  2. Violent riots in Iran 'planned by Israel and US’: Khamenei

Violent riots in Iran 'planned by Israel and US’: Khamenei

October 3, 2022

Tehran, Oct 3: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has severely censured the unrest that erupted in some parts of Iran following the death of a young woman, stating that the deadly riots were orchestrated in advance by the United States and the Israeli regime.

Ayatollah Khamenei, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, made the remarks on Monday as he addressed the joint graduation ceremony for the cadets studying in the academies of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Armed Forces.

“I state it clearly that these developments were planned by America, the Zionist regime and their acolytes. Their main problem is with a strong and independent Iran and the country’s progress. The Iranian nation proved to be fairly strong during recent events and will bravely come onto the scene wherever necessary in the future,” the Leader said.

“During the latest developments, injustice was done to the country’s law enforcement forces, the Basij and the Iranian nation. Of course, the Iranian nation emerged completely strong as it did before and will do so in the future,” he added.

Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who fainted at a police station on September 16 and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, erupted first in her native province of Kurdistan and later spread to other parts of the country, including Tehran.

The protests soon turned into violent riots, with rioters going on the rampage across the country, attacking security officers, resorting to vandalism against public property, and desecrating religious sanctities.

According to a statement released by the Iranian Intelligence Ministry on Friday, the rioters have been backed by Western regimes and their mercenary media, who disseminated misinformation and distorted the sequence of events that led to Amini’s death even before the official investigation into the incident concludes.

Ayatollah Khamenei also said that although Amini’s death was heart-breaking, the ensuing riots were not natural as groups of people caused social disturbances on the streets, burnt copies of the Holy Qur’an, harassed veiled women, and set mosques, religious congregational halls and private cars on fire.

“If it were not for the young girl, they would have invented another excuse to create insecurity and trigger riots in the country on the first day of [the Persian calendar month of] Mehr this year,” he maintained.

“Many riots broke out across the world, including in Europe. There are riots every now and then in France and Paris in particular. But the question is: Has it ever been the case for the US president and the House of Representatives to support the rioters and make statements? Is there another case where they have sent messages and stated that they are with them? Is there another case where mass media affiliated with American capitalism and their mercenaries in the region, including the Saudis, have supported rioters in other countries? And is there a case where Americans have announced that we will provide certain internet hardware or software to rioters so that they can communicate easily with each other?” the Leader added.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say that such support has, on the contrary, happened several times in Iran, and clearly points to the fact that foreign powers are behind recent events in the country.

He underlined that Americans’ expression of regret for Amini’s death is artificial. “They are happy because of finding an excuse to foment insecurity,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to the country’s progress in all sectors, efforts aimed at facilitating domestic production, activation of knowledge-based companies, and the country’s ability to neutralize Western sanctions.

“They (enemies) do not want such progress to happen in the country, and have plotted to close universities, create insecurity on the streets, and engage state officials with new issues in the northwestern and southeastern flanks of the country in order to stop the growth,” the Leader said.

He emphasized that enemies are gravely mistaken in their calculations, and their plots will not yield anything at all.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that the US is not only against the Islamic Republic but also against a strong and independent Iran, adding, “They are looking for Iran of the Pahlavi era, which obeyed their orders and was a milking cow to them.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also pointed to the stances of some Iranian sports figures and artists regarding the latest riots in Iran, noting, “In my opinion, these positions are of no importance and one should not be sensitive about them.” 

October 2,2022

BJP is likely to romp home comfortably in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections later this year as the AAP is unlikely to be a big factor, according to ABP-CVoter survey on Sunday. The survey also predicted that the Congress' numbers may further diminish.

In Gujarat, the ruling BJP is likely to improve its numbers from the current 99 to 135-143 seats out of 182 seats at the cost of Congress. Congress, which has 77 seats, is likely to get only 36-44 seats.

AAP, which has been spending considerable time in Gujarat after its impressive victory in Punjab, is unlikely to win more than two seats, according to the survey. However, it may garner 17.4 per cent vote. 

Both Congress and BJP appear to be losing votes to AAP but the largest chunk is from the former. Congress which garnered 41.4 per cent votes may have to settle for 32.3 per cent, while the BJP which got 49.1 per cent may get only 46.4 per cent, according to the survey.

In Himachal Pradesh, the survey has projected that BJP can get 37 to 45 seats out of 68 seats, followed by the Congress with 21 to 29 seats. AAP is unlikely to have an impact in the state though it may garner 9.5 per cent votes.

September 23,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 23: Three additional judges of the Karnataka High Court were on Friday elevated as permanent judges in the HC, the law ministry said.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry, the three judges are Justices Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal, Rajendra Badamikar and Khazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin.

Among them Khazi Jayabunnisa was part of the three-judge bench which pronounced the controversial verdict on the wearing of hijab in the institutional institutions in Karnataka earlier this year. 
 
Their appointments will take effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices in the High Court.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

September 28,2022

The Popular Front of India is the 43rd organisation to be banned in India. Previously, the Ministry of Home Affairs banned 42 organisations and their affiliates under the UAPA on charge of links to terror-related activities.

The affiliates of PFI that were also banned under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

Here's a list of organisations banned under the UAPA by MHA:

1. Babbar Khalsa International

2. Khalistan Commando Force

3. Khalistan Zindabad Force

4. International Sikh Youth Federation

5. Lashkar-E-Taiba/Pasban-E-Ahle Hadis

6. Jaish-E-Mohammed/Tahrik-E-Furqan

7. Harkat-Ul-Mujahideen or Harkat-Ul-Ansar or Harkat-Ul-Jehad-E-Islami or Ansar-Ul-Ummah (AUU)

8. Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen/ Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen Pir Panjal Regiment

9. Al-Umar-Mujahideen

10. Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Front

11. United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA)

12. National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) in Assam

13. People’s Liberation Army (PLA)

14. United National Liberation Front (UNLF)

15. People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK)

16. Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP)

17. Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL)

18. Manipur People’s Liberation Front (MPLF)

19. All Tripura Tiger Force

20. National Liberation Front of Tripura

21. Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE)

22. Students Islamic Movement of India

23. Deendar Anjuman

24. Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) -- People’s War, all its formations and front organizations

25. Maoist Communist Centre (MCC), all its formations and Front Organisations

26. Al Badr

27. Jamiat-ul-Mujahideen

28. Al-Qaida/Al-Qaida in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) and all its manifestations

29. Dukhtaran-E-Millat (DEM)

30. Tamil Nadu Liberation Army (TNLA)

31. Tamil National Retrieval Troops (TNRT)

32. Akhil Bharat Nepali Ekta Samaj (ABNES)

33. Organisations listed in the Schedule to the U.N. Prevention and Suppression of Terrorism (Implementation of Security Council Resolutions) Order, 2007 made under section 2 of the United Nations (Security Council) Act, 1947 and amended from time to time

34. Communist Party of India (Maoist) all its formations and front organizations

35. Indian Mujahideen, all its formations and front organizations

36. Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA), all its formations and front organizations

37. Kamatapur Liberation Organisation, all its formations and front organizations

38. Islamic State/Islamic State of Iraq and Levant/Islamic State of Iraq and Syria/Daish/Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP)/ISIS Wilayat Khorasan/Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham-Khorasan (ISIS-K) and all its manifestations

39. National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) [NSCN(K)], all its formations and front organisations

40. The Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and all its manifestations

41. Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) and all its manifestations

42. Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan and all its manifestations

43. Popular Front of India and its associates [Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala] 

