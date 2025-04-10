UAE-India Friendship Hospital, Trade Corridor Among Major Outcomes of Sheikh Hamdan’s India Visit

  1. Home
News Network
April 10, 2025

Mumbai: In a powerful symbol of friendship and collaboration, the first official visit of Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to India has paved the way for landmark initiatives — including a not-for-profit hospital for blue-collar workers and the launch of a virtual UAE-India trade corridor.

A key highlight of the visit is the announcement of the UAE-India Friendship Hospital (UIFH), to be established in Dubai. The hospital will provide accessible, inclusive healthcare for blue-collar workers, reaffirming the shared commitment of both nations to uplift underserved communities.

The initiative is being jointly developed by Dubai Health and five leading Indian entrepreneurs, who will serve as the founding trustees. The agreement was signed in Mumbai at a special event hosted by Dubai Chambers, with Dr Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, representing the UAE side.

The founding trustees of UIFH are:

Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of KEF Holdings

Nilesh Ved, Chairman of Apparel Group

Siddharth Balachandran, Executive Chairman of Buimerc Corporation

Tariq Chauhan, Vice Chairman of EFS Facilities

Ramesh S Ramakrishnan, Chairman of Transworld Group

All five are prominent members of the UAE India Business Council – UAE Chapter (UIBC UC).

Describing the visit as “monumental,” Siddharth Balachandran said:

“This is truly a monumental visit in terms of strategic impact for both nations. The announcement of collaborative projects in healthcare, education, and philanthropy is the icing on the cake. I’m especially proud to be part of UIFH, which will serve the blue-collar community with dignity.”

The Crown Prince’s visit came at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and marks a significant step forward in UAE-India ties. Over the two-day visit, eight strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan and India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. These MoUs span sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, higher education, maritime services, logistics, and private sector engagement.

A standout partnership was the agreement between DP World and RITES, a premier Indian government enterprise under the Ministry of Railways. Signed by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Rahul Mithal, CMD of RITES, the MoU focuses on building resilient, tech-enabled supply chains, in line with the long-term economic visions of both countries.

The visit not only strengthened bilateral ties but also demonstrated the growing synergy between the two nations in driving humanitarian, economic, and technological progress.

Agencies
April 6,2025

In a country that brands itself the “Land of the Free,” pro-Palestine students are being treated like enemies of the state. The United States—once hailed as a beacon for academic freedom—is now using deportation threats, visa revocations, and AI surveillance to silence dissenting voices on its university campuses. What started as peaceful protest against the genocide in Gaza has turned into a full-scale purge of international students who dare to speak out. As global outrage grows, America's hypocrisy on free speech has never been more glaring—or dangerous.

Point-by-Point Summary:

•    Momodou Taal Forced Out:
British-Gambian activist and former Cornell PhD student Momodou Taal has left the U.S. after facing threats of deportation. His only “crime”: suing the Trump administration for policies targeting pro-Palestine students.

•    Bold Words from Exile:
Taal called out the U.S. for suppressing dissent and ignoring its own laws:
“Is imprisoning those who speak against genocide the kind of nation you want?”

•    300+ Visas Revoked:
Trump-era directives have led to mass deportations of foreign students who participated in or supported Gaza solidarity protests.

•    Rubio's Harsh Justification:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the move, calling student protesters “lunatics” and stressing the government’s right to “remove you from our country.”

•    ACLU Slams Hypocrisy:
ACLU's Ben Wizner warned that the U.S. is now driving away the world’s brightest minds by criminalizing intellectual dissent.

•    Targeted Individuals:

•    Iranian student Alireza Doroudi arrested without cause.

•    Turkish student Rumeysa Ozturk lost her visa for an op-ed criticizing the Israeli regime.

•    Indian scholar Ranjani Srinivasan fled after agents showed up unannounced.

•    Korean resident Yunseo Chung, a green card holder, is still fighting deportation.

•    Professor Rasha Alawieh was deported despite holding a valid visa.

•    AI Used for Surveillance:
Reports confirm U.S. authorities are using artificial intelligence to flag students based on social media activity—even likes or shares.

•    Selective Freedom:
No pro-Israel lobbyist or supporter has faced deportation, even amid cases of inciting violence and harassment.

•    Global Consequences:
Calls to boycott U.S. universities are growing. The crackdown has undermined America’s status as a hub of academic freedom and global talent.

•    Final Warning:
The U.S. now risks not only its academic integrity but its moral standing. In defending a genocide abroad, it’s committing a slow-motion purge at home.

News Network
March 30,2025

Eid al-Fitr 2025 was marked with grand celebrations across the Middle East, as millions of Muslims came together to pray, feast, and rejoice. However, amid the festivities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait, Gaza stood in mourning. The ongoing conflict and devastation in Palestine turned what is usually a time of joy into a period of sorrow and survival for many Palestinians. While some regions witnessed fireworks and public gatherings, Gaza endured airstrikes, hunger, and loss, painting a stark contrast to the celebrations elsewhere.

eidmiddleast.jpg
Muslims attend mass Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 30, 2025

Gaza: Eid Amid Destruction and Mourning

In Gaza, the usual festive spirit of Eid was shattered by grief and destruction. Israeli airstrikes claimed the lives of several civilians, including women and children, leaving families mourning rather than rejoicing.

The usually vibrant markets of Gaza, once filled with people buying sweets and new clothes for Eid, remained eerily silent. Many families had no food to prepare the traditional celebratory meals, as ongoing blockades and supply shortages have left residents struggling for survival.

President Mahmoud Abbas declared that this year's Eid celebrations should be limited to religious observances, acknowledging the suffering of the people. In place of festivities, prayers were held for the victims of the war, and aid organizations worked tirelessly to distribute basic necessities to displaced families.

Saudi Arabia: Grand Celebrations Despite Regional Tensions

In stark contrast, Saudi Arabia witnessed grand celebrations with large-scale public events, concerts, and fireworks. The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) organized festivities across Riyadh, Jeddah, and other major cities. The night skies were illuminated with dazzling fireworks in places such as Boulevard World (Riyadh), Jeddah Art Promenade, and Al-Khobar Corniche.

Despite the revelry, many Saudi citizens expressed solidarity with Palestinians, with social media campaigns and fundraising efforts aiming to support those suffering in Gaza.

United Arab Emirates: A Festival of Luxury and Giving

The UAE celebrated Eid al-Fitr with traditional prayers, family gatherings, and a wide range of entertainment events. Dubai and Abu Dhabi hosted special cultural performances, and malls offered discounts and attractions for families.

However, amidst the celebrations, many mosques in the UAE emphasized the importance of charity, urging people to contribute to humanitarian efforts in Gaza and other conflict zones.

Qatar: A Blend of Joy and Concern

Qatar marked the beginning of Eid on March 30, 2025, with three days of public holidays and an extended break for government employees. Doha’s Corniche and Katara Cultural Village became focal points for celebrations, with thousands gathering to enjoy fireworks and live performances.

Nevertheless, Qatari authorities and charities continued their relief efforts for Palestine, highlighting the contrast between the joyous Eid atmosphere at home and the suffering of their fellow Muslims in Gaza.

Kuwait: Extended Holidays and Reflection

In Kuwait, Eid holidays provided a nine-day break for many employees, allowing families to come together in celebration. Traditional meals and prayers remained central to the festivities, but Kuwaiti media and religious leaders also focused on the plight of Palestinians, urging the public to donate and raise awareness.

A Tale of Two Realities

Eid al-Fitr 2025 presented a stark contrast between different parts of the Muslim world. While countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait indulged in celebrations, Gaza stood in ruins, mourning its dead and struggling to find basic resources.

The divide between those celebrating and those suffering was more evident than ever, making this Eid a time of reflection for many Muslims worldwide. The call for peace and justice in Palestine echoed throughout sermons and speeches, reminding the world that while the spirit of Eid is about joy and gratitude, it is also about unity, compassion, and standing with those in need.

News Network
March 28,2025

qudsday.jpg

Millions of people across Iran and the world took to the streets on International Quds Day, expressing solidarity with Palestinians and condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif, spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and head of the Intifada Committee in Tehran, stated that rallies began at 10:00 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) in over 900 cities across Iran.

Demonstrators from various walks of life carried Iranian and Palestinian flags, as well as banners reading “Free Palestine” and “Al-Quds Must Be Liberated.” Flags of regional resistance groups, including Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd al-Sha'abi), Lebanon’s Hezbollah, and Yemen’s Ansarullah, were also displayed.

Mass rallies were held across West Asia, including in Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon, as well as in other parts of the world.

Iranian Leaders Condemn Western Stance

Senior Iranian officials participated in the rally in Tehran, where Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf addressed the gathering.

“Iranians have taken to the streets in a massive show of support for Palestine and the Islamic Ummah,” Qalibaf said. “The Palestinian struggle is not just an issue for the Islamic world but a lesson for all of humanity.”

He criticized the West’s response to Israeli actions in Gaza, calling it a stain on Western civilization. “These crimes will be remembered as a lasting ignominy, exposing the West’s duplicity in human rights advocacy,” he added.

Qalibaf also defended the October 7, 2023, Palestinian attack on Israeli-occupied territories, describing Operation al-Aqsa Flood as a “rightful and legitimate response to 77 years of oppression by Israel, the U.S., and Britain.” He further described Israel as a “spare regime” dependent on U.S. support.

Quds Day: A Global Symbol of Resistance

Al-Quds Day, observed annually on the last Friday of Ramadan, was established in 1979 by the late Imam Khomeini to demonstrate solidarity with Palestinians and oppose Israeli occupation. The event has since become a symbol of resistance, with large rallies held worldwide, particularly amid Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza and the West Bank.

