  1. Home
  2. Twin Israeli airstrikes on Gaza hospitals kill many, including 4 journalists

Twin Israeli airstrikes on Gaza hospitals kill many, including 4 journalists

Agencies
August 25, 2025

4journo.jpg

The Israeli military has killed at least 15 people, including four journalists serving international outlets, during back-to-back strikes against an overstretched hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.

On Monday, the regime carried out an airstrike against the Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis before backing it up with another raid, when civil defense and ambulance teams had scrambled to the site to help out the victims.

Various outlets, including resistance media channels, identified four of the fatalities as cameraman Hussam al-Masri, a contractor for the Reuters news agency, Mohammad Salama of the Al Jazeera television network, Mariam Abu Daqa, who used to report for The Independent Arabia and the Associated Press, and Moaz Abu Taha of the NBC.

Photographer Hatem Khaled, al-Masri’s fellow Reuters contractor, was also wounded in the attacks.

‘Systematic targeting’

Gaza’s government media office said the deaths had brought to 244 the number of journalists that had perished as a result of Israeli bloodletting throughout the coastal sliver since October 2023, when the regime started bringing the Palestinian territory under a wholesale war of genocide.

The office condemned the “systematic targeting of Palestinian journalists,” holding the regime as well as its main allies – the United States, the UK, Germany, and France – responsible.

It also called for international action to protect journalists in the war-battered territory.

The assassination spree followed hot on the heels of the regime’s targeted killing strikes against Al Jazeera’s media team in Gaza City, which claimed the lives of five media personnel, including heroic and celebrated journalist Anas al-Sharif.

Right up to his untimely demise, Sharif would provide the world with rare insights into the Israeli- and Western-created Palestinian plight through years-long untiring and death-defying struggle.

Still reporting on the Monday strikes, Gaza’s civil defense apparatus announced that firefighter Imad Abdel Hakim al-Shaer was also among the fatalities of the attacks that also wounded seven other members of the apparatus’s Khan Younis chapter.

The massacre evoked reactions from international figures such as Francesca Albanese, an outspoken United Nations rapporteur, who has faced United States sanctions for her vociferous criticism of the regime.

“Scenes like this unfold every moment in Gaza, often unseen, largely undocumented. I beg STATES: How much more must be witnessed before you act to stop this carnage?” she asked in a post on X.

She advised the international community to break the regime’s near-total blockade of Gaza and slap it with an arms embargo and sanctions, while denouncing rescuers being “killed in line of duty.”

Gaza’s health ministry has, meanwhile, reported numerous injuries.

The genocide has so far claimed the lives of around 62,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children. In addition to incessant military attacks, it has been deploying starvation as a weapon of war towards what observers call maximizing suffering and casualties.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 13,2025

Mangaluru: Even as several government-aided and unaided schools in Dakshina Kannada face zero admissions and eventual closure, the district continues to see a surge in new institutions being sanctioned.

Official data shows that between 2020-21 and 2025-26, the education department approved 108 new schools — all in the aided or unaided category. Many of these, insiders note, are run by minority managements.

In the current academic year alone (2025-26), 24 new schools have been cleared, either to start fresh or upgrade existing institutions, according to Govinda Madivala, DDPI, Dakshina Kannada.

“This year we received over 36 applications. The number is rising annually. To start a school, 28 specific requirements must be fulfilled,” he said.

Sources in the Department of School Education and Literacy revealed that of the 108 approvals in the last five years:

•    Several were for launching new primary schools,

•    Others for upgrading existing primaries to grades six to eight,

•    And some for opening new secondary sections.

The highest concentration of new schools is in Mangaluru (North and South), Bantwal, Puttur, and Belthangady BEO limits, with growing demand for private English-medium education even in rural areas.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 23,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 23: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala produced a complainant witness before the Belthangady court on Saturday, after he retracted a major part of his earlier testimony.

According to sources, the witness had initially claimed that he personally exhumed one of the buried bodies and even submitted a human skull said to belong to it. However, during sustained questioning on Friday night, he failed to specify the exact location from where the skull was recovered.

Later, under interrogation, the witness admitted that the skull he had produced was not linked to the body he claimed to have buried. Following this admission, SIT officials placed him in custody—unlike earlier occasions when he was allowed to leave with his legal team after questioning.

Before being presented in court on Saturday, the witness was subjected to a medical examination.

Meanwhile, SIT has carried out exhumations at 17 of the 18 sites identified by the witness in Dharmasthala village. Human remains were recovered from one excavation site and bones were also found on the surface at another location. All recovered material has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis, and reports are awaited.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 24,2025

kunigalMLA.jpg

Tumakuru, Aug 24: Taking a cue from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, ruling Congress MLA H D Ranganath sang the opening lines of the RSS anthem and praised it on Sunday.

Shivakumar, who also serves as the Congress state president, took everyone by surprise on August 21 by singing the RSS anthem during a discussion in the state Assembly on the stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium, which claimed the lives of 11 people.

Speaking to reporters at Kunigal in Tumakuru district, Ranganath crooned the opening lines of the RSS anthem "Namaste Sada Vatsale". Calling the anthem a "very good song", the MLA said he too heard it after the Deputy CM sang it in the assembly.

"I read its meaning. It says we should salute the land where we are born. I see nothing wrong in that. Ours is a secular party, and we must accept good things from others."

Criticising the BJP, he said, "Right-wingers insist on creating divisions of caste and religion, which we oppose. Their ideology can never match ours. But what is wrong if someone sings a song from the RSS? I am only asking this question."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.