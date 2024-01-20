  1. Home
  2. US launches another barrage of missiles against war-torn Yemen – 4th round in a week

US launches another barrage of missiles against war-torn Yemen – 4th round in a week

News Network
January 18, 2024

uSattack.jpg

The US military has launched new strikes on Yemen, marking the fourth time in a week that it has illegally bombed the war-torn country.

The Yemeni Saba news agency reported early Thursday that the aerial assault hit the provinces of Hudaydah, Taʿizz, Dhamar, al-Bayda, and Saada.

It added that British aircraft were also involved in the act of aggression.

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that its strikes took place at approximately 11:59 p.m. Sana’a time on Wednesday, alleging that they targeted 14 missiles that were loaded to be fired from Yemen.

It also claimed that the strikes, along with other actions, will “degrade” the “capabilities” of the Yemeni armed forces to continue their attacks in the Red Sea, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden.

Two US officials said that during the raid, Tomahawk missiles were launched from US Navy surface vessels and the USS Florida, a guided-missile submarine.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen news channel reported that the aggression was accompanied by the presence of surveillance aircraft over the western part of Yemen.

The US strikes came on the same day that it re-designated Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement as a “terrorist” group amid frustration with anti-Israel naval operations by the Yemeni armed forces in the Red Sea.

The United States and its allies have also launched illegal attacks on Yemen in violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as international law.

Israel waged its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 following a historic operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group against the occupying entity.

The US has offered untrammeled support for Israel during the onslaught that has so far killed over 24,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured at least 61,000 others.

In solidarity with the Palestinians in besieged Gaza, the Yemeni armed forces have targeted ships in the Red Sea with owners linked to Israel or those going to and from ports in the occupied territories.

The most recent incident was against the US-owned Genco Picardy bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday.

In response to Yemen’s maritime campaign in support of Palestine, the US has formed a military coalition in the Red Sea and endangered maritime navigation in the strategic waterway.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 11,2024

flag.jpg

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain start 2024 with the world's most powerful passport, allowing visa-free entry to 194 global destinations, according to the latest Henley Passport Index. The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

India, meanwhile, held on to its previous year’s ranking of 80. Those holding an Indian passport have visa-free access to 62 destinations.

Ranking low on the index are Pakistan (101), Iraq (102), Syria (103) and Afghanistan (104).

Other neighbours of India were ranked as follows: Maldives (#58), China (#62), Bhutan (#87), Myanmar (#92), Sri Lanka (#96), Bangladesh (#97), and Nepal (#98).

The Henley Passport Index for 2024, curated by Henley & Partners, was released this week and ranks different passports according to the number of destinations their holders can visit without a prior visa or can avail of a visa on arrival, a visitor’s permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) on entering the destination. 

The rankings are based on the analysis of data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). It then provides a ‘Visa-free score’ which, essentially, is the number of destinations that the holders of that particular passport can travel to without a prior visa or can avail of a visa on arrival or other similar permits.

For instance, those holding the passports of the countries in the #1 spot had access to 194 visa-free destinations while those holding the Afghanistan passport ranked last at #104, had visa-free access to only 28 of them.

As per the latest rankings, Finland, Sweden and South Korea shared the second rank, while Austria, Denmark, Ireland and Netherlands occupied the third spot.

The United States was ranked at number 7 along with Canada and Hungary. The United Kingdom passport fared better at spot number 4, which it shared with Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway and Portugal. In the Middle East, the UAE ranked the highest at #11.

Israel ranked at #21 while Russia took the 51st spot.

World’s 10 most powerful passports:

  1. France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain (Score: 194)
  2. Finland, South Korea, Sweden (Score: 193)
  3. Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands (Score: 192)
  4. Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom (Score: 191)
  5. Greece, Malta, Switzerland (Score: 190)
  6. Australia, Czechia, New Zealand, Poland (Score: 189)
  7. Canada, Hungary, United States (Score: 188)
  8. Estonia, Lithuania (Score: 187)
  9. Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia (Score: 186)
  10. Iceland (Score: 1)185

World’s 10 least powerful passports:

  1. Iran, Lebanon, Nigeria, Sudan (Score: 45)
  2. Eritrea, Sri Lanka (Score: 43)
  3. Bangladesh, North Korea (Score: 42)
  4. Libya, Nepal, Palestinian Territory (Score: 40)
  5. Somalia (Score: 36)
  6. Yemen (Score: 35)
  7. Pakistan ( (Score: 34)
  8. Iraq (Score: 31)
  9. Syria (Score: 29)
  10. Afghanistan (Score: 28)

The Henley Passport Index is an annual list put together by Henley & Partners, a London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm. It claims to be the “original ranking of all the world’s passports”. The index covers 227 destinations and 199 passports.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 6,2024

shabarimala.jpg

Kodagu, Jan 6: A group of six Hindu pilgrims from north Karnataka who reached Sabarimala temple in Kerala during night, and faced the threat of wildlife attacks, were relieved after they were allowed to stay in the premises of a mosque in the Kodagu district.

The management and religious preachers of the Livaul Huda Jumma Masjid and Madrassa in Edathara village, Virajpet taluk, Kodagu district, are praised for accommodating Hindu pilgrims.

The Hindu pilgrims who were from a village near Gokak in Belagavi district undertook the yatra to Sabarimala on bikes. Upon reaching Edathara village, located amid dense forest, they learned about the potential danger of wildlife attacks, especially by elephants.

Having spotted the masjid, they requested the management to allow them to stay. The President of the masjid, Usman, and office-bearer Khateeb Quamaruddin Anvari responded positively and made all necessary arrangements in the masjid. 

The pilgrims -- Kamalesh Gowri, Bheemappa Sanadi, Shivananda Navedi, Gangadhara Badide, and Siddarod Sanadi -- were also permitted to carry out worship in the premises of the masjid.

The pilgrims performed their morning prayers at the mosque and left for Sabarimala after expressing gratitude to the mosque management.

Usman said, “We are ready to provide facilities to devotees, irrespective of their religion, at our mosque in Edathara. This region is prone to attacks by elephants during the night. Whoever passes through this stretch can stay over in the masjid, and we will provide all facilities. All gods are one.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 13,2024

PoK.jpg

New Delhi, Jan 13: Lodging a strong protest against a visit by the British High Commissioner in Islamabad to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that the infringement on India's territorial integrity is unacceptable, and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir has been and shall always remain an integral part of the country. 

Reacting to the visit by British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, the ministry said on Saturday, "India has taken a serious note of the highly objectionable visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, along with a UK Foreign Office official, to Pakistan occupied Kashmir on 10 January 2024. Such infringement of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is unacceptable."

"Foreign Secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India on this infringement. The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India," the ministry said.

Sharing some photos from her visit to Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Ms Marriott had posted on X, "Salaam from Mirpur, the heart of the UK and Pakistan's people-to-people ties! 70% of British Pakistani roots are from Mirpur, making our work together crucial for diaspora interests. Thank you for your hospitality!"

The handle of the British High Commission in Pakistan also shared a video of Ms Marriott's visit to the area, which showed her going to a bakery and interacting with district officials.

In October last year, India had raised its concerns with the US over the visit of American Ambassador to Islamabad, Donald Blome, to Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Ministry of External Affairs had called on the world community to respect the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The US ambassador had visited Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in 2022 as well.

Speaking in Parliament in December, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said 24 seats have been reserved in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, emphasising that "PoK is ours".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.