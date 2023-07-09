Umrah season 1445: Companies must adhere to services controls’ document of pilgrims

  1. Home
News Network
July 10, 2023

umrah.jpg

Riyadh, July 10: The Hajj and Umrah Ministry has stressed that all Umrah companies and establishments must adhere to the services controls' document of the pilgrims, and visitors of the Prophet’s Mosque who are coming from outside Saudi Arabia in the new Umrah season of 1445 AH.

The document has revealed that the pilgrims in the age category under 18-years-old must be with a companion.

The reservation of the contracted services should be within the program, provided that it includes the main required services to issue the Umrah permit, which is the residency place, transportation inside Saudi Arabia, insurance, and the ground services.

The duration of the program must be compatible with the actual residence period of the pilgrims inside the Kingdom, provided that the validity of the residency (Iqama) does not exceed 90 days from the date of entering Saudi Arabia, or with a maximum of the following date 29/11/1445 AH.

The document has classified the newly licensed companies and establishments, whose number has reached 350 and might reach 550 by the end of the upcoming two weeks, into 3 categories (A, B, and C) according to their numerical inputs in the past two years.

The companies and establishments who were licensed for the first time are in the category C have also the right to move to a higher classification according to its numerical inputs during the first operational period specified by 90 days.

The classified companies are obligated to enter the specified numbers for them to move to a higher classification, except for the companies and establishments in category A.

The companies in the category B and C who were not able to achieve the required numbers will not be able to continue entering new numbers, except of what is based to its real inputs during this season according to the entry and exit system that applied during the late of last season.

This obliges them to let 75% from the pilgrims who are inside Saudi Arabia to depart to their countries, therefore, they then will be allowed to enter new numbers.

This classification will contribute in improving the inputs of the emerging establishments and companies, as well as reducing the costs of the Umrah programs to reach new numbers.

The document also requires the Umrah companies, after issuing the visa, to make an actual reservation to perform Umrah or to pray in the Prophet's Mosque via the Nusuk app, in a way that is suitable with the pilgrims' program.

It must be taken into account that the permits in Nusuk app are approved and active permits, unless the entry of the pilgrim to Saudi Arabia has not been proven before 6 hours from the start of the permit, otherwise, the permit will automatically be canceled.

In the event that the pilgrims' program has been amended, then, the previous permits in Nusuk app should be deleted, and to re-issue them in accordance with the updated dates of the program.

It is necessary that the pre-readiness data be entered before the arrival of pilgrims with a maximum of 24 hours. The companies must abide by requesting the buses through the grouping orders from and to the land, sea and air ports, and those in between the cities.

The companies should take into account that the grouping orders are in accordance with the latest update for the pilgrim's program.

In the event that one group of Umrah pilgrims comes in multiple batches and at separate times, then the companies must take into account the approved policies of the General Syndicate of Cars (GSC) in this regard.

Moreover, the companies are the ones who are responsible for the pilgrims' transportation and their services inside Saudi Arabia after the end of the contracted program. Also before the expiration of the validity period of stay in the visa.

They must follow up the updates for the air carriers' requirements according to the pilgrim country when they depart from Saudi Arabia and before boarding the plane in case the staff in the airport did not allow the pilgrim to travel. The authorized company is responsible for hosting the pilgrims.

Grouping the pilgrims and guiding them must be through groups from the residency place to the Two Holy Mosques to perform the Umrah or for a visiting purpose.

Each group must have a leader based on the time and the approved program, who also takes responsibility for any violation of the organization and the consequences that may occur.

The companies and establishments are obligated to enter the data of pilgrims, who want to depart, through the platform in the pre-entered grouping order, also to print a list of passengers’ names on each bus and hand it over to the driver.

They have also to guide the buses to the grouping centers to complete the departure procedure, and to ensure that the external agencies inform the pilgrims with the necessity of following up the regulations and guides related to not carrying any prohibited items upon their arrival.

Companies should notify the external agencies to ensure that no prohibited materials are entered, as they must guide the pilgrims the importance of their adherence to customs disclosure instructions at the ports upon arrival or departure

The document said that it is important for companies and establishments to provide the necessary services for the pilgrims upon their presence inside Saudi Arabia, noting that a representative must accompany the pilgrims when they visit the historical sites.

The document required them also to make a plan for grouping the pilgrims in rainy conditions in order to ensure their safety.

The establishments and companies should be obligated by providing management and field cadres to serve the pilgrims and introducing them with the electronic path, in addition to the contact data.

They are also asked to employ a number of representatives that is appropriate with the number of pilgrims, and in accordance with what the Ministry decides in this regard.

News Network
July 3,2023

annamalai.jpg

Bengaluru, July 3: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Monday claimed Chief Minister M K Stalin would be compromising on state's rights if he attended the Opposition parties' meeting in Bengaluru in the wake of the Karnataka government's adamant stance to build the Mekedatu dam.

The party would stage a "Go back Stalin" agitation if the CM chose to attend the meet, he further said.

Flaying the chief minister for allegedly not condemning his ally in Karnataka, especially Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for making Mekedatu dam a poll issue and also insisting on going ahead with the project, Annamalai said, "The Chief minister lacks heart to condemn the Congress or Shivakumar but is keen on attending the Opposition meeting thinking he will gain acceptance (at the national level)."

Stalin feels that his stature will grow by attending such meetings, Annamalai told reporters here.

He sought to know if the chief minister would attend the meeting later this month by ceding Tamil Nadu's self-respect.

"Stalin has a right to attend but when he returns, I will lead a 'Go back Stalin' agitation in which the farmers and public would participate," the BJP state president said and asserted that unlike the DMK and its allies, his party never played politics on the Cauvery water issue which is the lifeline of Tamil Nadu farmers.

He claimed that the Union government had already made it clear that the dam project cannot be undertaken without the concurrence of the lower riparian states.

News Network
June 26,2023

policefiring.jpg

Mangaluru, June 6: Dakshina Kannada District Muslim Okkoota has demanded compensation to the kin of two innocent Muslim men who were killed in alleged arbitrary police firing in Mangaluru during protest against CAA and NRC in Mangaluru in 2019. 

49-year-old Abdul Jaleel, a resident of Kanduka in Bundar area and 23-year-old Mohammad Nausheen, a resident of Kudroli were gunned down by the police while a few youths were protesting against Citizenship Amendment Bill. 

Both the victims were not part of protests, according to their family members. 

A delegation of the Okkoota accompanied by the aggrieved family members met Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and sought compensation from the government.  

Okkoota president K Ashraf said that the families are eligible for compensation from the government.

The delegation also demanded compensation for the family of Basheer, who was hacked to death after the murder of Deepak Rao, in Krishnapura in 2018. Basheer was running a fast food outlet at Kavoor. The murder was communal in nature and the family has not been given compensation so far.

Ashraf said he had recently met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and had raised the issue of compensation to the families of those deceased in police firing and also, to the family of Basheer.

He thanked the state government for paying compensation to the families of Masood, Jaleel, Fazil and Deepak Rao, who were hacked to death by miscreants in Dakshina Kannada. The previous BJP government had done injustice to the families by failing to release any compensation, he said.

News Network
July 8,2023

DRDO.jpg

Pune, July 8: DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar was attracted to the Pakistani Intelligence Operative, who used the alias 'Zara Dasgupta', and chatted with her about Indian missile systems among other classified defence projects, the charge sheet has said.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Maharashtra police filed the charge sheet against Kurulkar, who was the director of one of the labs of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Pune, in a court here last week. He was arrested on May 3 under the Official Secrets Act and is now in judicial custody.

Kurulkar and 'Zara Dasgupta' were in contact through WhatsApp as well as voice and video calls, the charge sheet said. 'Dasgupta' claimed to be a software engineer based in the UK and befriended him by sending obscene messages and videos. During the investigation, her IP address was traced to Pakistan, the ATS said in the charge sheet.

The Pakistani agent tried to get classified and sensitive information regarding the Brahmos Launcher, Drone, UCV, Agni Missile Launcher and Military Bridging System, among other things, it said.

"Kurulkar, who was attracted to her, stored the classified and sensitive information of DRDO on his personal phone and then allegedly shared it with Zara," the charge sheet said. He chatted with her about various projects, including surface-to-air missiles (SAM), drones, Brahmos and Agni Missile Launchers and UCV, it said.

The two were in contact from June 2022 to December 2022, as per the ATS. Just before the DRDO initiated an internal probe after his activities were found to be suspicious, Kurulkar blocked Zara's number in February 2023. He soon received a WhatsApp message from another unknown Indian number, asking 'Why you blocked my number?' The chat records also showed that he shared his personal as well as official schedules and locations with her despite knowing that he was not supposed to share them with anyone, the chargesheet said.

