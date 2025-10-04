  1. Home
World Reacts to Hamas’ Response to Trump’s Gaza “Peace” Push; Modi Hails US President

October 4, 2025

Global reactions — including from key mediators — to Hamas’s partial acceptance of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan were filled with cautious optimism, as hopes rise for an end to the two-year war on Gaza.

Late on Friday, the Palestinian group announced readiness to release all remaining captives and hand over power to other Palestinian factions, while noting that certain provisions required further negotiation.

Israeli media reported that Trump’s demand for Israel to “immediately stop bombing Gaza” and his assertion that Hamas is prepared for “lasting peace” were received with shock by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s office later said the military was preparing for “the immediate implementation of the first stage of the Trump plan” related to hostage release. However, it added that Israel would act “in accordance with its own principles,” signaling resistance to any amendments.

Hamas did not mention disarming, a key Israeli demand included in Trump’s plan, leaving significant issues unresolved.

Qatar

The Gulf state — a central mediator in the Gaza negotiations — welcomed Hamas’s “agreement to President Trump’s plan and readiness to release all hostages as part of the exchange framework.”

“We also support the President’s call for an immediate ceasefire to facilitate the safe and swift release of hostages and end the bloodshed of Palestinians,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari on X.

Egypt

Cairo described the move as a “positive development,” pledging to work with Arab states, the US, and European nations to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Türkiye

Ankara’s Foreign Ministry said Hamas’s response “provides an opportunity for the immediate establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Palestinian Authority

President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed Hamas’s statement, urging “immediate commitment to a complete ceasefire, release of all hostages and prisoners, and delivery of humanitarian aid.”

He emphasized that “sovereignty over the Gaza Strip belongs to the State of Palestine,” and called for unified Palestinian governance with Arab and international backing.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad

The PIJ said Hamas’s announcement reflected the collective position of Palestinian factions. “We participated responsibly in the consultations that led to this decision,” it said in a brief Telegram statement.

Pakistan

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called Hamas’s response “a welcome step” and urged for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access.

He added that Trump’s 20-point peace proposal differs from the earlier draft floated by Arab and Muslim nations at the UN General Assembly.

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was encouraged by Hamas’s statement and urged all sides to “seize the opportunity to end the tragic conflict in Gaza.”

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised President Trump’s “leadership and decisive progress” toward peace in Gaza.

“Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward. India will continue to strongly support all efforts toward a durable and just peace,” Modi posted on X, tagging the US President.

Malaysia

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said: “The US peace plan is not perfect, and we disagree with much of it. However, our current priority is to save lives and stop the bloodshed.”

He added that Arab and Islamic support for the plan was a “collective step to halt displacement and give the people of Gaza a chance to return home.”

France

President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X: “The release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza are within reach. We must move without delay. France will play its full part alongside the US, Israel, and the Palestinians.”

He also thanked President Trump and his team for their “commitment to peace.”
Germany

Chancellor Friedrich Merz called Trump’s peace plan “the best chance for peace” and said Germany “fully supports the President’s call upon both sides.”

United Kingdom

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described Hamas’s response as “a significant step forward” and urged all parties “to implement the agreement without delay.”

Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada “welcomes commitments from Hamas to relinquish power and release all remaining hostages.”
He thanked Trump for his “essential leadership” and reaffirmed Canada’s readiness to support large-scale humanitarian aid throughout Gaza.

News Network
September 21,2025

Udupi, Sept 21: With street dogs increasingly causing inconvenience and safety concerns for the public, Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. has issued strict directions to local authorities to strengthen population control measures. The announcement was made during the District Prani Daya Sangha committee meeting at Rajatadri on Saturday.

The DC highlighted reports of street dogs attacking commuters, particularly those alighting from trains and buses at night. She emphasized that sterilisation remains the most effective and humane method to control the street dog population. Local bodies, both urban and rural, must allocate funds annually and actively implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.

To ensure the programme’s success, local authorities are required to maintain proper infrastructure, including hygienic operation theatres, adequate kennels, scientific dog-catching facilities, post-operative care for four days, and trained veterinary staff. Alternatively, the work can be entrusted to registered animal welfare organisations approved by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

During the 2024–25 financial year, a total of 1,754 dogs (534 male and 1,220 female) were sterilised under the ABC programme. Up to August 2025, 771 dogs (183 male and 588 female) have already been sterilised. The DC directed that sterilisation efforts be intensified before the end of the current financial year to ensure better population control.

“Animals and birds have the right to live on this earth like us. Any mistreatment or cruelty towards them will attract action under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” the DC noted. She also referred to a recent Supreme Court directive making it the responsibility of local bodies—including city corporations, municipalities, and panchayats—to manage street dog populations and ensure public safety.

Beyond sterilisation, local bodies are instructed to identify ward-wise feeding spots, segregate rabies-infected and aggressive dogs in special shelters, administer vaccines and preventive care, and set up dedicated helplines for reporting incidents involving street dogs.

As part of the district’s rabies and zoonotic disease prevention drive, free rabies vaccines are being provided to both pet and street dogs at all veterinary hospitals. The DC stressed the importance of vaccinating street dogs alongside pets to achieve the state’s goal of becoming rabies-free by 2030.

Officials present at the meeting included District Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Manu Patel, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Dr. M.C. Reddappa, Udupi City Municipal Council Commissioner Mahantesh Hangargi, and other senior representatives.

News Network
September 27,2025

PBMudassir ahmed.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 27: In a significant development for the trade and industry community of Coastal Karnataka, the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has elected prominent businessman P.B. Ahmed Mudassir as its new President. 

The election, held on Saturday, saw Mr. Mudassir take the helm of the apex trade body, succeeding Mr. Anand G. Pai.

The elevation of Mr. Mudassir, a seasoned figure in the local business landscape, is a testament to his dedication and proven leadership within the Chamber. He previously served as the Vice President during the last term, where he was actively involved in several key initiatives and representations on behalf of the business community. 

His deep-rooted understanding of the region's commercial pulse, particularly in areas like trade and exports, is expected to bring a fresh impetus to KCCI's advocacy efforts.

Mr. Mudassir is associated with M/s P. B. Abdul Hameed & Co., a well-established name in Mangaluru's commercial sector, indicating his strong background in entrepreneurship and trade. 

During his tenure as Vice President, he was noted for his participation in crucial discussions, including meetings with political leaders and government officials on topics ranging from brand promotion for Mangaluru to addressing industry issues like GST compliance and infrastructure development.

News Network
September 22,2025

kadaba.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 22: A 15-year-old boy has died after falling into a water-filled rock quarry pond in the village of Kull near Kabaka on Sunday evening, local officials say.

The victim, identified as Ajman, was a 10th grade student at Puttur Private School and the son of Husainar, a local trader. 

Ajman had gone along with friends to a rock quarry pond in the open quarry area of Kallandadka in Kabaka. The pond was filled with water. While there, he fell into the pond and drowned, witnesses say.

Friends present rushed to alert local residents. When authorities arrived, they extracted his body from the water and transported him to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival.

The local police from Vitla station have registered a formal complaint and have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

