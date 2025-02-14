West Bank: Israel bombs Jenin refugee camp, destroys homes in Tulkarm

Israel has conducted a fresh drone attack on the Jenin refugee camp, as the Palestinian foreign ministry urges the international community to take a serious action to stop the regime’s intensified aggression on the occupied West Bank.

In the early hours of Friday, media reports said an Israeli drone targeted homes in the Jenin camp in the northern part of the West Bank.

Since a ceasefire in Gaza was announced last month, Israel has intensified its attacks in Jenin and other parts of the occupied West Bank.

At least 25 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s raids in Jenin this year, which have also displaced nearly 20,000, according to the camp’s media committee.

The Israeli army also continues to destroy homes and infrastructure in the West Bank city of Tulkarm and its two camps.

According to the Tulkarm Camp’s Media Committee, nine people have been killed, and about 10,500 others --around 80 percent of its population -- have been displaced since Israeli forces began the assault on the camp.

Video footage showed Israeli bulldozers destroying homes in Tulkarm’s Nour Shams Refugee Camp on Thursday.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said at least 380 people have been detained by Israeli forces since the start of their large-scale military raids in the West Bank after the Gaza ceasefire went into effect on January 19.

The deal between Israel and Hamas was reached after 15 months of the regime's genocidal war on the strip, which claimed the lives of at least 48,239 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 111,676 others.

The regime agreed to the ceasefire after falling short of realizing any of its wartime objectives, including freeing the captives, “eliminating” the Gazan resistance, and causing forced displacement of Gaza’s entire population to neighboring Egypt or Jordan.

The Palestinian Foreign ministry on Thursday urged the international community to take “an urgent and effective action” to force Israel to stop its aggression on the West Bank.

Referring to Israeli crimes in the occupied territories, including the forced displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians from their homes and the destruction of homes and infrastructure, the ministry said the international silence emboldens Israel to commit more crimes and enables it to continue its crime of ethnic cleansing.