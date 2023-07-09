Umrah season 1445: Companies must adhere to services controls’ document of pilgrims

Riyadh, July 10: The Hajj and Umrah Ministry has stressed that all Umrah companies and establishments must adhere to the services controls' document of the pilgrims, and visitors of the Prophet’s Mosque who are coming from outside Saudi Arabia in the new Umrah season of 1445 AH.

The document has revealed that the pilgrims in the age category under 18-years-old must be with a companion.

The reservation of the contracted services should be within the program, provided that it includes the main required services to issue the Umrah permit, which is the residency place, transportation inside Saudi Arabia, insurance, and the ground services.

The duration of the program must be compatible with the actual residence period of the pilgrims inside the Kingdom, provided that the validity of the residency (Iqama) does not exceed 90 days from the date of entering Saudi Arabia, or with a maximum of the following date 29/11/1445 AH.

The document has classified the newly licensed companies and establishments, whose number has reached 350 and might reach 550 by the end of the upcoming two weeks, into 3 categories (A, B, and C) according to their numerical inputs in the past two years.

The companies and establishments who were licensed for the first time are in the category C have also the right to move to a higher classification according to its numerical inputs during the first operational period specified by 90 days.

The classified companies are obligated to enter the specified numbers for them to move to a higher classification, except for the companies and establishments in category A.

The companies in the category B and C who were not able to achieve the required numbers will not be able to continue entering new numbers, except of what is based to its real inputs during this season according to the entry and exit system that applied during the late of last season.

This obliges them to let 75% from the pilgrims who are inside Saudi Arabia to depart to their countries, therefore, they then will be allowed to enter new numbers.

This classification will contribute in improving the inputs of the emerging establishments and companies, as well as reducing the costs of the Umrah programs to reach new numbers.

The document also requires the Umrah companies, after issuing the visa, to make an actual reservation to perform Umrah or to pray in the Prophet's Mosque via the Nusuk app, in a way that is suitable with the pilgrims' program.

It must be taken into account that the permits in Nusuk app are approved and active permits, unless the entry of the pilgrim to Saudi Arabia has not been proven before 6 hours from the start of the permit, otherwise, the permit will automatically be canceled.

In the event that the pilgrims' program has been amended, then, the previous permits in Nusuk app should be deleted, and to re-issue them in accordance with the updated dates of the program.

It is necessary that the pre-readiness data be entered before the arrival of pilgrims with a maximum of 24 hours. The companies must abide by requesting the buses through the grouping orders from and to the land, sea and air ports, and those in between the cities.

The companies should take into account that the grouping orders are in accordance with the latest update for the pilgrim's program.

In the event that one group of Umrah pilgrims comes in multiple batches and at separate times, then the companies must take into account the approved policies of the General Syndicate of Cars (GSC) in this regard.

Moreover, the companies are the ones who are responsible for the pilgrims' transportation and their services inside Saudi Arabia after the end of the contracted program. Also before the expiration of the validity period of stay in the visa.

They must follow up the updates for the air carriers' requirements according to the pilgrim country when they depart from Saudi Arabia and before boarding the plane in case the staff in the airport did not allow the pilgrim to travel. The authorized company is responsible for hosting the pilgrims.

Grouping the pilgrims and guiding them must be through groups from the residency place to the Two Holy Mosques to perform the Umrah or for a visiting purpose.

Each group must have a leader based on the time and the approved program, who also takes responsibility for any violation of the organization and the consequences that may occur.

The companies and establishments are obligated to enter the data of pilgrims, who want to depart, through the platform in the pre-entered grouping order, also to print a list of passengers’ names on each bus and hand it over to the driver.

They have also to guide the buses to the grouping centers to complete the departure procedure, and to ensure that the external agencies inform the pilgrims with the necessity of following up the regulations and guides related to not carrying any prohibited items upon their arrival.

Companies should notify the external agencies to ensure that no prohibited materials are entered, as they must guide the pilgrims the importance of their adherence to customs disclosure instructions at the ports upon arrival or departure

The document said that it is important for companies and establishments to provide the necessary services for the pilgrims upon their presence inside Saudi Arabia, noting that a representative must accompany the pilgrims when they visit the historical sites.

The document required them also to make a plan for grouping the pilgrims in rainy conditions in order to ensure their safety.

The establishments and companies should be obligated by providing management and field cadres to serve the pilgrims and introducing them with the electronic path, in addition to the contact data.

They are also asked to employ a number of representatives that is appropriate with the number of pilgrims, and in accordance with what the Ministry decides in this regard.