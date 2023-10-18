What does international law say about Israeli attack on Gaza hospital?

On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at least 500 civilians, mainly women and children, were killed by Israeli airstrikes on al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City amid a relentless war by the regime on the besieged Gaza Strip.
What does the international humanitarian law (IHL) say about the protection of hospitals and health workers?
According to the Geneva Conventions, the sick and the wounded, as well as medical staff, hospitals and mobile medical facilities are protected at times of war.
Under no circumstances can they be the object of attack, and targeting such would be considered as a war crime.
Furthermore, wounded military personnel or combatants, who are being treated in a hospital and medical facilities are also protected, as well as medical workers, who are armed to defend their lives and those of their patients.
Article 18 of the Geneva Conventions No IV states:
“Civilian hospitals organized to give care to the wounded and sick, the infirm and maternity cases, may in no circumstances be the object of attack, but shall at all times be respected and protected by the Parties to the conflict.”
Article 19 further states:
“The protection to which civilian hospitals are entitled shall not cease unless they are used to commit, outside their humanitarian duties, acts harmful to the enemy. Protection may, however, cease only after due warning has been given, naming, in all appropriate cases, a reasonable time limit, and after such warning has remained unheeded.
“The fact that sick or wounded members of the armed forces are nursed in these hospitals, or the presence of small arms and ammunition taken from such combatants and not yet handed to the proper service, shall not be considered to be acts harmful to the enemy.”
