  1. Home
  2. UAE announces National Human Rights Institution to protect ‘fundamental freedoms’

UAE announces National Human Rights Institution to protect ‘fundamental freedoms’

News Network
August 30, 2021

Dubai, Aug 30: The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a federal law to establish a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI).

The institution aims to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms based on the provisions of the UAE Constitution, laws and legislation in force in the country, as well as relevant international conventions.

According to state news agency Wam, the NHRI will be established and headquartered in Abu Dhabi and may open additional branches and establish offices in other emirates.

It will participate in the development of a national action plan to promote and protect human rights in the country and propose a mechanism for its implementation.

It will also raise public awareness through seminars, conferences and panel discussions, and submit proposals, recommendations and advice to the relevant authorities on ways to promote, protect and pursue human rights.

The institution will also submit proposals on the extent to which national legislation and laws are compatible with international treaties and conventions on human rights to which the UAE is a party, and track human rights abuses and violations, verify their authenticity, and report them to the relevant authorities.

Participating in international and regional fora concerned with human rights is also a mandate for the institution.

Membership of the NHRI

The NHRI will have a board of trustees of at least 11 members, including the Chairperson, with at least half of the members working on a full-time basis.

The mechanism for selecting members of the NHRI will be decided by the UAE President. They will encompass advisory bodies, academics, civil society institutions and those with technical and professional expertise, while taking into account the appropriate representation of women.

The term of membership of the NHRI will be four years, renewable once, beginning from the date of the issuance of the resolution.

The Board will meet periodically at least once every three months. The Chairperson, at the request of the majority of the members, may invite the Board to an extraordinary meeting at any time.

Decisions shall be taken by a majority vote of the members present. In the case of a tie, the Chairman shall have the casting vote.

The establishment of this key mechanism stems from the UAE’s eagerness to develop its institutional structure of human rights in a way that will enhance the country’s position and highlight its role in advancing it.

In developing this law, the UAE sought advice from international organisations, most notably, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, which provided legal and technical assistance to draft the NHRI law.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 29,2021

fly.jpg

Kabul, Aug 29: The US has carried out a drone strike against a vehicle of suicide bombers linked to the Afghan ISIL affiliate (anti-Taliban group) that intended to target the Kabul airport, US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said.

“Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material,” CENTCOM spokesperson Bill Urban said. 

In what appeared to be a separate incident on Sunday, a rocket struck a neighbourhood just northwest of the airport, killing a child.

The US had previously warned of a “specific, credible threat” near Kabul airport as its forces rush to complete evacuations from Afghanistan by the August 31 deadline and the Taliban prepares to take charge of the key airfield.

US President Joe Biden told reporters on Saturday that his commanders had informed him another “attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours”.

At least 175 people, including 13 US soldiers, were killed on Thursday in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport. The attack was claimed by the so called Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K). 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 20,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 20: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said that he would hold talks with the Centre on setting up a branch of the National Investigation Agency in the coastal city of Mangaluru.

"The MLAs from the coastal belt have also demanded the setting up of an NIA branch in Mangaluru in the wake of recent NIA raids in Ullal and Bhatkal over alleged terror links. The government is considering the demand positively,” he said.  

The police has already taken several measures to prevent terror activities in the region. We are also discussing adopting stringent measures. The police have also been asked to remain alert," he told media persons.

"Terror link to the coastal region is not new. Even in the past, there were issues related to the terror links that had cropped up. The police will be vigil," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 17,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 17: In the wake of Mangaluru International Airport’s tie up with Apollo Diagnostics to offer rapid RT-PCR tests to passengers, the UAE Civil Aviation Authority has cleared the starting of flights from the airport.

According to sources, the first flight will be starting from August 18 by Air India Express. The flight will be a big boon to the Gulf bound passengers who were waiting for flights to commence from the MIA.

As per the health requirements for passengers to the Gulf, each of them must have a negative rapid RT-PCR test conducted at the airport four hours prior to boarding the flight. 

MIA tied up with Apollo to help passengers to Middle-East and beyond. Apollo has provided a team of expert pathologists, state-of-the-art equipment and stringent quality processes to hold the rapid RT-PCR tests at the airport. The tests would be done in a safe and sterile environment with all COVID-19 SOPs protocols in place. Passengers are advised to travel well in advance so that all of them can be tested in time. 

The MIA has undertaken safety measures and implemented numerous SOPs, including the preventive measures, laid down by the government to safeguard the well-being of passengers, the release said.

The Rapid RT PCR facility was set up in MIA with active support from the district health department authorities and the district collector's office. The encouragement from the government of Karnataka and District Collector to start the Rapid RT PCR facility helped MIA to start the service.

Comments

Azam Arabi
 - 
Thursday, 19 Aug 2021

Even remote African airports has this facility in place . its a shame being in vicinity of so called medical hub Mangalore this facility is now implemented . Mangalore airport authorities should be pro active and smart enough to be in tune with the developments around the world . people of Mangalore are less aggressive when demanding their rights , wake up or else even your bus stands would be managed by gujjus !!!!

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.