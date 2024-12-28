US, UK warplanes launch new airstrikes on Yemeni capital

American and British aircraft have conducted new airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, prompting Ansarullah to pledge a response.

The strikes on Friday focused on the Ma’een District in Sanaa, with no casualties reported.

"I heard the blast. My house shook," one Sanaa resident told AFP late Friday.

Israeli media promptly denied any involvement of the regime in these operations.

Nasr al-Din Amer, an official from the Ansarullah movement, emphasized that Yemen’s attacks against Israel will intensify and not decline.

Amer asserted that halting the aggression in Gaza is the only way to prevent further anti-Israel operations by the Yemeni army.

Israeli "aggression will only increase the determination and resolve of the great Yemeni people to continue supporting the Palestinian people", a Houthi statement said Friday.

This latest assault followed Thursday's Israeli aggression on Yemen’s infrastructure, including Sana’a's international airport which left six people dead.

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Sana’a Friday to protest against the Israeli strikes and express solidarity with Palestinians.

"The equation has changed and has become: (targeting) airport for airport, port for port, and infrastructure for infrastructure," protester Mohammed al-Gobisi said.

"We will not get tired or bored of supporting our brothers in Gaza."

On Friday, the demonstrators staged rallies in the capital Sana’a, and the provinces of Sa’ada, Hudaydah, Hajjah, and al-Mahwit under the slogan “We firmly stand with Gaza, the glory…without limits and without red lines,” carrying the Yemeni and Palestinian flags.

Similar rallies also took place in the provinces of Raymah, ʽAmran, Dhale, Lahij, Ma’rib, al-Bayda, Ta’izz, Ibb, and Dhamar.

The protesters voiced their solidarity with the Palestinians in defiance of the Israeli strikes on Yemen, chanting “We will continue to bomb you…escalation for escalation.”

They hailed the latest Yemeni attacks conducted earlier in the day against Israeli targets, calling on the armed forces to intensify their retaliatory operations.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed at least 45,436 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 108,038 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.