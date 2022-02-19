  1. Home
  2. UAE and India enter the ‘CEPA’ era with an eye on $100 billion in 5 years

UAE and India enter the ‘CEPA’ era with an eye on $100 billion in 5 years

News Network
February 19, 2022

Dubai, Feb 19: The UAE and India have signed a trade and economic partnership that will remove 80 per cent of the customs tariffs on goods produced and shipped out from the countries. The other 20 per cent will be phased out over time, and sets up a trade alliance that could touch $100 billion in the next five years from $60 billion plus now.

The deal, called the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), was signed in the virtual presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India.

“This agreement, which is considered the first of its kind, is among the economic projects that the UAE has set out for the next 50 years,” said Sheikh Mohamed. “This provides a strong basis for the continuous expansion of our common interest for the benefit of our people and for the fulfilment of their aspirations and better prosperity.”

UAE-led investments into India will translate into millions of new jobs, such as in the plastics industry which will also benefit from technology support.

A ‘reliable partner’

In his statement, Prime Minister Modi said: “Trade, investment, energy, and people-to-people contacts have been the pillars of our cooperation. At the same time, there are possibilities of enhancing cooperation in several new areas.

“The new MoU between us on food corridors is a very good initiative. We welcome investment from UAE in the areas of food processing and logistics. With this, India can become a reliable partner for UAE’s food security.”

Effective from May 1

The CEPA deal, which is the first trade deal entered into by India’s BJP-led NDA government, will formally take effect from early May, once the internal processes are completed in either country, according to Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry.

The deal, details of which are still to come out in full, will provide the big banh needed for trade between UAE and India to move up a few gears. That up to 80 per cent of the goods traded will be covered under tariff concessions does push the possibilities for an immediate and significant spike in volumes.

On the areas that are not covered by the deal – the 20 per cent – Goyal said that these are areas of strategic interests to both countries and will require time for the duty structures to be rolled back.

Spread the word

India has invited top UAE Government officials in the first week of May to have round-table discussions with the country’s business community and get the word out on what CEPA could deliver as a win for all parties.

In his speech, Modi said: “Last year, alone India has seen the emergence of 44 unicorns. We can encourage startups in both of our countries by way of joint incubation and joint financing. Similarly, we can cooperate in modern institutions of excellence for the development of skills for our people.”

With CEPA, the “sky is the limit” for the UAE and India to achieve their ambitions and share in them. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 14,2022

Panaji, Feb 14: Polling began Monday morning in Goa, where 301 candidates are in the fray for the 40 Assembly seats, election officials said. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the single-phase elections in the coastal state, the officials said.

Over 11 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes. They include 9,590 persons with disabilities, 2,997 aged over 80 years, 41 sex workers and nine transgenders. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Goa is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties vying to make a mark on the state's electoral scene.

To check the spread of Covid-19, voters have been provided hand gloves at the polling stations, an election official said. Over 100 'all-women' polling booths have been set up in the state for the convenience of female voters.

The prominent candidates include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP's CM face Amit Paleker.

The average number of eligible voters per booth in the state is 672, which is the lowest in the country, a poll official said. The Vasco Assembly constituency has the highest number of 35,139 eligible voters, while the Mormugao seat has the lowest number of voters at 19,958, he said.

The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) are fighting the election in alliance, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has tied-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to contest the polls.

The Shiv Sena and the NCP had also announced their pre-poll alliance, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting without a tie-up with any other political party.

The Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party and Sambhaji Brigade are also in the poll fray, besides 68 independent candidates There are 105 all-women polling booths, also called as the 'pink booths'.

Earlier, there were was a pink booth in every constituency, the official said. The state had recorded 82.56 per cent turnout during the 2017 elections.

The Congress then won 17 seats. The BJP, which bagged 13 seats, was quick to stitch up an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned in the last one month for the saffron party, which has not entered into any pre-poll alliance in Goa.

The Congress has fielded 37 candidates, while ally GFP has fielded three. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned for the party in the coastal state.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 5,2022

girls.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 5: In the wake of controversy over sudden banishment of hijab-clad girls in a couple educational institutions in Udupi district, the government of Karnataka ordered the mandatory wearing of uniform approved by the state government on school and college campuses. 

The state government referring to judgements of various High Courts, instructed that kids at government schools, colleges must wear uniforms approved by the state government and in private institutions, the uniform approved by the management.

The state government had announced on Friday that it will neither support the hijab nor does it favour the wearing of the saffron robe by the students. However, with the controversy gaining momentum in other districts and drawing the attention of the entire country, the Primary and Secondary Education Department on Saturday issued a formal order mandating a uniform dress code approved by the state government in all government schools and colleges.

While it is mandatory for the government schools kids to wear uniforms approved by the government, the students at private colleges shall wear the uniform approved by the management. Similarly, students in all PU Colleges must wear the uniform approved by the College Development Council (CDC). In case if there is no rule on the uniform, the students must wear those dress that goes well with the idea of equality and unity without affecting the law and order of the region.

Referring to multiple judgements by various High Courts including Mumbai, Kerala and other states, the government order said, "Compelling a student to remove the headscarf on school campus does not amount to a violation under the Article 25 of the Indian Constitution. Also, reviewing the various provisions under the Karnataka Education Act 1983, the state government has the right to decide on the uniform in schools and colleges. As per the sub-clause 2 under section 133 of the Education Act 1983, it is mandatory for students of the government colleges to wear uniform approved by the state government."

6The state government also noted in its order, "The government is holding programmes at various schools, colleges to facilitate uniform learning among students. However, with a few students in some of the institutions arguing to continue with their religious traditions is coming on the way of unity and equality. But the Supreme Court and several High Courts have upheld the uniform dress code over the individual dress code."

Comments

Abdul
 - 
Monday, 7 Feb 2022

If such rules are implemented then it will create problem for all communities specially for Hindus. Concentrate on education rather than traditions. Saffron shawl is basically a political party's identity rather than religious, but still we have no objection.

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 4,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 4: Under pressure from the film industry, the Basavaraj Bommai administration decided Friday to allow 100 per cent seating in theatres and multiplexes. Likewise, the government also allowed 100 per cent occupancy in gyms, yoga centres, and swimming pools. 

The decision will come into effect from Saturday, February 5.  Until now, these establishments were required to function at 50 per cent capacity. 

The decision was taken at a meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired with officials and the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). 

“Starting Saturday, 100 per cent occupancy will be allowed in theatres, yoga centres, gyms and swimming pools,” Health Minister K Sudhakar told reporters. However, consumption of food and beverages inside the movie hall is prohibited. “People can eat outside during intervals,” Sudhakar said. 

“We also require people visiting theatres, gyms and other places to be doubly vaccinated. We want this to be followed strictly,” the minister said. 

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had mounted pressure on the government to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres, with several new movies getting lined up for release. 

Sudhakar explained that the fresh relaxations are based on declining hospitalisation numbers. “In January, the hospitalisation rate was 5-6 per cent. It is now down to 2 per cent,” he said, adding that the government was aware of the losses incurred by the film industry because of the Covid-19 curbs. 

“Withdrawal of curbs doesn't mean we get complacent. We have learnt the lessons of dealing with Covid these two years. We must take precautions,” Sudhakar said. 

Other curbs on functions (300 people outdoors, 200 indoors), 50 people at a time in places of religious worship and the ban on fairs, rallies, dharnas and protests will continue, Sudhakar said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.