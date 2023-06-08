  1. Home
  'We don't respond to pressure', says Saudi FM during Blinken's visit

News Network
June 9, 2023

Riyadh, June 9: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that Saudi Arabia is always open to have a dialogue with its friends but doesn’t respond to pressure. “When we do anything we do it on our own interest and I don’t think anybody believes that pressure is helpful,” he said in response to a question on how Saudi Arabia deals with human right talks with international partners.

Prince Faisal made these remarks during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Riyadh on Thursday. “We have gone through a significant reforms progress in the Kingdom. What we do in the Kingdom is based on the assessment of what’s best for the country and driven by the needs of the society,” he clarified.

Prince Faisal reaffirmed that the Kingdom’s priority is achieving its goals as the country is very focused on developing a pathway towards sustainable prosperity for the Saudi people. On Syria, Prince Faisal said: “We believe that dialogue with Damascus is the only way to resolve the crises in Syria and address the humanitarian crises. The past situation was neither working nor delivering.”

With regard to the growing relations with China, the Saudi minister said: “China is our largest trading partner so naturally there’s a lot of interaction with them as it is an important partner for the Kingdom.” “We still have a robust security relationship with the US and it is refreshed on a daily basis as we see our joint efforts in Sudan and Yemen. Our relations with the US remain robust and strong.”

Prince Faisal said he did not ascribe to any “zero-sum game.” “We’re all capable of having multiple partnerships and multiple engagements. The US does the same. I don’t want to get caught up in this negative view of this.”

On his part, Blinken said: “We’re not asking anyone to choose between US and China. We're simply trying to demonstrate the benefits of our partnership and the affirmative agenda that we bring,” he said, adding “our work in the region is not about any other country. It’s about the partnerships and benefits for our people and other countries.”

News Network
June 9,2023

Mangaluru, June 9: An Indian expatriate worker from Karnataka’s coastal district of Dakshina Kannada died of heart attack last night (June 8, 2023) in Saudi Arabia’s Al Khobar. 

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Razak (52), son of the late Abubakar, hailing from Surikumer near Mani in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

Abdul Razak, who had been working in the Middle East for past one and a half decades, had visited home a few months ago. 

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a large number of relatives and friends.

The family members are yet to take a decision regarding the funeral service as the administrative offices in Saudi Arabia are currently observing a week-long holiday.

News Network
June 6,2023

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 has been released by Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. The rankings can be accessed on the official website of NIRF at nirfindia.org.

The latest rankings include four categories: Overall, Colleges, Universities, and Research Institutions The subject domains now consist of Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Architecture and Planning, Dental, and a new addition -- Agriculture and Allied Sectors.

IIT Madras maintained its top position in both the overall and engineering categories last year.

Also, maintaining the order of the previous year, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru has once again secured the top position among universities in the NIRF rankings 2023, while JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia follow in the second and third spots.

IISc Bangalore has also been recognised as the second-best institution in the 'overall' category.

Check out the top 10 institutes in India, and the top 5 from every other category below.

NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 10 INSTITUTES IN ‘OVERALL’ CATEGORY

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
Location: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Rank 6: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
Location: Kharagpur, West Bengal

Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee
Location: Roorkee, Uttarakhand

Rank 9: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
Location: Guwahati, Assam

Rank 10: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

NIRF RANKINGS: TOP 5 ‘UNIVERSITIES’ IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Rank 2: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 3: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 4: Jadavpur University (JU)
Location: Kolkata, West Bengal

Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University
Location: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘ENGINEERING’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
Location: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee
Location: Roorkee, Uttarakhand

NIRF RANKINGS: TOP 5 ‘MANAGEMENT’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad
Location: Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
Location: Kozhikode, Kerala

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta
Location: Kolkata, West Bengal

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Delhi
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

NIRF RANKING 2023 TOP 5 ‘PHARMACY’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Rank 2: Jamia Hamdard
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 3: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani
Location: Pilani, Rajasthan

Rank 4: JSS College of Pharmacy
Location: Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Rank 5: Institute of Chemical Technology
Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

NIRF RANKINGS: TOP 5 ‘COLLEGES’ IN INDIA

Rank 1: Miranda House
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 2: Hindu College
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 3: Presidency College
Location: Chennai, Tamil nadu

Rank 4: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women
Location: Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Rank 5: St. Xavier’s College
Location: Kolkata, West Bengal

NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘MEDICAL’ COLLEGES IN INDIA

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
Location: Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College
Location: Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Rank 5: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research
Location: Puducherry

NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘RESEARCH INSTITUTIONS' IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra
Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
Location: Kharagpur, West Bengal
NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘INNOVATION’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
Location: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 5: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka
NIRF RANKING: TOP 5 ‘LAW’ COLLEGES IN INDIA
Rank 1: National Law School of India University
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka
Rank 2: National Law University (NLU)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 3: Nalsar University of Law
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Rank 4: The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences
Location: Kolkata, West Bengal
Rank 5: Jamia Millia Islamia
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘ARCHITECTURE’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee
Location: Roorkee, Uttarakhand

Rank 2: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut
Location: Kozhikode, Kerala

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
Location: Kharagpur, West Bengal

Rank 4: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli
Location: Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

Rank 5: School of Planning and Architecture
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

NIRF RANKINGS: TOP 5 ‘DENTAL’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Rank 2: Manipal College of Dental Sciences
Location: Udupi Karnataka

Rank 3: Dr. DY Patil Vidyapeeth
Location: Pune, Maharashtra

Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 5: AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences
Location: Mangaluru, Karnataka

NIRF RANKINGS 2023: TOP 5 ‘AGRICULTURE AND ALLIED’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Agricultural Research Institute
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 2: National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal
Location: Karnal, Haryana

Rank 3: Punjab Agricultural University
Location: Ludhiana, Punjab

Rank 4: Banaras Hindu University
Location: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Rank 5: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University,
Location: Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

News Network
May 30,2023

Bengaluru, May 30: In connection with the hijab ban in schools and colleges in Karnataka, state Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Tuesday said the Congress government will take a decision which would benefit all students.

Speaking to reporters, Bangarappa admitted that were a few legal roadblocks over the hijab issue, but "we will take a decision which will benefit the whole student community".

"We will also pursue the matter legally keeping the interest of all students in mind," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the Congress had vehemently stated that including the ban on hijab, all laws made on communal basis by the former BJP government would be withdrawn once the Congress assumed power in the state.

Cabinet Minister Priyank Kharge has also maintained that the Congress will withdraw the ban on hijab, halal cut and cow slaughter laws.

The hijab row, which was initially started by six students of the Udupi Pre-University Girls College, quickly turned to a fulll blown crisis in the state last year.

The students refusing to attend classes without hijab still maintain that they will wait until a final verdict is given by the Supreme Court.

The issue had taken a communal turn and resulted in revenge killings in the state.

In his address to the reporters on Tuesday, Bangarappa further said that there was no confusion over textbooks and uniforms.

"All preparations are made to commence the schools for the academic year. I am visiting a school in Shivamogga and welcoming students to schools. The Department of Education is ready. The children can come to schools with all the joy and without any concerns," he said.

Following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's firm words that he wouldn't allow texts and lessons that poison children's minds, Bangarappa stated that the textbook revision exercise would be taken up in a phased manner.

The Congress party had assured textbook revision in its manifesto.

"The revision exercise would be taken up in a phased manner. Whichever lesson threatens to poison the minds of children would be changed," he said.

Bangarappa further stated that the future course of action would be initiated after getting guidance from Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

"I have already discussed the matter with the Chief Minister and he has given suggestions," he added. 

