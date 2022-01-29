  1. Home
  2. UAE lifts restrictions on entry for passengers from 12 countries

UAE lifts restrictions on entry for passengers from 12 countries

News Network
January 28, 2022

Dubai, Jan 28: UAE's National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority has announced that it would lift restriction on entry for passengers arrving from 12 countries and update entry procedures for three others on January 29, effective 2.30pm.

According to an official tweet, the UAE will resume all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The country will also update entry procedures for those arriving from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda.

Those coming from the above mentioned countries to the UAE have to have a negative Covid-19 test obtained within 48 hours from the approved labs in their respective countries of departure and a Rapid-PCR test at the airports of departure. They must also take a PCR test upon arrival and adhere to all relevant precautionary and preventative measures.

Those suffering Covid-19 symptoms are advised not to travel.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 28,2022

Dubai, Jan 28: UAE's National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority has announced that it would lift restriction on entry for passengers arrving from 12 countries and update entry procedures for three others on January 29, effective 2.30pm.

According to an official tweet, the UAE will resume all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The country will also update entry procedures for those arriving from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda.

Those coming from the above mentioned countries to the UAE have to have a negative Covid-19 test obtained within 48 hours from the approved labs in their respective countries of departure and a Rapid-PCR test at the airports of departure. They must also take a PCR test upon arrival and adhere to all relevant precautionary and preventative measures.

Those suffering Covid-19 symptoms are advised not to travel.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 14,2022

Two more legislators, belonging to the Apna Dal, an ally of the BJP, have resigned just ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to take place next month.

Following his resignation, Chaudhary Amar Singh said: "This government is a liar and no development has been done. I met Akhilesh Yadav and will join him. Soon more people will join us."

He is likely to contest his Shohratgarh seat in Siddhartha Nagar on an SP ticket.

The other Apna Dal MLA R K Verma, who represents the Vishwanath Ganj seat of Pratapgarh, also announced that he is leaving the party.

Both the legislators blamed the Yogi Adityanath government for their leaving the alliance.

With the two new resignations, a total of 12 MLAs from the ruling alliance in Uttar Pradesh have quit, blaming the state government of being anti-backward.

Ten BJP MLAs, including three ministers, have quit the BJP since Tuesday.

It started with the exit of top minister Swami Prasad Maurya, followed by three MLAs close to him on the same day - Bhagwati Sagar, Roshan Lal Verma, and Brijesh Prajapati.

On Wednesday, another state minister Dara Singh Chauhan and MLA Avatar Singh Bhadana quit. Bhadana joined the RLD, an ally of the SP.

On Thursday, Minister Dharam Singh Saini, and three other BJP MLAs - Vinay Shakya, Mukesh Verma and Bala Awasthi - also left the party.

All three ministers who have quit are key OBC (Other Backward Class) leaders, claiming that the interests of the community are being neglected.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 28,2022

Dubai, Jan 28: UAE's National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority has announced that it would lift restriction on entry for passengers arrving from 12 countries and update entry procedures for three others on January 29, effective 2.30pm.

According to an official tweet, the UAE will resume all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The country will also update entry procedures for those arriving from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda.

Those coming from the above mentioned countries to the UAE have to have a negative Covid-19 test obtained within 48 hours from the approved labs in their respective countries of departure and a Rapid-PCR test at the airports of departure. They must also take a PCR test upon arrival and adhere to all relevant precautionary and preventative measures.

Those suffering Covid-19 symptoms are advised not to travel.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.