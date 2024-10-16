  1. Home
  2. US, UK attack Yemeni capital with deadly B-2 ‘stealth bombers’

October 17, 2024

US and British warplanes have bombed Yemen's capital city of Sana'a and several other areas, amid the country’s solidarity with the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and the Lebanese nation in the face of Israel's brutal aggression.

Yemen's al-Masirah television network said the US-British aggression targeted the al-Hafa and Jirban areas in the north and south of the capital with six airstrikes on Thursday morning.

The television network also said the warplanes struck the northwestern Yemeni city of Sa'ada as well as the Kahlan and al-Abla areas east of the city.

The US military has used "B-2 stealth bombers for the 1st time in airstrikes on Yemen,” the television network said.

This is a developing story...

October 16,2024

A Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight and Delhi-bound IndiGo flight received bomb threats on Wednesday, taking the number of such threats to 12 in three days.

An Akasa Air spokesperson said the flight QP 1335 had 177 persons, including 3 infants, and seven crew members on board. The flight returned to Delhi.

Meanwhile, IndiGo's 6E 651 Mumbai-Delhi flight was redirected to Ahmedabad. The aircraft was isolated, and all passengers were safely disembarked, an IndiGo Spokesperson said.

Apart from an Air India Delhi-Chicago flight, the Dammam-Lucknow IndiGo flight, Ayodhya-Bengaluru Air India Express, a SpiceJet flight from Darbhanga to Mumbai (SG116), an Akasa Air flight from Bagdogra to Bengaluru (QP 1373) an Alliance Air Amritsar-Dehradun-Delhi flight (9I 650) and an Air India Express flight (IX 684) from Madurai to Singapore received bomb threats on Tuesday.

On Monday, two IndiGo and one Air India flight received hoax threats. These included an Air India flight AI119 from Mumbai to New York's JFK Airport, and IndiGo flight 6E1275 bound for Muscat, and flight 6E56 heading to Jeddah.

A Parliamentary Standing Committee met at 11 am over the issue. This was preceded by a meeting called by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu with Civil Aviation Ministry and DGCA officials.

According to sources some culprits have been identified and the dark web is also being monitored.

October 15,2024

The international charity Save the Children has described the conditions in Gaza as akin to the “depths of hell,” saying the aggression on the besieged territory is in fact a “war on children” as nowhere is safe.

The Middle East regional director for Save the Children, Jeremy Stoner, in a statement on Monday said, “What we’re seeing now in Gaza looks like the depths of hell with reports day after day of attacks on children and families. Nowhere is safe.”

The British NGO issued a grave warning about the escalating crisis in Gaza, stating that “evacuation orders” could soon turn into “execution orders” as children face severe deprivation of essential resources for survival.

Stoner made the remarks while explaining about the dire humanitarian situation across Gaza. He noted that in the north of Gaza Strip, a desperate population has been deprived of food for two weeks, trapped in a perilous kill zone while trying to escape relentless bombings and gunfire.

Meanwhile, in the south, where families from the north sought refuge, Israeli airstrikes have ignited a devastating fire that is engulfing Al-Aqsa Hospital and surrounding tents, with reports of rescuers discovering the remains of burned victims.

“Never has it been clearer that this is a war on children, their protection only upheld if they’re deemed a risk to those beyond their borders,” the statement said.

It added that Save the Children begun a second round of polio vaccines for children in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza , as "children face bombs and fire just 500 meter away."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Stoner underlined the need for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza and said that the absence of a ceasefire means that vaccinations for children merely delay their suffering instead of eliminating it.

“Without immediate international action, children and families across the Gaza Strip face a death sentence – today, tomorrow, in a week, in a month, by bombs, bullets, fire, disease or starvation. Anywhere, any time,” he said.

Stoner further raised concerns about humanity's moral compass, arguing those with the power and legal responsibility to intervene in this violence opt to remain passive, regretting that some member states have only responded by supplying weapons used to kill children and burn patients and families in hospitals and tents.

“Gaza is what can happen without the rules of war. Except there are rules – for parties to the conflict, and for the international community – which are not being respected,” the NGO said.

The Israeli aggression against Gaza which began in October last year has so far 42,289 people. Over 98,689 Gazans have also been injured since then.

October 16,2024

Mysuru: K. Marigowda, Chairman of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), resigned on Wednesday, citing health issues and directions from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Marigowda, once considered a close confidant of the Chief Minister, met with Siddaramaiah earlier in the day before submitting his resignation to the Principal Secretary for Urban Development in Bengaluru. While he was unavailable for direct comment, he informed the media that the CM had instructed him to step down. "My health is not good. I’ve suffered two strokes and am unable to carry out my duties effectively," Marigowda said.

His resignation follows an incident on September 27, when he was confronted by Congress party members at Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli during Siddaramaiah's visit. Supporters of the CM, who had gathered in large numbers, accused Marigowda of being responsible for the CM’s recent difficulties. Despite his attempts to explain, they demanded he leave the premises, forcing him to depart under pressure. Marigowda had previously served as president of the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat.

The resignation also comes amid ongoing investigations by the Lokayukta Police. A case was filed on September 27 against Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi, brother-in-law B.M. Mallikarjuna Swamy, and J. Devaraju, following a special court directive to investigate a complaint by Mysuru-based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.

The case involves a 3.16-acre plot of land in Kesare (Survey No. 464) in Mysuru taluk, which Mallikarjuna Swamy gifted to Parvathi. Parvathi had requested alternative land for this Kesare property, which was developed by MUDA without acquiring it. In return, she received 14 sites in the Third and Fourth Stages of Vijayanagar.

Following the court's order, the Lokayukta Police formed four special teams on September 28. An inspection of both the original Kesare land and the 14 alternative sites in Vijayanagar was conducted in the presence of the petitioner. Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju were questioned on October 10.

Additionally, an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was filed on September 30 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Siddaramaiah and others, based on the Lokayukta FIR.

Subsequently, Parvathi requested MUDA to reclaim the 14 sites. The process began on October 1, when MUDA received a letter from Parvathi via her son, MLC Dr. Yathindra. The sites were officially returned by October 3. The Lokayukta Police investigation continues.

