  1. Home
  2. What does international law say about Israeli attack on Gaza hospital?

What does international law say about Israeli attack on Gaza hospital?

News Network
October 18, 2023

arabhosp.jpg

On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at least 500 civilians, mainly women and children, were killed by Israeli airstrikes on al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City amid a relentless war by the regime on the besieged Gaza Strip.

What does the international humanitarian law (IHL) say about the protection of hospitals and health workers?

According to the Geneva Conventions, the sick and the wounded, as well as medical staff, hospitals and mobile medical facilities are protected at times of war.

Under no circumstances can they be the object of attack, and targeting such would be considered as a war crime.

Furthermore, wounded military personnel or combatants, who are being treated in a hospital and medical facilities are also protected, as well as medical workers, who are armed to defend their lives and those of their patients.

Article 18 of the Geneva Conventions No IV states:

“Civilian hospitals organized to give care to the wounded and sick, the infirm and maternity cases, may in no circumstances be the object of attack, but shall at all times be respected and protected by the Parties to the conflict.”

Article 19 further states:

“The protection to which civilian hospitals are entitled shall not cease unless they are used to commit, outside their humanitarian duties, acts harmful to the enemy. Protection may, however, cease only after due warning has been given, naming, in all appropriate cases, a reasonable time limit, and after such warning has remained unheeded.

“The fact that sick or wounded members of the armed forces are nursed in these hospitals, or the presence of small arms and ammunition taken from such combatants and not yet handed to the proper service, shall not be considered to be acts harmful to the enemy.”
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 9,2023

gaza.jpg

Israel's war minister Yoav Gallant on Monday ordered a 'complete siege' of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, two days after shock attacks by the militant group killed more than 700 Israeli civilians.

Gallant is currently conducting an operational assessment at IDF (Israel Defence Forces) Southern Command, together with the Head of Southern Command Maj.-Gen. Yaron Finkelman.

"I have given an order:  Gaza will be under complete siege. There will be no electricity, food or fuel [delivered to Gaza]. We are fighting barbaric and will respond accordingly," Gallant was quoted in a statement as saying.

Gaza depends on Israel largely for its basic supplies and such a decision will have far-reaching consequences for 2.3 million people living in the densely populated area.

While Hamas activists looked celebrating on the street of the coastal territory on Saturday, wary commoners were seen looking to stock up basic needs speculating about the imminent harsh attack.

The streets of Gaza for the last two days have looked completely deserted, much like most Israeli towns in the south.

The 'complete siege' of the coastal Strip comes amid unabated air strikes being carried out by Israel in which some 500 Palestinians are said to have been killed.

The spokesperson for Hamas’s Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, going by the nom de guerre Abu Obeida, claimed that Israel’s bombing in the Gaza Strip has killed four Israeli hostages.

More than 100 Israelis, old, young and children have been taken captive by Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the attack which started on Saturday.

"The occupation’s bombing tonight and today on the Gaza Strip led to the killing of four enemy prisoners and the martyrdom of their captors, the Qassam Mujahideen,” Abu Obeida said in a statement on his Telegram channel.

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning. More than 700 people, including soldiers, have been killed and more than 2,100 injured in Israel -- the deadliest war for the country in at least 50 years.

Israel's Minister of Defence has been issuing stern warnings of a protracted fight since Saturday.

"Today we saw the face of evil. The Hamas [terrorist organization] has launched a brutal attack against the citizens of the State of Israel - attacking men, women, children and the elderly, indiscriminately. Hamas will understand very quickly that it has made a mistake - a grave mistake, and will pay a [heavy] price," he said soon after the brutal attacks.

"Fifteen years ago, as Head of the Southern Command, I came close to 'breaking the neck' of [destroying] Hamas. I was stopped by the political echelon. This phenomenon will not continue. We will change reality on the ground in Gaza for the next 50 years. What was before, will be no more. We will operate at full force," Gallant asserted.

After more than 50 hours of firefight, the Israeli army claimed that it has regained control of all Gaza border towns, but said that some militants who infiltrated may be remaining around.

Israel has imposed various levels of blockade on Gaza since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 4,2023

bihar.jpg

Patna, Oct 4: Opposition political parties in Bihar on Tuesday flagged concern over “anomalies and missing details” in the much talked about caste survey report at an all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here.

Constituents of the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) hailed Kumar on the completion of the mammoth exercise by his government, while the opposition BJP insisted that sections of the society which may have disagreements with the findings should be given an opportunity for a hearing.

The meeting was attended by representatives of nine political parties, which have members in the assembly.

The Bihar government on Monday released the data of the caste-based survey. As per the caste survey report, among the total population size of 13,07,25,310, Bihar has 63 per cent of people in the Other Backward Class (OBC) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) category.

The survey data has found that Scheduled Caste (SC) constitute over 19 per cent of the state’s population, while 1 per cent of people are falling under Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Leader of the Opposition in Bihar assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, said, “It appears that the exercise was conducted in a hurry as the report is full of anomalies. Besides, there is no mention of the economic condition of castes.” The state government must explain whether the exercise was caste caste-based survey or a caste-based census, said the BJP leader who attended the meeting.

“What will happen to those who were left behind by the enumerators? The government must invite opinions and suggestions from the public before final compilation of all data,” Sinha said.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Akhtarul Iman of the AIMIM claimed that the report is incomplete and a lot needs to be done to make it error-free.

“Muslim population in the Seemanchal region of the state has not been counted properly. Besides, we demand that the government formulate policies for the betterment of economically and socially weaker sections of the society and especially for the Muslim population,” Iman said.

Finance Minister and senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary, however, described the meeting as successful.

“Representatives of all parties appreciated the effort of the state government in bringing out the caste survey report. Officials concerned are now compiling other details of the report, especially the economic condition of all castes, which will be out soon,” Choudhary told PTI.

Officials gave a presentation on the processes involved in the collection of data at the meeting. This was followed by a discussion on the aspects of the caste survey report, he said.

Representatives of the JD(U), RJD, BJP, Congress, CPI(ML) Liberation, CPI(M), CPI, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) attended the meeting. 
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 18,2023

hospital.jpg

At least 500 civilians have been killed by Israeli airstrikes on al-Ahli Baptist Hospital amid the regime's relentless aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

"Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble," said the Health Ministry in the enclave.

On Tuesday, October 17, the health ministry said Israeli airstrikes on the central Gaza hospital compound killed hundreds of people, mainly women and children.

Thousands of civilians were seeking medical treatment and shelter in the hospital from relentless Israeli airstrikes.

The attack is the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars fought since 2008, the Palestinian Civil Defense said.

“The massacre at al-Ahli Arab Hospital is unprecedented in our history. While we’ve witnessed tragedies in past wars and days, but what took place tonight is tantamount to genocide,” spokesman Mahmoud Basal said.

The media office of Hamas described the attack as a "war crime."

"The hospital was housing hundreds of sick and wounded, and people forcibly displaced from their homes" because of other strikes, a statement said.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) condemned the Israeli attack as genocide.

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning following the Israeli air strike.

Photos from al-Ahli Hospital showed fire engulfing the hospital halls, shattered glass and body parts scattered across the area.

This comes as the humanitarian situation is getting worse by the hour in Gaza, with hospitals facing a collapse.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is warning of an imminent catastrophe in the territory.

The WHO’s director-general strongly condemned the deadly strike on al-Ahli Hospital.

In a post on social media platform X, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for the “immediate protection of civilians” and for the Israeli regime’s “evacuation orders to be reversed.”

"Early reports indicate hundreds of deaths and injuries," said Tedros.

"We call for the immediate protection of civilians and health care, and for the evacuation orders to be reversed."

Iran, Turkey, Qatar, Egypt and Jordan condemned the Israeli airstrike on al-Ahli al-Arab Hospital.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani censured the attack as a brutal act of war crime and genocide.

"The Zionist regime... by committing this heinous and atrocious crime, once again revealed its savagery and inhumanity to the world and proved that it has no slightest adherence to the principles and rules of international law during times of war," he said. 

Several hospitals in Gaza City have become refuges for Palestinians hoping to be spared Israeli bombardments, which began on October 7.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.