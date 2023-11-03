  1. Home
  Time running out to prevent genocide and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza: UN experts

Time running out to prevent genocide and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza: UN experts

News Network
November 3, 2023

catastrophe.jpg

A group of United Nations experts have warned time is running out to “prevent genocide and humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza, expressing their deep frustration with Israel’s refusal to halt plans to decimate the besieged Gaza Strip.

“We remain convinced that the Palestinian people are at grave risk of genocide,” the experts said. “The time for action is now. Israel’s allies also bear responsibility and must act now to prevent its disastrous course of action,” they said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The experts expressed “deepening horror” about Israeli airstrikes against the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza since Tuesday night, which have reportedly killed and injured hundreds of Palestinians, calling it a brazen breach of international law.

“The Israeli airstrike on a residential complex in the Jabalia refugee camp is a brazen violation of international law – and a war crime. Attacking a camp sheltering civilians including women and children is a complete breach of the rules of proportionality and distinction between combatants and civilians,” the experts said.

“The Palestinian people in Gaza, particularly women, children, persons with disabilities, youth, and older persons, have endured decades of hardship and deprivation,” said the experts, including several UN special rapporteurs on the rights to food, safe drinking water, and the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“We call on Israel and its allies to agree to an immediate ceasefire. We are running out of time.”

Elsewhere in the statement, the experts welcomed the General Assembly resolution on protecting civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations, approved by an overwhelming majority of member states on 27 October.

“We received the resolution with hope, but the need for action is now,” they said.

“All signs are that we have reached a breaking point,” the experts warned, pointing to images of people desperately grabbing flour and other essentials from a UN warehouse on Sunday.

They were also alarmed at the news of children being forced to drink sea water in the absence of clean water, distressing reports of patients including children undergoing surgery without anesthetics, and persons with disabilities and older persons displaced and living in tents because houses have been turned to rubble.

“The situation in Gaza has reached a catastrophic tipping point,” they said warning of the dire need for food, water, medicine, fuel and essential supplies and the risk of looming health hazards.

The absence of fuel and disruption of water infrastructure due to constant shelling over three weeks had destroyed access to safe drinking water for the population in Gaza, they said.

“Water is essential to human life and today, 2 million Gazans are struggling to find drinking water,” they said.

The experts strongly supported the UN chief's efforts to provide access to humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.

They expressed grave concern about the safety of UN and humanitarian workers and hospitals and schools that are providing refuge and life-saving medical services to the people of Gaza.

An estimated 1.4 million people in Gaza are internally displaced, with approximately 629,000 seeking refuge in 150 UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) emergency shelters. The UNRWA reports that 70 UN workers have died as a result of Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

Their statement also echoed the UN Human Rights Office in saying that recent Israeli attacks on Jabalia refugee camp constitute “a brazen violation of international law – and a war crime”.

News Network
November 2,2023

mayyit.jpg

Israel’s ground troops have reportedly advanced toward Gaza City as diplomatic efforts are intensifying for at least a brief pause in the fighting in Gaza's deadliest war amid outrage over the increasing casualties.

US President Joe Biden has suggested a humanitarian “pause”, without calling for a ceasefire, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected back in the region on Friday.

Arab countries, including those allied with the US and at peace with Israel, have expressed mounting unease with the war.

The opening of the Rafah border crossing, allowing hundreds of foreign passport holders and wounded Palestinians to leave Gaza on Wednesday, followed weeks of talks among Egypt, Israel, the U.S. and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas.

Israel has so far killed 9,061 Palestinians in Gaza, including over 3,760 children, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza. Israeli strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday and Wednesday, which caused outrage around the world, have killed 195 people and injured 777.

Israel has been indiscriminately bombarding the Gaza Strip since October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,400 occupation soldiers and illegal settlers and taking around 240 hostages.

In the occupied West Bank, 132 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks.

News Network
October 22,2023

gaza.jpg

The brutal war waged by bloodthirsty Israeli occupation force against the defenceless innocent civilians of besieged Gaza strip has claimed lives of at least 1,661 children in last two weeks, according to Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCIP).

In a press statement, DCIP pointed out that the number of fatalities, including children, in Gaza is not final, given the fact there are approximately 1,400 individuals still missing under the rubble of destroyed buildings. This means the actual number of victims is much higher.

The rights group highlighted in a press statement that Palestinian children, who have survived the intense Israeli bombardment throughout Gaza, are suffering from a severe humanitarian crisis.

This exacerbates the psychological and emotional traumas that have been building up for the past 16 years due to the Israeli blockade and military attacks on the enclave, it added.

The trauma experienced by Gaza's children extends beyond personal suffering, DCIP noted.

“Witnessing the deaths of other children further exacerbates their ordeal, leaving indelible scars on their mental well-being. Additionally, the complete decimation of entire families in an instant shatters the foundation of these households.

“Children, who once found security and comfort in their family's embrace, are now orphaned,” the organization pointed out.

Babies at risk as fuel supplies run out

Meanwhile, the UK-based charity Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) posted on X that the lives of 130 premature babies in Gaza's hospitals are in danger if fuel does not reach the medical facilities soon.

“The world cannot simply look on as these babies are killed by the siege on Gaza,” Melanie Ward, the CEO of MAP, said in a post

In response, Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf called for the entry of aid, including fuel, to Gaza and also demanded a ceasefire in the Israeli war.

“What crime have these babies committed?” Yousaf asked.

“Let aid in, including fuel. Otherwise, these images should haunt us for the rest of our lives,” he added.

