came first, but was disqualified at the last minute. The two were at loggerheads following the result. 

A late Tuesday night truce meeting involving Raksha, Nalapad, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president B V Srinivas discussed a power-sharing pact: Raksha will hold the president’s post for 18 months and Nalapad for the remaining 18 months. The KPYCC president's post has a three-year term.

Sources said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was upset with this ‘compromise’ formula. “Rahul is the one who introduced the concept of internal elections. This ‘compromise’ formula defeats the system. He is upset and doesn’t want Raksha or Nalapad in the fray,” a source said.

Ramaiah is the son of former minister M R Seetharam. In the February polls, he secured 57,271 votes. Nalapad bagged 64,203 votes but was disqualified owing to the infamous 2018 assault case. The result created controversy within the party.

According to party sources, Raksha has Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah’s backing, whereas Nalapad is supported by Shivakumar.

“It was discussed that both of us will hold the position for 18 months each, but nothing was finalised,” Raksha was quoted as saying by media. “Now, the matter has gone beyond the KPCC or the IYC. We are awaiting confirmation from the high command. They will depute someone from Delhi on July 4 to take a call,” he said. 

According to a source close to Shivakumar, the high command might choose to appoint “a third person” as the state Youth Congress president. “What angered the high command, especially Rahul, is that this turned into an ego issue,” the source said. 

