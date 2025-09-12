  1. Home
  2. UN overwhelmingly backs two-state solution, Hamas-free Palestinian

UN overwhelmingly backs two-state solution, Hamas-free Palestinian

News Network
September 12, 2025

UN.jpg

United Nations, Sept 12: The United Nations General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly endorsed a declaration outlining “tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps” toward a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, ahead of a meeting of world leaders.

The seven-page declaration, known as the New York Declaration, stems from an international conference hosted by Saudi Arabia and France at the UN in July to address the decades-long conflict. The United States and Israel boycotted the conference.

As part of a carefully negotiated compromise, the UN General Assembly also voted to support a Hamas-free government for Palestine. In return, Arab states agreed to stronger condemnation of Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel and provided clear backing for a Palestinian state.

The declaration aims to highlight the isolation of Israel and the US in opposing a long-term solution to the Gaza conflict, showing support from countries such as Germany, a strong ally of Israel, for a solution in which the Palestinian Authority governs both the West Bank and Gaza.

The General Assembly voted 142-10 to endorse the declaration. Twelve countries abstained. Israel, the US, Hungary, and Argentina voted against it. The text condemns Hamas’ attacks on civilians on October 7 and calls for the release of all hostages held in Gaza.

The declaration also outlines conditions for ending Hamas’ control in Gaza:

•    Hamas must cease exercising authority over Gaza.

•    Hamas must hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international support, to facilitate a sovereign and independent Palestinian state.

•    A temporary international stabilization mission under a UN Security Council mandate may be deployed to protect civilians, strengthen Palestinian capacities, and provide security guarantees to both Palestine and Israel.

Hamas has indicated it will not disarm without the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state.

The vote paves the way for a one-day UN conference on a two-state solution in New York immediately before the UN General Assembly high-level week, where countries including France, the UK, Canada, and Australia are expected to formally recognize the Palestinian state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Thursday that Israel would never accept a Palestinian state, despite around three-quarters of UN member states recognizing the Palestinian state proclaimed in 1988. Germany and Italy remain the largest European holdouts, though Italy’s coalition government is increasingly divided. Meanwhile, five European countries have banned imports from illegal Israeli settlements.

In regional diplomacy, the UN Security Council condemned the bombing of Qatar, without naming Israel. Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, is scheduled to meet former US President Donald Trump to discuss US knowledge of the attack and possible defense measures. Qatar is also hosting an Arab-Islamic summit to coordinate a regional response to Israel, amid pressure on the UAE to suspend the Abraham Accords.

The UAE summoned the Israeli ambassador on Friday to express displeasure over attacks on Hamas leaders. Senior UAE diplomat Dr. Anwar Gargash warned:

“These reckless belligerent actions will deliver neither Israel nor the region our shared goal for peace, prosperity, security and stability. They only serve to fuel more violence, extremism, and chaos… Relentless threats of land annexation and attacks on neighbouring countries destroy any foundation for lasting peace and threaten the entire region’s stability.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 11,2025

parameshwar.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 11: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has landed in controversy after being spotted at an event reportedly organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP’s student wing.

The event marked the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Abbakka, the 16th-century Tuluva queen of the Chowta dynasty who resisted Portuguese invaders and is often hailed as one of India’s earliest women freedom fighters.

Reacting to criticism, Parameshwara clarified on Tuesday that he had not “consciously” attended any ABVP function. “I am a true Congressman and will die as a Congressman. People have known my politics for 35 years… my ideological commitment to Congress is unquestionable. I don’t have to prove it again and again,” he told reporters.

Explaining further, he said: “When I went to Tiptur for a review meeting, a procession was passing through. I learnt it was in honour of Rani Abbakka. I stopped and paid tribute. That was not an ABVP programme, and I didn’t know who the organiser was.”

The explanation came after BJP leaders accused him of playing “soft Hindutva” politics. BJP’s Pradeep Bhandari mocked the Congress for “bleeding leaders” who are unhappy with Rahul Gandhi’s “anti-India rhetoric.”

He also linked the row to a previous controversy when Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar sang the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem in the Assembly last month, sparking criticism within the Congress. Though Shivakumar apologised, the incident reflected the factional rift in the state unit of the party.

Congress MLA H.D. Ranganath later defended Shivakumar, saying: “It is about saluting the land that gave you birth. There is nothing wrong.” But party insiders admit the issue underscored ongoing tensions over Shivakumar’s chief ministerial ambitions.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 10,2025

flotilla.jpg

The Global Sumud Flotilla, a monumental international fleet of Gaza Strip-bound boats, has vowed to keep sailing towards the blockaded and genocide-stricken coastal sliver, despite successive Israeli attacks.

On Wednesday, the GSF reported that Alma, a boat in its fleet, had been attacked by a drone as it was docked in Tunisian waters.

The vessel sustained fire damage on its top deck, it noted, but added that the fire had since been extinguished, and all passengers and crew were safe.

It billed the aggression as “an orchestrated attempt to distract and derail our mission,” but simultaneously vowed sustained conviction.

“The Global Sumud Flotilla continues undeterred. Our peaceful voyage to break Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza and stand in unwavering solidarity with its people,” the flotilla noted, pledging to “press forward with determination and resolve.”

The attack followed one staged on Monday against the flotilla’s main vessel, which was similarly responded with the crew’s assertions of resolve to stay on course.

“Despite last night’s attack on one of our boats, the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF)… [is] preparing to depart from Tunis, pending final mechanical checks, weather assessments, and participant readiness,” the flotilla said.

‘Nothing compared to Gaza’s plight’

“The aggression we endured can in no way be compared to the daily horrors that Palestinians face under Israel's brutal occupation, bombardment, and blockade,” it added.

The flotilla cited the regime’s daily bombardment of the Palestinian territory as part of the latter’s October 2023-present war of genocide that has so far claimed the lives of more than 64,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

It also pointed to the regime’s having imposed a complete communications and media blackout on the territory as well as its weaponizing starvation through the parallel siege.

The collective instruments of aggression, the flotilla noted, “deliberately seek to silence Palestinians and erase their suffering from the world's view.”

It described the attack on its vessel as a calculated attempt to intimidate the Gaza-bound activists and distract global attention from the genocide.

GSF Steering Committee Member, Saif Abukeshek asserted, though, "We are leaving on this mission. No acts of aggression will stop us. In the coming days, the flotilla will be united at sea in our mission to break the siege, to end the genocide and to stand with the Palestinian people in their just struggle for freedom.”

"We are a superpower as a people,” Mariana Mortágua, a member of the Portuguese parliament, who has likewise joined the flotilla, also stated.

‘Today, it's Palestine, tomorrow it's all of us’

Mortágua, meanwhile, underlined that, if not properly confronted, the Israeli regime would go on to expand the scope of its aggression.

“We are with the Palestinian people because we are defending humanity and human rights. Today, it's Palestine, tomorrow it's all of us. All eyes on Gaza.”

The GSF comprises more than 50 boats, which embarked from Barcelona late last month on a mission to break, what has been denounced by human rights bodies as, one of the world’s strictest and most inhumane blockades.

The flotilla has been described as the largest maritime mission of its kind in decades, carrying delegations from at least 44 countries.

Its potential success would mark the first time in nearly 15 years that a flotilla has reached Gaza’s shores.

Israeli officials have openly raged against the mission, with far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatening to designate the activists as “terrorists” and confiscate the boats.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 12,2025

Bengaluru: The Congress government in Karnataka is weighing a decision on whether to upload details of all unencumbered Waqf properties to the Union government’s newly launched UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development) portal, developed under the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The Act mandates a centralised portal for real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of Waqf properties. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s administration had earlier opposed the Bill, even passing a resolution against it in the Assembly in March.

However, on Thursday, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Waqf Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan held discussions on uploading property details.
“A direction has come from the Union government on making entries of Waqf properties in the centralised portal. This will be examined. We have asked the Revenue and Minority Welfare secretaries to discuss it,” Gowda said.

Sources said Khan urged Gowda to instruct revenue officials to facilitate uploading. “The State government feels there’s no harm in uploading details of legally clear Waqf properties,” a source added.

Karnataka has 48,148 Waqf properties, including mosques, madrasas, khabrastans, Idgahs, Dargahs, and Ashoorkhanas. The Board faces 4,173 cases of encroachment, spanning 12,458 acres and 2.39 crore sq ft. So far, only 185 cases of encroachment have been cleared, recovering 371 acres.

In December 2024, Minister Khan told the Assembly that the State Waqf Board once held 1.28 lakh acres, but only 36,000 acres remain today. Large chunks were lost to the Karnataka Inam Abolition Act (47,263 acres), the Karnataka Land Reforms Act (23,620 acres), government acquisitions (3,000 acres), and private encroachments (17,969 acres) — with 95% of usurpers being Muslims themselves.

The BJP, which had launched a sharp campaign during the Waqf (Amendment) Bill debate, had accused the Congress government of allowing farmlands to be wrongly marked as Waqf property.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.