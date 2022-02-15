UAE lifts covid restrictions, finally – Here’s what you need to know

  1. Home
February 15, 2022

Dubai, Feb 15: Starting today, the UAE is formally easing capacity and social distance restrictions imposed after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in order to check the spread of the coronavirus.

This new decision comes in the wake of the decline in Omicron-driven coronavirus cases in the country since January 22 when cases had reached 3,000 per day. Since then, the daily cases have been on the decline. On Sunday, February 13, the UAE reported 1,266 new cases of coronavirus and 2,513 recoveries.

“The remarkable commitment of community members and their effective contributions to the implementation of precautionary and preventive measures helped decrease the number of cases recorded, with a clear decrease in the admission rate of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals,” the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) of UAE said last week.

On February 9, 2022, the NCEMA had announced in a briefing that the capacity of people in entertainment venues, shopping centres, restaurants and cafes, worship places and various means of transportation would be lifted from mid-February.

Below is the list of places and guidelines which will come into effect from tomorrow and all UAE residents need to know:

>>Social events

The official spokesperson of NCEMA announced that maximum capacity is allowed for social events such as weddings, events and funerals. However, the authority announced that each Emirate will decide about the percentage for operating capacity for different social events.

>>Cinemas

The Media Regulatory Office of the Ministry of Culture and Youth announced on Sunday that cinemas in the UAE will begin operating at maximum capacity from February 15.

The decision was issued by the (NCEMA.

NCEMA stipulates that each emirate can modify cinema capacity, easing or tightening procedures as they deem fit.

>>Sports venues

Sports facilities such as football stadiums will operate at 100 per cent while maintaining the Al Hosn app’s Green Pass protocol. Under the new guidelines, all visitors must have a Green Pass on their Al Hosn app or a negative PCR test no more than 96 hours old to enter the stadium.

>>Places of worship

As per the new rules, social distancing in mosques, churches and other worship places will be reduced to one metre. The Authority said the situation will be monitored closely during February and appropriate precautionary measures will be set accordingly to aid the decision of maintaining or cancelling the safe distance between worshippers.

>>Keep following safety rules

The Authority emphasised that residents should still wear masks, maintain social distance and sanitisation for their safety.

>>Booster shots

NCEMA urged residents to get both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. And those who are fully vaccinated should get booster shots to improve their immunity.

>>Green Pass

As per the NCEMA announcement, it’s necessary to provide a Green Pass on the Al Hosn app to access various public places. It also announced that crisis and disaster management committees in each emirate will take responsibility for determining the capacity in the emirate as well as easing for strict procedures and adjusting the capacity according to indicators.

Carl D
 - 
Monday, 14 Feb 2022

Great news!
Do we still have to have a negative PCR test coming back to Dubai from Europe after 15/2?
Thanks for answer.
//CD

February 14,2022

Udupi, Feb 14: A meeting of various organisations was held at Udupi on Sunday to discuss ways to maintain peace in the district in the wake of the hijab-saffron shawl row.

Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat, who chaired the meeting, told reporters that the organisations that took part in the meeting responded positively to the view that untoward incidents should be avoided over the issue and everyone should wait till the High Court gave a final verdict.

The meeting asked the student community not to wear hijab or saffron shawls over the uniform during the interim period, Bhat said. The higher secondary schools is reopening Monday after the holiday declared by the state government.

Though Bhat said all organisations were invited, the Campus Front of India (CFI), who are supporting the cause of Muslim girl students’ right to wear hijab, did not attend the meeting convened by the MLA. 

February 7,2022

vijayapura college.jpg

Vijayapura, Feb 7: A mild communal tension prevailed in Vijayapura district after students belonging to saffron outfits launched an anti-hijab agitation in different colleges.

Protesting against the girl students attending schools and colleges wearing hijab, students of two colleges in Indi taluk of the Vijayapura district attended their classes wearing saffron shawls on Monday. 

The incident took place at Shanteshwar PU College and GRB Degree College in Indi town. 

Administrative board of the both colleges called an emergency meeting and declared holiday to avoid controversy. 

The students have been directed to come college wearing uniform as per the government order.

Vijayapura is considered a BJP stronghold and also communally sensitive.

Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic agency of the state capital known as Silicon Valley of India, planned to take preventive measures fearing surfacing of hijab row. The administration has started distributing uniforms, shoes and books to students and aiming to complete the exercise as early as possible.

The Karnataka High Court will take up the hearing of petitions by Muslim students on hijab row on Tuesday. The students have sought directions for the government and education department to allow them to wear hijab and attend classes. The state government has stated that they would frame a policy on uniform once the High Court gives its orders.

February 14,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 14: Congress legislators wore black bands to the Karnataka legislature session on Monday to protest against the BJP government’s handling of the hijab row and the rejection of social reformer Narayana Guru’s tableau for the Republic Day parade. 

Congress legislators sat through Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot’s address to both houses of the legislature with black bands on their arms. 

“We’re wearing the black band to protest the raking up of the Hijab issue. It is the BJP government that made boys wear saffron stoles, which is something RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa himself admitted. He even said saffron will replace the tricolour on the Red Fort, and no action has been taken against him,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said. 

 “The black band protest is also meant to condemn the rejection of Narayana Guru’s tableau,” he added. 

The rejection of Narayana Guru’s tableau put the ruling BJP in a spot. The social reformer hail from Kerala, it was the Pinarayi Vijayan government that proposed the tableau - but he has followers in some parts of Karnataka, especially the coastal region where the BJP is strong. 

Later in the day, Siddaramaiah will chair the Congress Legislature Party meeting where legislators will formulate a strategy to attack the BJP government during the session. It is likely that the party will explore the option of raising the Hijab issue, which is currently before the High Court for adjudication. 

“We will raise the law-and-order issue, corruption, the 40% commission charge levelled by contractors and other failures of the government,” Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar told reporters.

