  US, British forces conduct new joint airstrikes on targets in Yemen

January 28, 2024

United States and British forces have conducted new joint airstrikes on targets in Yemen, hours after the United States military said it had destroyed an anti-ship missile in the country following a missile attack on a British oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden.

Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported on Saturday that two airstrikes targeted the port of Ras Issa, Yemen's main oil export terminal, in the strategic western province of Hudaydah.

No further details were immediately available.

Earlier in the day, the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement published on social media platform X that it had carried out a strike on a Yemeni “anti-ship missile aimed into the Red Sea and which was prepared to launch.”

On Friday evening, an oil tanker operated on behalf of the commodities group Trafigura was struck by a missile after transiting the Red Sea, a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The Marlin Luanda, a petroleum products tanker vessel, was struck by the missile in the Gulf of Aden. Firefighting equipment on board is being used to suppress a fire in one of the cargo tanks, the spokesman said.

“We are pleased to confirm that all crew on board the Marlin Luanda are safe and the fire in the cargo tank has been fully extinguished. The vessel is now sailing towards a safe harbor,” Trafigura, which has offices in Britain, said in an update.

The Singapore-based trading firm also said the vessel is flagged under the Marshall Islands.

Yemeni Armed Forces later claimed responsibility for the attack, describing the vessel as a “British oil ship.”

Yemeni forces used a “number of appropriate naval missiles. The strike was direct and resulted in the burning of the vessel,” the Yemeni military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The United States and Britain have been carrying out strikes on Yemen after Washington and its allies offered the Tel Aviv regime unqualified support and said Yemeni forces bear the consequences of attacks against Israeli-owned ships or merchant vessels heading to the occupied territories.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said they won’t stop their attacks until ground and aerial offensives by Israel in Gaza end. The regime has killed over 26,000 people in Gaza since October 7. 

Leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has said it is “a great honor and blessing to be confronting America directly.”

The attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes. Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.

January 26,2024

New Delhi: India ushered in its 75th Republic Day on Friday with a grand display of its women power and military might that included elite marching contingents, missiles, warplanes, surveillance gadgets and lethal weapon systems, with French President Emmanuel Macron gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent marched down the Kartavya Path, reflecting the country's growing 'Nari Shakti' (women power).

In another first, the parade was heralded by over 100 women artistes playing Indian musical instruments such as sankh, naadswaram and nagada instead of traditional military bands kickstarting the celebrations.

The parade commenced with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute shortly after she and Macron, flanked by the Indian president's bodyguards, arrived at the Kartavya Path in a 'traditional buggy'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Union ministers, the country's top military brass, foreign diplomats and senior officials were among the spectators at the biggest event on Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital.

The first Army contingent leading the mechanised column was the 61 Cavalry which was raised in 1953. It was followed by 11 mechanised columns, 12 marching contingents and a fly-past by advanced light helicopters of the Army Aviation Corps.

Tank T-90 Bhishma, NAG missile systems, infantry combat vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, weapon locating radar system 'Swathi', drone jammer system, and medium-range surface-to-air missile were among the key displays by the mechanised columns.

The all-women tri-service contingent, led by Captain Sandhya of Army Military Police, with three supernumerary officers Captain Sharanya Rao, Sub Lieutenant Anshu Yadav and Flight Lieutenant Shrishti Rao drew huge applause.

Another all-women Armed Forces Medical Services contingent, headed by Major Srishti Khullar with Captain Amba Samant of the Army Dental Corps, Surgeon Lieutenant Kanchana of the Indian Navy and Flight Lieutenant Dhivya Priya of the Indian Air Force also marched down the ceremonial boulevard.

The Army's marching contingents included the Madras Regiment, the Grenadiers, the Rajputana Rifles, the Sikh Regiment and the Kumaon Regiment.

The Indian Navy's contingent consisted of 144 men and women Agniveers, led by Lt Prajwal M as contingent commander and Lt Mudita Goyal, Lt Sharvani Supreiya and Lt Devika H as platoon commanders.

It was followed by a naval tableau, depicting the themes 'Nari Shakti' and 'Sea Power Across the Oceans Through Indigenisation'.

The first part of the tableau showcased the women in the Indian Navy in all roles and ranks, while the second part depicted the very first indigenous Carrier Battle Group, comprising aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, her highly capable escort ships Delhi, Kolkata and Shivalik and the Kalvari class submarine and Rukmani satellite among others.

The Indian Air Force contingent comprised 144 airmen and four officers, and it was led by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur. Squadron Leaders Sumita Yadav and Pratiti Ahluwalia and Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil were the supernumerary officers.

The IAF tableau was themed 'Bharatiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Aatmanirbhar'.

The tableau depicted LCA Tejas and Su-30 flying over the Indian Ocean Region and a C-295 transport aircraft being flown by women aircrew in the cockpit.

The GSAT-7A positioned on the tableau represented the IAF's incorporation of space technology in its operations.

The tableau showed that IAF has been at the forefront of rendering humanitarian aid, both within and across borders.

Another highlight of the parade was the veterans' tableau on the theme 'Rashtra Nirmaan: Pehle Bhi, Ab Bhi, Aage Bhi aur Hamesha'. It showcased the bravery and sacrifices of the ex-servicemen towards the nation.

In its tableau, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) displayed many home-grown critical systems and technologies developed by it.

The tableau was based on the theme of women power in protecting the nation by providing the defence shield in all the five domains of land, air, sea, cyber and space.

Outstanding scientist Sunita Devi Jena was the contingent commander, with P Laxmi Madhavi, J Sujana Choudhary and A Bhuvaneswari also present on the tableau.

The tableau displayed a man-portable anti-tank guided missile, anti-satellite missile, Agni-5, surface-to-surface ballistic missile, very short range air defence system, naval anti-ship missile'short range (NASM-SR) and anti-tank guided missile 'HELINA'.

Quick reaction surface-to-air missile (QRSAM), Astra, Light Combat Aircraft 'Tejas', Uttam active electronically scanned array radar (AESAR), advanced electronic warfare system and Shakti Cyber Security systems were also on display.

The themes of the celebrations were -- 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat -- Loktantra Ki Matruka' (India--Mother of Democracy). A 95-member marching contingent and a 30-member band contingent from France also took part in the parade.

Two Rafale fighters and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French air force also featured in the celebrations.

The celebrations ended with a jaw-dropping flypast by 46 aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

The IAF fleet included 29 fighter jets, seven transport aircraft, nine helicopters and one heritage plane. All these aircraft operated from six different bases.

Fifteen women pilots, including six from the fighter streams, operated the IAF platforms during the fly-past.

For the first time, indigenously-built Tejas aircraft flew in a formation of four aircraft.

There was a previous occasion of one Tejas jet being part of the Republic Day parade but this was the first time that the aircraft flew in a formation.

January 15,2024

Karwar, Jan 15: The Kumta police in Uttara Kannada district have registered a case on its own against BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde for his provocative speech.

The police booked him based on a viral video where he is seen calling for the demolition of mosques ahead of the Ram temple consecration on January 22 in Ayodhya.

“Like Babri Masjid was demolished, Chinnada Palli mosque will be demolished in Bhatkal. The media can write it as a threat, but we don’t care. But, we will do it. This is not the decision of Anantkumar Hegde, but it is the decision of the Hindu community,” the MP had said. 

Hegde had also said that “the Hindu community won’t rest until more mosques are reclaimed”.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi slammed the MP for his remarks.

The Uttara Kannada MP, who is known for his virulent speeches, had been silent for the past four years but has suddenly become active ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Kumata Police have filed a case invoking sections related to hate speech and an attempt to create unrest in the district against Hegde. Karwar SP Vishnuvarshan said that investigations are on.

January 14,2024

Male, Jan 14: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has asked India to withdraw its military personnel from his country by March 15, a senior official here said on Sunday, nearly two months after Male sought their removal.

According to the latest government figures, there are 88 Indian military personnel in the Maldives.

In a press briefing, Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the public policy secretary at the President’s Office, said President Muizzu has formally asked India to withdraw its military personnel by March 15, the SunOnline newspaper reported.

“Indian military personnel cannot stay in the Maldives. This is the policy of President Dr Mohamed Muizzu and that of this administration,” he said.

Maldives and India have set up a high-level core group to negotiate the withdrawal of troops. The group held its first meeting at the Foreign Ministry Headquarters in Male’ on Sunday morning.

The meeting was also attended by Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar, the report said.

Nazim confirmed the meeting and said the agenda for the meeting was the request to withdraw troops by March 15.

The Indian government did not immediately confirm the media report or comment on it.

Soon after taking oath as the President of Maldives on November 17 last year, Muizzu, who is regarded as a pro-China leader, formally requested India to withdraw its military personnel from his country, saying the Maldivian people have given him a “strong mandate” to make this request to New Delhi.

The request for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel comes amid a row between the two nations in the backdrop of derogatory comments posted by three deputy ministers of the Muizzu government against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Muizzu suspended the three ministers after their social media postings, which stirred concern in India and calls for a boycott by Indian tourists who ranked highest in numbers followed by Russia. Chinese tourists figured third.

During his just-concluded state visit to China, Muizzu sought to align Maldives closer to Beijing.

Speaking to the press on Saturday after returning from China, President Muizzu indirectly attacked India.

Without naming any country, he said, “We may be small, but that doesn’t give you the licence to bully us.”

He also announced plans to reduce the country’s dependency on India, including securing imports of essential food commodities and medicine and consumables from other countries.

“We aren’t in anyone’s backyard. We are an independent and sovereign state,” he said, addressing the reporters gathered at the Velana International Airport.

He said no country has the right to exert influence over the domestic affairs of a country, regardless of its size.

He vowed that he would not allow any external influence on the domestic affairs of the Maldives.

Male is also reviewing more than 100 bilateral agreements with New Delhi signed by the previous government here. 

