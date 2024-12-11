What happened in Syria was a US-Israel plot; Turkey just played a role: Iran’s supreme leader

  1. Home
December 11, 2024

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has called the Syrian conflict a "joint American and Zionist plot," while attributing a secondary role to a neighboring country in the crisis.

Speaking to a gathering in Tehran on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized, "There should be no doubt that what happened in Syria was plotted in the command rooms of the United States and Israel. We have evidence for this."

The Leader also pointed to the involvement of a neighboring nation, widely understood to be Turkey, stating, "One of the neighboring countries of Syria also played a role, but the primary planners are the US and the Zionist regime."

Ayatollah Khamenei dismissed fears of a weakened resistance front following the takeover of parts of Syria by militants and Takfiri terrorists. He assured that resistance will emerge stronger despite the adversities. "This is what the resistance is, this is what the resistance front is. The more you push, the stronger it becomes; the more you commit crimes, the more motivated it becomes. The more you fight with them, the more widespread it will be, and I tell you, by the Divine Power, the domain of resistance will cover the entire region more than before."

The Leader rejected analysis suggesting that a weakened resistance front would lead to Iran’s decline. "That ignorant analyst, unaware of the meaning of resistance, imagines that when the resistance becomes weak, Islamic Iran will also become weak, and I say that by God's will and power and with the permission of God Almighty, Iran is strong and powerful and will only grow more powerful," Ayatollah Khamenei declared.

Highlighting the divisions among militant groups operating in Syria, the Leader noted, "Each group has its own agenda and all seek to stake out their own turf."

November 28,2024

Mangaluru: The upcoming assembly session at Suvarna Soudha, Belagavi, scheduled from December 9 to 19, will primarily focus on addressing issues pertaining to North Karnataka, according to Assembly Speaker U T Khader. "While the main emphasis will be on North Karnataka, concerns from other regions will also be part of the discussions," he clarified.

Speaking to reporters at the Circuit House in Mangaluru on Thursday, Khader shared that a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee had been convened, with the Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition, and other key figures in attendance to ensure effective deliberations during the session.

"The session was initially planned from December 9 to 20. However, it was later decided to conclude it by December 19, as the All India Kannada Literary Convention is set to begin on December 20 in Mandya," Khader explained.

When asked about the process for discussions in the Assembly, Khader assured, "Discussions will take place according to the established rules."

The Speaker also highlighted his participation in various international conferences. "As Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, I have consistently sought opportunities to represent the Assembly at overseas conventions. I am pleased to announce that I will be attending the International Peace Conference in Vatican City," he said. "It is an honor to participate as a representative of the Mangaluru constituency and as the Speaker of the Assembly."

In response to questions about government grants, Khader remarked, "Grants do not come automatically. MLAs must actively follow up with the relevant authorities rather than simply complain about the lack of grants in their constituencies."

Addressing the tragic incident of three students drowning at a resort in Ullal, the Speaker emphasized, "The Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to enforce strict safety measures in resorts to prevent such incidents in the future."

December 10,2024

Bengaluru: Karnataka has declared a holiday for state government offices, schools and colleges on Wednesday, December 11, in the wake of a state funeral for former chief minister S M Krishna, who passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The last rites of Krishna, 92, will be held at his native village of Somanahalli in Mandya's Maddur taluk.

A government order stated that the holiday would apply to private aided educational institutions too.

Besides, the government has declared three days of mourning (December 10-12), during which no public entertainment programmes would take place, while the national flag would fly at half-mast.

S M Krishna passed away at his residence on December 10, 2024. The 92-year-old veteran politician was ailing for quite some time, a family source said.

A charismatic leader with a modern outlook, he not only laid a strong foundation for the growth of IT and BT industries in Karnataka but also managed to get them onboard with the government to build “Brand Bengaluru” at the international level.

He held several prominent positions throughout his career as External Affairs Minister, Maharashtra Governor, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Minister in the Karnataka government.

Although known for his tech savviness, flamboyancy, style and the Western outlook, the Congressman-turned-BJP senior leader was a hardcore Bengalorean who loved the city’s trees and flowers. SMK also had a love for tennis. Even when he was Chief Minister, he would visit the tennis court to play the game two to three times a week. 

December 7,2024

Udupi, Dec 7: A tragic incident involving the death of a 38-year-old hotel worker in Manipal has been confirmed as a case of suicide, dispelling initial reports of murder. Udupi Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Arun Kumar clarified the matter after an investigation, including CCTV footage review, revealed the victim, Sridhara, took his own life in a shocking and rare manner.

Incident Overview
The lifeless body of Sridhara, a resident of Kasarakoda and hotel employee in Manipal, was discovered early Friday near Ananta Kalyana Nagara. Initially, it was believed he had been murdered, his throat reportedly slit with a beer bottle. However, a detailed inspection of the scene and CCTV evidence from a nearby shop confirmed that Sridhara inflicted the fatal injury on himself.

Footage revealed the chilling sequence: Sridhara was seen walking purposefully to the spot before suddenly using a beer bottle to slit his throat, collapsing moments later. The act left his throat almost entirely severed, and the beer bottle, along with an empty bag, was found near his body.

Suspected Drug Influence
Authorities suspect Sridhara may have been under the influence of narcotics at the time. A post-mortem examination was conducted at KMC Manipal to uncover any potential contributing factors.

Public Concern and Investigation Status
Although the investigation has ruled out foul play, local residents have urged authorities to probe further to ensure no external involvement was overlooked. The police, while confident in their findings, have withheld the CCTV footage from public release due to the sensitive nature of the case and ongoing inquiries.

“This was a tragic and rare method of suicide, confirmed through thorough investigation and verified CCTV evidence,” SP Dr. Arun Kumar stated, urging the public to avoid speculation.

The incident has left the community in shock, sparking discussions around mental health awareness and the impact of substance abuse. Authorities continue to investigate further to close the case conclusively.

