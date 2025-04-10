UAE-India Friendship Hospital, Trade Corridor Among Major Outcomes of Sheikh Hamdan’s India Visit

Mumbai: In a powerful symbol of friendship and collaboration, the first official visit of Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to India has paved the way for landmark initiatives — including a not-for-profit hospital for blue-collar workers and the launch of a virtual UAE-India trade corridor.

A key highlight of the visit is the announcement of the UAE-India Friendship Hospital (UIFH), to be established in Dubai. The hospital will provide accessible, inclusive healthcare for blue-collar workers, reaffirming the shared commitment of both nations to uplift underserved communities.

The initiative is being jointly developed by Dubai Health and five leading Indian entrepreneurs, who will serve as the founding trustees. The agreement was signed in Mumbai at a special event hosted by Dubai Chambers, with Dr Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, representing the UAE side.

The founding trustees of UIFH are:

Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of KEF Holdings

Nilesh Ved, Chairman of Apparel Group

Siddharth Balachandran, Executive Chairman of Buimerc Corporation

Tariq Chauhan, Vice Chairman of EFS Facilities

Ramesh S Ramakrishnan, Chairman of Transworld Group

All five are prominent members of the UAE India Business Council – UAE Chapter (UIBC UC).

Describing the visit as “monumental,” Siddharth Balachandran said:

“This is truly a monumental visit in terms of strategic impact for both nations. The announcement of collaborative projects in healthcare, education, and philanthropy is the icing on the cake. I’m especially proud to be part of UIFH, which will serve the blue-collar community with dignity.”

The Crown Prince’s visit came at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and marks a significant step forward in UAE-India ties. Over the two-day visit, eight strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan and India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. These MoUs span sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, higher education, maritime services, logistics, and private sector engagement.

A standout partnership was the agreement between DP World and RITES, a premier Indian government enterprise under the Ministry of Railways. Signed by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Rahul Mithal, CMD of RITES, the MoU focuses on building resilient, tech-enabled supply chains, in line with the long-term economic visions of both countries.

The visit not only strengthened bilateral ties but also demonstrated the growing synergy between the two nations in driving humanitarian, economic, and technological progress.