US to arm Israel with 1000s more bombs ahead of ‘vigorous expansion’ of Gaza war

The United States has reportedly approved a new shipment of thousands of powerful munitions to the Israeli regime, further reinforcing its military arsenal as Tel Aviv is said to be readying for “vigorous expansion” of its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Citing unnamed Israeli officials, Hebrew-language outlet Ynetnews reported that the Israeli air force was set to receive more than 3,000 bombs from the US in the coming weeks.

According to the report, the munitions are to be delivered to “boost readiness” for a major offensive being planned by the Israeli army’s Southern Command.

Over 10,000 additional bombs are also expected to arrive in the near future, replenishing Tel Aviv’s stockpiles as it pushes forward with its regional military adventurism that has seen it escalate its deadly attacks on Lebanon and Syria, besides the war on Gaza.

The shipment is part of a broader arms package that includes MK-84 bombs, powerful 2,000-pound munitions that have already been linked to mass civilian casualties in Gaza.

A similar transfer, which was initially halted by the previous US administration, was unfrozen earlier this year under Donald Trump’s second tenure as president, enabling the Israeli regime to resume large-scale deployment of the destructive weapons.

Rafah encircled

The regime’s minister for military affairs Israel Katz has announced that Tel Aviv was now preparing to “vigorously” broaden its assault on besieged Gaza.

As part of the escalation, Israeli forces have recently captured the so-called “Morag Corridor,” a strategic route connecting the southern Gaza cities of Rafah and Khan Younis.

Israeli military officials had declared on 12 April that Rafah, the last refuge for over a million displaced Palestinians, was now completely surrounded.

The Israeli army’s 36th Division, including the 188th Armored Brigade and Golani Infantry Brigade, reportedly advanced from both northwest and southeast axes towards the area.

Additionally, the army’s “Gaza Division” is operating along the Philadelphi Corridor, adjacent to the Gaza-Egypt border, amid the regime’s continued allegations that the stretch of land is used to transfer arms to Gaza’s Hamas resistance movement.

Death toll rises

The intensified genocidal campaign has come at a staggering human cost. Since March 18, at least 1,630 Palestinians have been killed and more than 4,300 wounded across the Palestinian territory due to relentless Israeli bombardments and ground incursions.

Entire neighborhoods in Rafah and other southern areas have been flattened, with displaced civilians again forced to flee, this time with nowhere left to go.

Across the entire territory, essential infrastructure has been decimated, exacerbating the already dire conditions for over two million Palestinians trapped under blockade.