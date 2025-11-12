  1. Home
US considering plan to deploy thousands of forces on Gaza border

News Network
November 12, 2025

The US is reportedly exploring a plan for a vast military base housing thousands of forces along Gaza’s border with the occupied Palestinian territories amid fears of further American regional adventurism and desire to help the Israeli regime control the territory’s future.

Reporting on Tuesday, Israeli investigative outlet Shomrim said the facility bears a $500-million price tag.

The outpost would also give Washington the ability to act independently on the ground needless of Israeli coordination and shape dynamics directly.

Observers noted that the plan comes while global outrage at the regime over its war of genocide on Gaza that began in October 2023, has come to a head. This, they added, has potentially triggered Tel Aviv to ask its allies to advance its goals as it temporarily steps out of the spotlight.

Palestinian officials have, however, warned that such steps represented an effort to replace one occupation with another, merely swapping Israeli boots for foreign ones.

In early November, Mousa Abu Marzouk, a senior leader of Gaza’s Hamas resistance movement, made it clear that the group would never tolerate such an arrangement.

“We cannot accept a military force that would be a substitute for the occupation army in Gaza,” he told Al Jazeera.

Earlier, Washington had circulated a draft UN Security Council resolution proposing creation of a so-called “International Stabilization Force (ISF)” in Gaza for at least two years.

The force, reportedly to be formed by the US, Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt, would operate under the pretext of reconstruction and security, while effectively ensuring the “demilitarization” of Gaza and the dismantling of the resistance infrastructure.

According to American outlet Axios, the ISF plan represents part of the first phase of a 20-point proposal designed by Donald Trump, who claims it will “end the war” in Gaza.

Critics have, however, argued that the proposal ignores the core issues of Israeli occupation, accountability for war crimes, and Palestinians’ right to self-determination and compensation.

Abu Marzouk also revealed that Washington and Tel Aviv had opposed allowing the Security Council to officially mandate such a mission.

Meanwhile, the US has already opened a smaller Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in the city of Kiryat Gat, north of Gaza, described by US Central Command officials as a hub for “humanitarian and military coordination.”

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a visit there, vowed that “disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza will be achieved.”

Hamas has said its weapons are intrinsically linked to the occupation’s existence, which necessitates that resistance fighters remain constantly on alert for any potential large-scale aggression against Gaza.

November 12,2025

Mangaluru: A 43-year-old city resident has lost more than ₹2 crore in a long-running online investment racket, after falling prey to conmen who promised to double his money through a “safe” trading platform.

According to the complaint filed at the City Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station, the victim’s ordeal began on May 1, 2022, when he received a WhatsApp message from a man named Ankit, posing as an employee of a reputed investment firm.

Ankit lured the victim with claims of guaranteed double returns and later introduced three alleged associates — Sumit Jaiswal, Kushagar Jain, and Akhil — who, he said, handled overseas investments for higher profits.

To win the victim’s trust, the scammers first asked him to invest ₹3,500 and quickly returned ₹1,000 as “profit.” Tempted by the apparent success, the complainant went on to invest increasingly larger sums over several months — transferring funds from his own accounts as well as those of his wife, uncle, and niece.

Between May 2022 and August 2025, he allegedly transferred over ₹2 crore through UPI and IMPS transactions to multiple accounts linked to the accused.

The scam unravelled when all communication from the group abruptly stopped. When the victim finally reached Ankit, he was told that the other three had “cheated” him and vanished. Later, the trio reportedly contacted the complainant, issuing death threats and warning him not to approach the police.

Alarmed, he shared the ordeal with his family and lodged a complaint with the CEN police, who are investigating the matter.

November 1,2025

Karwar, Nov 1: A powerful video capturing an act of extraordinary kindness has gone viral, showcasing two young men from Gokarna who rescued a distressed dolphin that had washed ashore. Their brave efforts, defying rough waves and adverse weather, ensured the marine animal was safely returned to the Arabian Sea.

The heartwarming incident unfolded near the Surya Resort area of the beach in Uttara Kannada district. A dolphin, estimated to be about five to six feet long, was found struggling in a weak and distressed condition, unable to breathe or move due to the strong surf.

Rushing to the Rescue

Witnessing the marine creature's plight, Yashwant Mahabaleshwar Gowda, the owner of the nearby resort, and local resident Madhu Gowda immediately rushed into the water. With the help of onlookers, the duo carefully maneuvered the large dolphin, pushing it through the difficult waves and into deeper waters. The dolphin, once freed, swam away, much to the relief of the crowd.

Tourists captured the entire rescue operation on their mobile phones. The viral footage shows the two men, undeterred by the surging tide, carefully pulling the dolphin by its tail and guiding it toward safety. Their compassion has since earned them widespread praise from both locals and visitors, underscoring the deep connection between the coastal community and its marine life.

Dolphins, often regarded as symbols of harmony, are frequently sighted along the coasts of Murudeshwar, Gokarna, and Karwar, where they are known for their friendly and playful nature.

October 29,2025

A 24-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district allegedly died by suicide in Saudi Arabia during a video call with his newly married wife in India, police said on Wednesday, October 29.

A police official said Aas Mohammad Ansari allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his residence in Riyadh on October 26 following a heated argument with his wife Sania (21) during a video call.

After the incident, his wife informed relatives living in Saudi Arabia, who rushed to his residence and found him dead, according to his family.

A relative, Amjad Ali, said efforts are under way to bring the body back to Muzaffarnagar for burial.

The family on Wednesday said the couple had married on April 7 this year at Bhopa village.

Ansari had travelled to Saudi Arabia around two-and-a-half months ago for work.

The family said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has been informed and necessary documentation is being arranged to repatriate the mortal remains.

Police said they are probing the details of the matter, including the issue over which the couple had the argument.

