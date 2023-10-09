  1. Home
  2. US sends naval armada in support of Israel amidst non-stop airstrikes on Gaza

US sends naval armada in support of Israel amidst non-stop airstrikes on Gaza

News Network
October 9, 2023

US.jpg

The Pentagon is dispatching an aircraft carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean as a sign of support for Israel amid its ongoing battle with Palestinian freedom fighters.

The armada is led by the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, and includes five guided missile destroyers. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Sunday that Washington would also deliver ammunition and other military equipment to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“Strengthening our joint force posture, in addition to the material support that we will rapidly provide to Israel, underscores the United States’ ironclad support for the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli people,” Austin said in a statement.

President Joe Biden had earlier promised to offer “all appropriate means of support” to Israel, which was the subject of a surprise attack by Hamas and other Palestinian groups on Saturday morning.

Although the IDF thanked the US for its support, Marwan Bishar, a  top political analyst, argued that dispatching a carrier group would lead to a “major escalation.”

“The idea of this arms build-up in the Middle East at this point in time, it’s dangerous,” Bishar said on Sunday.

The Hamas began their attack on the Zionist state by entering Israeli occupied land from Gaza by land, sea and air. Some 2,500 rockets were fired and multiple Israeli soldiers and settlers were killed or captured.

Israel responded with airstrikes on Gaza and has redeployed troops toward its southern border. The Israeli government officially declared a state of war on Sunday, invoking Article 40 of its Basic Law.

More than 700 Israelis and at least 413 Palestinians have been killed since Saturday morning, according to officials from both sides.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 30,2023

HDK.jpg

Bengaluru, Sep 30: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for questioning the secular credentials of his party after its alliance with the BJP.

The JD(S) second-in-command also took a swipe at Siddaramaiah and sought to know how his party Congress had formed an alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra who had at one point of time been allies of the BJP.

In a message on ‘X’, Kumaraswamy said: “How secular it is to hold meetings of caste and distribute cookers and iron boxes with the tag line ‘secular? Is it secular to hold a conference of religions and a meeting for a caste claiming to be the leader of minorities and backward communities? Tell me Mr Siddaramaiah?” Siddaramaiah is a pseudo-socialist who uses the term socialism for political advantage to brand BJP as communalist, the former chief minister said.

“Your adjustment politics is world famous. Is the @INCIndia party secular which has formed alliance with BJP B team members in INDIA block? “Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, Farooq Abdullah, Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren, Vaiko, Mehbooba Mufti, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray. Aren’t you ashamed to sit next to them?” Kumaraswamy wondered while referring to the leaders of INDIA alliance.

“You branded @JanataDal S as BJP B team for the sole reason that it formed government with @BJP4Karnataka in 2006 but the Congress was the one, which had come to former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s house to form the government with the same B team in 2018!” he added.

The former chief minister sought to remind Congress that secularism is not a word, but a loyalty deep in the heart. However, he said secularism is just a matter of speech for Siddaramaiah saying he is is obsessed with selfish politics and a thirst for power.

Kumaraswamy’s outburst against Siddaramaiah follows the latter’s message on ‘X’.

“Will the JDS, which claims to be secular, remained secular even after its alliance with a communal party? We have no problem with JDS’s alliance with BJP or any other party. Will alliance make JDS communal? Or does BJP follow a secular ideology? Let Kumaraswamy make it clear to the people of the state,” Siddaramaiah had said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 8,2023

mountain.jpg

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement says it has fired shells and guided missiles toward Israeli-occupied territories, in the aftermath of a surprise operation by Gaza-based Palestinian fighters against the regime.

In a statement released on Sunday, Hezbollah said it had targeted the Radar, Zabdin, and Ruwaysat Al-Alam sites in the Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms.

“The martyr commander Hajj Imad Mughniyeh groups in the Islamic Resistance attacked … three Zionist occupation sites,” the statement read.

“[The attacks were carried out] on the path to liberate what remains occupied of our Lebanese land and in solidarity with the victorious Palestinian resistance, the struggling and patient Palestinian people.”

The Israeli military confirmed that mortar shells were fired from Lebanon towards the north of the occupied lands.

It added that its artillery “is currently striking the area in Lebanon from where a shooting was carried out.”

The Israeli army further said that one of its drones struck a Hezbollah post in Shebaa Farms.

The attacks came one day after Hamas launched a large-scale operation, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, with a heavy barrage of rockets in response to Israel’s desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence. 

At least 300 Israelis have been killed while the death toll stands at 232 among the Palestinians.

Hezbollah praised the Hamas offensive, noting that it is a message to the Arab countries that are normalizing relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

It also called on Arab and Muslim people around the world to declare their support for Hamas and the Palestinian nation.

Armed resistance is the only way to confront the Israeli “aggression,” Hezbollah said, urging Israel to learn the “important lessons” taught by the “Palestinian resistance.” 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
October 2,2023

hindu.jpg

Washington, Oct 2: Hindus must participate in the political process to have a space in the global power-sharing structure, an influential Hindu religious leader has said ahead of a global meet of the community in Bangkok.

Swami Vigyananand, the founder and global chairman of the World Hindu Foundation which organises the once-in-four-year World Hindu Congress, said Hindus cannot make a mark for themselves in the modern world just through Bhangra, Dandiya and Pranayam (the ancient practice of controlling your breath).

An IIT graduate, Swami Vigyananand said: “I have respect for all these things.' But for power sharing, Hindus need to focus and strategies on its core strength for which not much effort has been made so far, he said.

“It is one-sixth of the global population, We are the richest people in many countries, and we are very successful. also in education and academia. But we are nowhere in a real power-sharing game,” said the Indian religious leader.

“Hindus need to participate in the political process. I am not against anybody, but for instance, in Canada Hindus are much more in number than Khalistanis. But we have just four members of parliament. They are 27. In the real power game, 27 matter not four. This is what we are trying to educate the global Hindu community,” he said.

“This is our focus and efforts of the World Hindu Congress,” he said, referring to the next session in Bangkok from November 24 to 26.

On the global stage, there is a need to position Hindus as a “peace-loving, co-existing and contributing community, who don’t depend on government welfare,” he said.

Swami Vigyananand for more than a decade has been trying to bring Hindus from across the world on a platform through the World Hindu Congress.

The third edition of the World Hindu Congress in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, will be attended by thousands of Hindus from more than 60 countries. The theme of this year’s World Hindu Congress is Jayasya Aayatnam Dharmah, meaning “Dharma, the Abode of Victory”, he said. The last Congress was held in Chicago in 2018. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.