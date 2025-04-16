  1. Home
US to arm Israel with 1000s more bombs ahead of ‘vigorous expansion’ of Gaza war

April 16, 2025

The United States has reportedly approved a new shipment of thousands of powerful munitions to the Israeli regime, further reinforcing its military arsenal as Tel Aviv is said to be readying for “vigorous expansion” of its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Citing unnamed Israeli officials, Hebrew-language outlet Ynetnews reported that the Israeli air force was set to receive more than 3,000 bombs from the US in the coming weeks.

According to the report, the munitions are to be delivered to “boost readiness” for a major offensive being planned by the Israeli army’s Southern Command.

Over 10,000 additional bombs are also expected to arrive in the near future, replenishing Tel Aviv’s stockpiles as it pushes forward with its regional military adventurism that has seen it escalate its deadly attacks on Lebanon and Syria, besides the war on Gaza.

The shipment is part of a broader arms package that includes MK-84 bombs, powerful 2,000-pound munitions that have already been linked to mass civilian casualties in Gaza.

A similar transfer, which was initially halted by the previous US administration, was unfrozen earlier this year under Donald Trump’s second tenure as president, enabling the Israeli regime to resume large-scale deployment of the destructive weapons.

Rafah encircled 

The regime’s minister for military affairs Israel Katz has announced that Tel Aviv was now preparing to “vigorously” broaden its assault on besieged Gaza.

As part of the escalation, Israeli forces have recently captured the so-called “Morag Corridor,” a strategic route connecting the southern Gaza cities of Rafah and Khan Younis.

Israeli military officials had declared on 12 April that Rafah, the last refuge for over a million displaced Palestinians, was now completely surrounded.

The Israeli army’s 36th Division, including the 188th Armored Brigade and Golani Infantry Brigade, reportedly advanced from both northwest and southeast axes towards the area.

Additionally, the army’s “Gaza Division” is operating along the Philadelphi Corridor, adjacent to the Gaza-Egypt border, amid the regime’s continued allegations that the stretch of land is used to transfer arms to Gaza’s Hamas resistance movement.

Death toll rises 

The intensified genocidal campaign has come at a staggering human cost. Since March 18, at least 1,630 Palestinians have been killed and more than 4,300 wounded across the Palestinian territory due to relentless Israeli bombardments and ground incursions.

Entire neighborhoods in Rafah and other southern areas have been flattened, with displaced civilians again forced to flee, this time with nowhere left to go.

Across the entire territory, essential infrastructure has been decimated, exacerbating the already dire conditions for over two million Palestinians trapped under blockade.

April 4,2025

Israel has announced the launch of a new ground onslaught in Gaza City, with rescuers saying military aggression has killed at least 30 people across the Palestinian territory since dawn.

In Gaza City, the Israeli military said ground troops had begun pushing into the Shejaiya neighborhood to expand the so-called "security zone" there, claiming that civilians had been allowed to evacuate the area. 

Initial reports, however, said a Palestinian woman and her daughter were just killed in an Israeli artillery shelling on displaced people in Shejaiya.

Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli military aggression had killed at least 30 people in the Palestinian territory since dawn, adding that the toll was "not final".

A single Israeli strike on Khan Yunis killed at least 25 people, a medical source at the southern city's Nasser Hospital said. 

"The situation is very dangerous, and there is death coming at us from every direction," Elena Halas told AFP reportedly via text message, adding that she and her family were trapped in her sister's house in Shejaiya.

Israel has pushed since the collapse of a short-lived truce in the war to seize territory in Gaza. Simultaneously, it has escalated attacks on Lebanon and Syria, with a strike in the south Lebanese city of Sidon killing a Hamas commander along with his son on Friday. 

Minister of military affairs Israel Katz had said on Wednesday that Israel would bolster its military presence inside the Gaza Strip to "seize large areas that will be incorporated into Israeli security zones", without specifying how much territory.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military was dividing Gaza and "seizing territory" to force Hamas to free the remaining captives seized in the October 2023 operation inside southern settlements. 

Netanyahu has said his regime is working closely with the US to implement President Donald Trump's plan to displace Gazans.

Latest air raids have targeted Gaza City, as well as Beit Lahia, Rafah, and Khan Yunis, killing dozens of people and injuring several others.

On Thursday, hundreds of thousands of fleeing Gazans sought shelter in one of the biggest mass displacements of the war, as Israeli forces advanced into the ruins of the city of Rafah. 

A day after declaring their intention to capture large swathes of the crowded territory, Israeli forces pushed into the city on Gaza's southern edge which had served as a last refuge for people fleeing other areas for much of the war.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Thursday that 112 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes, with at least 70 of those deaths taking place in Gaza City, in the north of the strip. 

Gaza's civil defense agency said women and children were among the dead, while six people were still unaccounted for in the strike on Dar al-Arqam School in the al-Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City, including a pregnant woman who was expecting twins. 

Beit Hanoun Mayor Mohammad Nazek Al-Kafarna was one of the victims of the Israeli strike that hit the school on Thursday.

The Health Ministry said on Thursday that 1,163 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since Israel resumed intense bombing on March 18, bringing the overall death toll since the war began to 50,523.

The usurping entity accepted longstanding negotiation terms by the Hamas resistance group under a Gaza ceasefire, which began on January 19.

On March 18, however, Israel unilaterally broke the truce and resumed its relentless bombing of Gaza.

April 10,2025

Mangaluru, Apr 10: In a profound act of generosity and faith, senior businessman and Congress leader Inayath Ali has donated 1.5 acres of prime land in the heart of Mangaluru for the construction of a Haj Bhavan. The land—strategically located just 1.5 kilometres from the Mangaluru International Airport and adjacent to a major road—is estimated to be worth over ₹8 crore.

The donation, made earlier this week, has captured public attention not just for its magnitude, but for the spirit behind it. At a time when the nation is engaged in an intense debate over the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, this selfless contribution opens a new chapter in understanding the true essence of waqf.

According to sources, the upcoming Haj Bhavan will house a mosque, and offer training and orientation services for pilgrims travelling to Mecca—providing both spiritual and logistical support to hundreds of Hajj aspirants from the region.

What sets this gesture apart is the absolute surrender of rights by Inayath Ali. Despite not being a high-profile industrialist or real estate mogul, he has forfeited all claims over the land. Under Islamic waqf principles, once a property is donated, neither the donor nor their descendants can reclaim or profit from it—making it a permanent endowment for the community.

This timely development is sparking fresh conversations about the spiritual and charitable foundations of waqf, especially amid allegations and controversies surrounding waqf properties in various parts of the country. Critics often claim that waqf lands have expanded disproportionately or were historically acquired from other communities. Inayath Ali’s donation stands as a counter-narrative—one that reflects the voluntary, sacred, and socially uplifting nature of such endowments.

For generations, Muslims—from wealthy businesspersons to humble individuals—have donated land and property to build mosques, madrasas, orphanages, and cemeteries. Elders from the coastal Muslim community affirm that such acts are not merely cultural traditions but are deeply rooted in the belief that sadaqah jariyah (a continuing charity) benefits the soul in both this world and the hereafter.

Inayath Ali’s contribution, thus, is not just a donation of land—it is a message of unity, service, and spiritual vision for generations to come.

April 16,2025

