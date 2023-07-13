  1. Home
  2. Watchdog reports record surge in illegal Israeli settlements in West Bank

Watchdog reports record surge in illegal Israeli settlements in West Bank

News Network
July 14, 2023

settlement.jpg

The anti-settlement organization Peace Now says the far-right cabinet of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has advanced a record number of illegal units in settlements in the occupied West Bank in the first six months of the current year. 

In a statement on Thursday, the Israeli human rights group said that the Tel Aviv regime has advanced 12,855 settler housing units across the West Bank since January, and the number is the highest figure that it has recorded since it started tracking such activity in 2012.

“In the past six months, the only sector that Israel has vigorously promoted is the settlement enterprise,” it said in a statement.

The statement came on the same day that four Palestinians sustained injuries tonight, two of them seriously, in an attack by extremist Israeli settlers near the town of Kafr Thulth, located 28 kilometers (17 miles) south of Tulkarm.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that a group of settlers from the illegal settlement of Karnie Shomron attacked the Palestinian Bedouin community of Arab al-Kholi, and pelted residents with stones, injuring four Palestinians. The settlers also set a stall on fire in the community.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the wounded Palestinians were admitted to the Qalqilya Public Hospital as a result of the assault.

It said two Palestinians were in critical condition as they had suffered fractures in the skull and lacerations in the face.

More than 700,000 Israelis live in over 279 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

While all Israeli settlements are illegal under international law, the occupying regime has stepped up settlement expansion in blatant violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent state with East al-Quds as its capital.

The last round of Israeli-Palestinian talks collapsed in 2014. Among the major sticking points in those negotiations was Israel’s continued illegal settlement expansion.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 5,2023

ajitpawar.jpg

Mumbai, July 5: In a scathing attack on Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar on Wednesday asserted that his uncle is now too aged to continue as the NCP chief. 

The Pawar junior also questioned Sharad's intention in regard to first resigning from the post and then again changing his mind a few months ago.

"You are 82-83 already. In BJP, leaders retire at 75. You be 'shatayushi' (to live 100 years), but there is some point to stop. You are our deity. Just give us blessings," Ajit said at the meeting with his supporters.

"Why did you resign if you wanted to take it back? I also told my sister Supriya Sule to explain to him (Sharad) but he is too stubborn," he said.

"After the 2014 elections, why did NCP support the BJP to form government?" Ajit asked targeting the veteran NCP leader. Ajit also expressed his desire to become the Maharashtra CM.

More details are awaited. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 10,2023

Bengaluru, July 10: Karnataka police have arrested the man who made a hoax bomb call to a mosque in communally sensitive Shivajinagar locality in Bengaluru, police said on Monday. 

The accused has been identified as 37-year-old Syed Mohammad Anwar from Maharashtra.

According to police, the accused was raising donations for madrassas from the mosques.

After collecting the donation from the Azam mosque near Russell Market in Shivajinagar locality of Bengaluru, he had sought permission to stay back the night which was denied.

An upset Anwar then boarded the bus to Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. Upon crossing Devanahalli, he had made a phone call to the emergency helpline number 122 stating that terrorists had planted a bomb in the mosque.

The incident had taken place late at night on July 5.

It had created panic and tension among the local residents and police. The search operation was carried out late in the night.

Officials of fire force and emergency services, police department, bomb disposal squad and dog squad had rushed to the spot and conducted search operations which turned out to be a hoax call.

Shivajinagar police, which registered the case in this regard, nabbed the accused when he had gone to Mehboobnagar from Kurnool.

Investigations have revealed that the accused was a BSc graduate but was unemployed.

He used to earn his livelihood in the pretext of collecting donations for madrassas.

Further investigation is on.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 12,2023

SiddYatnal.jpg

Bengaluru, July 12: Asserting that he has never indulged in "adjustment politics" throughout his political life, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday declared in the Legislative Assembly that, if someone proves that he had indeed done so, he would immediately quit politics.

The House also witnessed a banter on who will be the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, when Siddaramaiah took a dig at senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal stating that he has information that the latter will not be chosen for the key position.

Both these issues came up when the Chief Minister was making an intervention to clarify on 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme, which will provide up to 200 units of free electricity to households, as JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy was speaking on the Motion of Thanks to Governor's address in the Assembly.

"Mr Yatnal, I thought you are a good parliamentarian, but you repeatedly intervening doesn't make you a good parliamentarian. I know that you are also one of the aspirants to become the Leader of Opposition, please don't be under the impression that by repeatedly raising objections and intervening you will be made opposition leader," Siddaramaiah said, as Yatnal raised repeated objections.

"It won't happen like that, please sit. They (BJP leadership) will make whomever they want as LoP... Don't be under the wrong impression that you will be made (LoP), just because you repeatedly intervene when someone is speaking...according to my information, they will not make you," Siddaramaiah added.

Despite this being the second week since the legislature session began, the BJP, which is the principal opposition party in the state, is yet to appoint the Leader of Opposition.

Yatnal reminded Siddaramaiah that ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls, he had repeatedly predicted that JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy would not become the Chief Minister, but after the poll, Kumaraswamy went on to hold the post.

"You are now predicting that I will not become the Leader of the Opposition...it means that I will become 100 per cent," he said, taking a dig at Siddaramaiah.

As Siddaramaiah reiterated that Yatnal will not become LoP and pointed out that there are other aspirants for the post like senior BJP legislators R Ashoka and C N Ashwath Narayan among others, Yatnal rebuked by telling the Chief Minister his attempts to "set fire" within the party by trying to instigate its leaders and create rift between them, will not work out.

With Siddaramaiah once again stating that he has information that Yatnal will not be made the LoP, the latter countered by stating that this proves that the Chief Minister has indulged in "adjustment politics".

"You (Siddaramaiah) have information that I will not become LoP, it means you have entered into adjustment with someone (in BJP)," he said.

To this, Siddaramaiah hit back by stating that he has never done adjustment politics in his political career. "You can ask anyone, whether I have gone to any Chief Minister or Minister's house asking for any favour, while I was in opposition."

"I don't have such practice. I don't have the habit of making adjustments in my political life... I have been in this Assembly since 1983, Yediyurappa (BJP veteran) and I entered this Assembly together... Since 1983 to this day, if it is proven that I have indulged in adjustment politics with the opposing party, I will retire from politics immediately. I have not indulged in such a thing till today in my life," he added.

Several BJP leaders had recently come out in the open criticising their own colleagues, following the Assembly polls debacle, with statements that "adjustment politics" with a section of the Congress leaders, contributed to the party's rout in the Assembly elections, sparking off a political debate.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.