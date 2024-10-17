UAE visit visa exemption for Indians with UK, US, EU tourist visas

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
October 17, 2024

passport.jpg

Great news for Indian nationals! If you hold a tourist visa for the European Union (EU), United States (US), or United Kingdom (UK), you no longer need a pre-entry visa to visit the UAE.

Here’s a simple breakdown of what you need to know:

Who’s Exempt?

Indian nationals who:

Have a valid tourist visa for the EU, US, or UK.

Previously, only those with residence permits from these countries were exempt.

How Long Can You Stay?
 

14-Day Entry Visa: For Indian travelers (and family members) with ordinary passports and a valid tourist visa, residency, or green card from the US, EU, or UK.

> Fee: AED 100 (about INR 2,250)

Extend Your Stay: You can stay an additional 14 days.

> Fee: AED 250 (about INR 5,600)

60-Day Visa: If you plan to stay longer, you can opt for a 60-day visa.

> Fee: AED 250 (same as above)
 

Important Requirements:

Your tourist visa for the EU, US, or UK must be valid.

Your passport must have at least six months of validity.

This update, announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security, makes travel easier for Indian tourists. Enjoy your visit to the UAE!

October 3,2024

sadguru.jpg

In a relief to Sadhguru, the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the police action against Isha Foundation and transferred the matter from the Madras High Court to the top court, PTI reported.

Sadhguru's Isha Foundation today moved the Supreme Court against a Madras High Court order to submit details of all criminal cases against it, ANI reported.

Isha Foundation sought a stay on Madras High Court order, told Supreme Court that 500 policemen raided it, probing every corner, PTI reported.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Isha Foundation sought an urgent hearing today.

A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud said that you can't let Police or Army enter a place like this, the agency reported.

One of the women appeared online and said she was staying at the Isha Yoga Centre willingly. The woman told the Supreme Court that both of the sisters are at the Ashram out of their own will and this harassment from their father's side has been continuing for the last eight years.

The top court said it would interact with the two women online in their chambers right away.

Tamil Nadu Police on Tuesday launched an inquiry against Isha Foundation run by yoga guru Jaggi Vasudev over several allegations, a day after the Madras High Court sought a status report on all criminal cases registered against the organisation.

A multi-departmental team led by K Karthikeyan, Coimbatore Rural District Superintendent of Police, and consisting of officials from the Social Welfare Department and the District Child Protection Committee launched the inquiry at the sprawling premises of Isha Foundation in Thondamuthur.

 “We have launched an inquiry based on the court order,” a senior police official told DH from Coimbatore. The police team sought details of cases registered against the foundation in the past and inquired with several inmates about their condition in the ashram.

The inquiry came a day after the court ordered the police to conduct an enquiry and file a report on a habeas corpus petition filed by retired professor S Kamaraj, who alleged that his two daughters were being held captive at the ashram.

When contacted, a spokesperson for Isha Foundation admitted that a team led by the district SP was conducting an inquiry at the premises and that there were no searches. “They are enquiring with residents and volunteers, understanding the lifestyle, understanding how they come in and stay etc,” the spokesperson said.

The foundation also said the two women have clearly stated that they are staying in Isha Yoga Centre out of their own volition. “Now that the matter is seized by the court, we hope truth will prevail and there is an end to all the unnecessary controversies created,” the foundation said.

coastaldigest.com news network
October 17,2024

passport.jpg

Media Release
October 17,2024

 

kbn11.jpg

Jeddah: The Khaja Banda Nawaz College of Engineering Alumni Jeddah Chapter hosted its Annual Event 2024, bringing together a diverse group of alumni from the esteemed KBN College of Engineering, Gulbarga.

The event featured Engr. Mohammed Abdul Nayeem, General Manager of MASAH Specialized Construction Company, as the Chief Guest, alongside Guests of Honor Engr. Syed Nasir Khurshid, Advisor to the KBNCE Alumni, and Mr. Abdul Majeed Badruddin, Managing Director and CEO of Universal Inspection Company. Presiding over the ceremony was Engr. Saleh bin Ali, President of the Alumni Chapter.

Engr. Nayeem, in his keynote address, shared his inspiring journey to the top of the construction industry, urging attendees to embrace challenges and strive for excellence. He praised the KBN Education Society for its visionary leadership, which has empowered countless alumni to become successful engineers. He also honored the legacy of the late Sajjade Saheb Syed Shah Mohammed ul Hussaini, recognizing his dedication to community empowerment through education.

Engr. Syed Nasir Khurshid commended Engr. Nayeem's significant achievements and entrepreneurial success, urging young alumni to follow in his footsteps. He also lauded Mr. Badruddin for his contributions to the community and ongoing support of the alumni chapter, encouraging attendees to consider Universal Inspection Company's services for their projects. Engr. Khurshid further asked the attendees to pray for the health of Mr. Khusro Hussaini, the Sajjada Nasheen and Chairman of the KBN Society, and acknowledged the support of Madam Ruksar Fatima, Dean of KBN University, and Chancellor Mr. Ali Hussaini.

Mr. Abdul Majeed Badruddin, renowned for holding multiple world records, shared insights into his entrepreneurial journey, including the expansion of his company to Madinah Al-Munawwara. His emphasis on morning prayers and self-confidence struck a chord with the audience.

Engr. Saleh bin Ali spoke about the remarkable growth of the KBN Education Society, which has evolved from a girls' school in 1956 to a prestigious university ranked 5th in Karnataka and 31st in India among private universities, according to the 2024 Outlook survey. He encouraged alumni to contribute actively to their fields and embrace continuous upskilling in an ever-changing world.

The event was seamlessly hosted by Alumni General Secretary Engr. Amjad Ali, beginning with a Quran recitation by Hafiz Mohammed Hamad and a welcoming address by Alumni Vice President Engr. Mohammed Yahiya. Engr. Syed Mohiuddin, another Alumni Vice President, stressed the importance of staying connected with the alumni network. Chief Coordinator Engr. Mohammed Aejaz Uddin outlined the alumni’s achievements, emphasizing the role of emotional intelligence in the workplace, while Engr. Mohammed Abdul Ameed provided valuable career advice, and Engr. Mohammed Mujtaba Yaseen shared tips for financial freedom.

A special presentation by Engr. Abdul Bari, Head of PMO at MASAH Construction Company, highlighted innovations in the construction industry. The event concluded with heartfelt thanks from Alumni Treasurer Engr. Abubakr Bin Hussain, followed by a group photo session, capturing the unity and collaborative spirit of the alumni.

The Annual Event 2024 was a resounding success, inspiring attendees and strengthening the bonds within the KBN alumni community.

kbn12.jpg

kbn1.jpg

kbn10.jpg

kbn9.jpg

kbn8.jpg

kbn7.jpg

kbn6.jpg

kbn5.jpg

kbn4.jpg

kbn3.jpg

kbn2.jpg

