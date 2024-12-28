US, UK warplanes launch new airstrikes on Yemeni capital

  1. Home
December 28, 2024

American and British aircraft have conducted new airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, prompting Ansarullah to pledge a response.

The strikes on Friday focused on the Ma’een District in Sanaa, with no casualties reported.

"I heard the blast. My house shook," one Sanaa resident told AFP late Friday.

Israeli media promptly denied any involvement of the regime in these operations.

Nasr al-Din Amer, an official from the Ansarullah movement, emphasized that Yemen’s attacks against Israel will intensify and not decline.

Amer asserted that halting the aggression in Gaza is the only way to prevent further anti-Israel operations by the Yemeni army.

Israeli "aggression will only increase the determination and resolve of the great Yemeni people to continue supporting the Palestinian people", a Houthi statement said Friday.

This latest assault followed Thursday's Israeli aggression on Yemen’s infrastructure, including Sana’a's international airport which left six people dead.

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Sana’a Friday to protest against the Israeli strikes and express solidarity with Palestinians.

"The equation has changed and has become: (targeting) airport for airport, port for port, and infrastructure for infrastructure," protester Mohammed al-Gobisi said.

"We will not get tired or bored of supporting our brothers in Gaza."

On Friday, the demonstrators staged rallies in the capital Sana’a, and the provinces of Sa’ada, Hudaydah, Hajjah, and al-Mahwit under the slogan “We firmly stand with Gaza, the glory…without limits and without red lines,” carrying the Yemeni and Palestinian flags.

Similar rallies also took place in the provinces of Raymah, ʽAmran, Dhale, Lahij, Ma’rib, al-Bayda, Ta’izz, Ibb, and Dhamar.

The protesters voiced their solidarity with the Palestinians in defiance of the Israeli strikes on Yemen, chanting “We will continue to bomb you…escalation for escalation.”

They hailed the latest Yemeni attacks conducted earlier in the day against Israeli targets, calling on the armed forces to intensify their retaliatory operations.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed at least 45,436 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 108,038 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

December 17,2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday condoled the death of environmentalist Tulsi Gowda and said she will remain a guiding light for environmental conservation.

In a post on X, he said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Tulsi Gowda Ji, a revered environmentalist from Karnataka and Padma Awardee. She dedicated her life to nurturing nature, planting thousands of saplings, and conserving our environment."

"She will remain a guiding light for environmental conservation. Her work will continue to inspire generations to protect our planet. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," he added.

Tulsi Gowda, the renowned environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee known as the "Vruksha Maate" (Mother of Trees), passed away on Monday at her residence in Karnataka’s Honnali village, Ankola Taluk, Uttara Kannada district. She was 86 and had been suffering from age-related ailments.

Hailing from the Halakki tribal community, Tulsi Gowda dedicated over six decades of her life to environmental conservation, planting and nurturing thousands of trees in Ankola and its surroundings.

Her unparalleled knowledge of plants earned her the title "Encyclopaedia of Plants." She was credited with growing lakhs of saplings and was celebrated for her unique approach to nurturing them, ensuring their survival and growth.

Born in 1944 to a tribal family, Tulsi Gowda developed a deep connection with nature at a young age. She began working at a forest department nursery as a daily wage worker and eventually became a symbol of afforestation.

In 2021, Tulsi Gowda was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian awards, in recognition of her immense contributions to afforestation and environmental conservation.

She received the award from former President Ram Nath Kovind, a moment that brought her years of silent work into the national spotlight. Additionally, Dharwad Agricultural University conferred upon her an honorary doctorate for her knowledge and contributions to the environment. She also received the Indira Priyadarshini Vriksha Mitra award and numerous other accolades throughout her lifetime.

 

December 25,2024

Bengaluru: Police Inspector of Khanapur station has been suspended for dereliction of duty by allegedly letting in political leaders and others inside the station while BJP MLC C T Ravi was in custody in connection with a case registered against him, officials said on Wednesday.

The suspension order was issued by the office of Inspector General of Police, North Zone, Belagavi on December 21, they said.

On December 19, Ravi was arrested by the police from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi for allegedly using a derogatory word against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the legislative council hall.

According to the official order, when C T Ravi was taken to Khanapura police station for safety reasons, Police Inspector Manjunath Nayak, who was in-charge of the station, was told to use the staff and assign suitable duties to them.

It was also ordered to block the entry of any person other than the accused inside the police station. However, many political leaders and mediapersons stormed inside the police station. This created a noisy atmosphere inside the station, it stated.

The order further stated that as a responsible police inspector grade officer, Nayak failed to prevent several political leaders from entering Khanapur Police station, thus creating a tumultuous atmosphere.

He violated the order of superiors, showed negligence and carelessness while performing duty. Therefore, a departmental inquiry was initiated and Nayak was suspended from service with immediate effect for dereliction of duty, the order stated.

According to a police statement issued on Wednesday, after registration of case under section 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Hirebagewadi police station here, Ravi was taken into custody and handed over to the investigating officers.

However, Ravi was shifted to Khanapura police station considering the security aspect and the huge crowd gathered near Hirebagewadi police station.

"A large number of mediapersons, supporters and party workers gathered and created a chaotic atmosphere in Khanapura police station. There was also the possibility of additional supporters and Congress workers arriving. All these factors also had the potential to disrupt public order," the police stated.

Keeping in mind Ravi's safety, he was shifted to Ramadurga, it said.

December 16,2024

In a significant milestone, the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Higher Primary School in Newpadpu, Harekala, has introduced a bilingual Kannada-English medium this academic year, a move spearheaded by Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba. The school has so far received 13 admissions for its Class 1 bilingual program.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by the state government, which approved 38 schools across the district to launch bilingual mediums. Expressing his delight, Hajabba shared that he had been advocating for a bilingual school for years. "The bilingual medium will greatly benefit students in this region who otherwise rely on private schools. However, we currently face a shortage of classrooms. Construction of two additional classrooms is underway, and once completed, we expect higher admissions," he said.

The school had previously been permitted to introduce LKG and UKG classes in the last academic year. According to the school’s headmistress, Rajeshwari, while the pre-primary sections have seen good enrolment, the bilingual Class 1 faced challenges, securing only 13 students. She attributed this to the late notification of permission, which arrived a month after the academic year began, leading many children to enroll elsewhere.

Rajeshwari remains optimistic about the future. "We expect better admissions next academic year as awareness about bilingual education at this government school grows," she said, adding that the classroom shortage will soon be addressed.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Venkatesha Subraya Patagara noted that bilingual schools across Dakshina Kannada have generally received a positive response, with some schools enrolling more than 100 students. The effort to offer bilingual education in government schools marks a step forward in providing affordable, quality education to underserved regions.

